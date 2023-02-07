Read full article on original website
The Visions Veterans Memorial Arena Has Housed A Storied HistoryColin Munro WoodBinghamton, NY
Man Accused Of Threatening Top RepublicanNews Breaking LIVEEndicott, NY
The First Legal Cannabis Store Outside The New York City Is Set To OpenAbdul GhaniBinghamton, NY
Binghamton Forum Welcomes Kevin James for A Night of Comedy - Tix Selling Fast!Colin Munro WoodBinghamton, NY
TCAT approves $19.2 million operational budget, formally accepts fare-free is not feasibleGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Binghamton film looking for background actors
Stationed at Home, a film being shot in Binghamton, is looking for background actors who will participate in a special ballroom scene.
theithacan.org
Regal Cinema calls it wraps at Shops at Ithaca Mall
Located at the Shops at Ithaca Mall, the Regal Ithaca Mall has been home to many of Hollywood’s newest blockbusters, a handful of independent films and the usual buttery scent of freshly popped popcorn. But on a typical day, audiences who walk in to watch a movie may be surprised to see that the theater, like the mall itself, is nearly empty.
Binghamton Forum Welcomes Kevin James for A Night of Comedy - Tix Selling Fast!
Comedian and Actor Kevin James is coming to the Binghamton Forum on June 2, 2023, for a performance that will likely have audiences laughing out loud. With a career that spans decades, James has established himself as one of the most beloved and recognizable figures in the entertainment industry.
owegopennysaver.com
Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the Week
Yo, Monroe here! You have met all my siblings; Madison, Montgomery and Michelle and last, but not least, me, Monroe. I am about 8 months old, and like the others I lived underneath a trailer in Candor. Not a grand start I admit, but we managed. This nice lady fed...
New Yorkers Notice Their Conversation Candy Hearts Look a Little Different
A recent trip down the candy aisle at a big brand store in Vestal had Sheri stop in her tracks when she spotted a bag of conversation candy hearts. Sheri tells Townsquare Media that she couldn't help but stop and scoop up a bag even though she doesn't particularly like the taste of the candy. When we asked why she felt compelled to buy a bag, she told us it was because the candy reminded her of her childhood.
owegopennysaver.com
Friends of Hospice welcomes two new board members during January meeting
Friends of Hospice of Tioga County welcomed Colleen Craig and Jamie Striley to its Board of Directors at their Jan. 17, 2023 meeting. Colleen Craig is retired and now enjoys playing music for several area churches. She served as a clerk for the Town of Owego Justice Court for approximately 20 years. She and her husband, who have spent most of their lives in Apalachin, have a son and daughter and 12 grandchildren.
NewsChannel 36
Local animal rescue hosts drag show fundraiser
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WENY) -- On Saturday night, over 100 people came out to the seventh annual Drag Show Fundraiser, hosted by the Rainbow of Hope Animal Rescue. The Animal Rescue serves Chemung County and helps find foster dogs their forever homes. "We are raising funds to help the dogs...
tompkinsweekly.com
Amy Dickinson looks to bring eatery to Freeville
Advice columnist Amy Dickinson is taking a leap of faith. The village of Freeville native, writer of the syndicated advice column Ask Amy and author of a couple of memoirs, recently made a large purchase in the village. Dickinson is now the owner of a two-unit building at 24 Main...
35 year-old restaurant in downtown Binghamton closes
A restaurant that's been a fixture in downtown Binghamton for over 35 years has closed.
Two sisters from Tioga County launch Skyr yogurt brand spreading nationwide
Westfield, Pa. — Two sisters born and raised on a Tioga County dairy farm are making a mark nationwide with their new yogurt brand Painterland Sisters, a Pennsylvania-made Skyr yogurt. Skyr is an Icelandic-style strained yogurt with a thick, creamy texture and mildly sour flavor from probiotic cultures. The product and the idea for Painterland Sisters Skyr begins with the two sisters' family dairy farm. Stephanie Painter, 28, and Hayley,...
Former Binghamton Mayor to Build Downtown Pub and Restaurant
A blighted vacant parcel in the heart of downtown Binghamton could soon be brought back to life if a former mayor's plans become reality. A restaurant featuring a "beer garden" are planned for the site at 138-140 Washington Street. The spot has been empty for decades after a New Year's...
Results for ‘Best Diner in Binghamton’ according to you
The results are in for our best diner in Binghamton poll. We received hundreds of votes over the weekend and a top 10 has finally been declared.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
100 Years Ago: February 8, 2023
100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, a local doctor has just written a complete history of the medical profession in Broome County, from the early days right up to the present time. It will be included in the new “History of Broome County” book, to be published soon by Binghamton’s librarian William Seward.
Pet of the Week: Katour, Chemung County SPCA
(WETM) – Today’s Pet of the Week is a little ball of energy and happiness from the Chemung County SPCA. Katour has some rough beginnings, but this one-year-old terrier mix doesn’t let that get her down. She’s energetic, loves attention, and loves to please her owner. The SPCA said Katour is basically a big puppy […]
WNEP-TV 16
Building birdhouses – On The Pennsylvania Road
MONTROSE, Pa. — A man in Susquehanna County spent his career building houses. Now, he's doing it on a much smaller scale. Jon Meyer shows how he's mixing construction with art in this week's stop On the Pennsylvania Road. If you would like to obtain one of Vinnie Quattrocchi's...
14850.com
Retired Chief of Police Thomas L. Ferretti has died, says Trumansburg Police Department
Retired Chief of Police Thomas L. Ferretti, whose law enforcement career lasted 51 years, has died, according to a statement Monday afternoon from the Trumansburg Police Department. Chief Ferretti led TPD for 42 years before his retirement in 2018. “With a decades long career, Chief Ferretti can be credited with...
$50k Powerball ticket sold in Binghamton
According to the New York Lottery, seven third place Powerball tickets were purchased across New York State yesterday.
Light’s Bakery now has a new owner so what changes will he make?
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Light’s Bakery located on West 2nd street in Elmira has a new owner, Gaetano Ruggiero. He is embracing the tradition of the bakery as well as looking forward to making some changes. “I just want to continue to do what Light’s Bakery does… we’re thinking about some new dinner items, we […]
owegopennysaver.com
Tioga County Deed Transfers
On Jan. 27, 2023, property located at Talmadge Hill West, Town of Barton, from Mary Lou Palmer to Jeffrey and Amy Moore for $12,600. On Jan. 27, 2023, property located at 2335 Moore Hill Rd., Town of Nichols, from Daniel and Kristy Kring to Lien Luu for $66,000. On Jan....
owegopennysaver.com
Tioga County 4-H Tractor and Machinery Operations Certification Program to begin February 15
The annual Tioga County 4-H Tractor and Machinery Operations Training and Certification program will begin on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at CCE Tioga’s Hilltop Community Farm at 343 Cass Hill Rd. in Candor, N.Y. at 7 p.m. The cost of the program is $35 for 4-H members, and $45 for non 4-H members. Online registration is available at https://reg.cce.cornell.edu/TractorSafety2023_249.
