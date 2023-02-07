ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owego, NY

theithacan.org

Regal Cinema calls it wraps at Shops at Ithaca Mall

Located at the Shops at Ithaca Mall, the Regal Ithaca Mall has been home to many of Hollywood’s newest blockbusters, a handful of independent films and the usual buttery scent of freshly popped popcorn. But on a typical day, audiences who walk in to watch a movie may be surprised to see that the theater, like the mall itself, is nearly empty.
ITHACA, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the Week

Yo, Monroe here! You have met all my siblings; Madison, Montgomery and Michelle and last, but not least, me, Monroe. I am about 8 months old, and like the others I lived underneath a trailer in Candor. Not a grand start I admit, but we managed. This nice lady fed...
CANDOR, NY
98.1 The Hawk

New Yorkers Notice Their Conversation Candy Hearts Look a Little Different

A recent trip down the candy aisle at a big brand store in Vestal had Sheri stop in her tracks when she spotted a bag of conversation candy hearts. Sheri tells Townsquare Media that she couldn't help but stop and scoop up a bag even though she doesn't particularly like the taste of the candy. When we asked why she felt compelled to buy a bag, she told us it was because the candy reminded her of her childhood.
VESTAL, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Friends of Hospice welcomes two new board members during January meeting

Friends of Hospice of Tioga County welcomed Colleen Craig and Jamie Striley to its Board of Directors at their Jan. 17, 2023 meeting. Colleen Craig is retired and now enjoys playing music for several area churches. She served as a clerk for the Town of Owego Justice Court for approximately 20 years. She and her husband, who have spent most of their lives in Apalachin, have a son and daughter and 12 grandchildren.
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Local animal rescue hosts drag show fundraiser

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WENY) -- On Saturday night, over 100 people came out to the seventh annual Drag Show Fundraiser, hosted by the Rainbow of Hope Animal Rescue. The Animal Rescue serves Chemung County and helps find foster dogs their forever homes. "We are raising funds to help the dogs...
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
tompkinsweekly.com

Amy Dickinson looks to bring eatery to Freeville

Advice columnist Amy Dickinson is taking a leap of faith. The village of Freeville native, writer of the syndicated advice column Ask Amy and author of a couple of memoirs, recently made a large purchase in the village. Dickinson is now the owner of a two-unit building at 24 Main...
FREEVILLE, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

Two sisters from Tioga County launch Skyr yogurt brand spreading nationwide

Westfield, Pa. — Two sisters born and raised on a Tioga County dairy farm are making a mark nationwide with their new yogurt brand Painterland Sisters, a Pennsylvania-made Skyr yogurt. Skyr is an Icelandic-style strained yogurt with a thick, creamy texture and mildly sour flavor from probiotic cultures. The product and the idea for Painterland Sisters Skyr begins with the two sisters' family dairy farm. Stephanie Painter, 28, and Hayley,...
TIOGA COUNTY, PA
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

100 Years Ago: February 8, 2023

100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, a local doctor has just written a complete history of the medical profession in Broome County, from the early days right up to the present time. It will be included in the new “History of Broome County” book, to be published soon by Binghamton’s librarian William Seward.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Pet of the Week: Katour, Chemung County SPCA

(WETM) – Today’s Pet of the Week is a little ball of energy and happiness from the Chemung County SPCA. Katour has some rough beginnings, but this one-year-old terrier mix doesn’t let that get her down. She’s energetic, loves attention, and loves to please her owner. The SPCA said Katour is basically a big puppy […]
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
WNEP-TV 16

Building birdhouses – On The Pennsylvania Road

MONTROSE, Pa. — A man in Susquehanna County spent his career building houses. Now, he's doing it on a much smaller scale. Jon Meyer shows how he's mixing construction with art in this week's stop On the Pennsylvania Road. If you would like to obtain one of Vinnie Quattrocchi's...
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
owegopennysaver.com

Tioga County Deed Transfers

On Jan. 27, 2023, property located at Talmadge Hill West, Town of Barton, from Mary Lou Palmer to Jeffrey and Amy Moore for $12,600. On Jan. 27, 2023, property located at 2335 Moore Hill Rd., Town of Nichols, from Daniel and Kristy Kring to Lien Luu for $66,000. On Jan....
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Tioga County 4-H Tractor and Machinery Operations Certification Program to begin February 15

The annual Tioga County 4-H Tractor and Machinery Operations Training and Certification program will begin on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at CCE Tioga’s Hilltop Community Farm at 343 Cass Hill Rd. in Candor, N.Y. at 7 p.m. The cost of the program is $35 for 4-H members, and $45 for non 4-H members. Online registration is available at https://reg.cce.cornell.edu/TractorSafety2023_249.
TIOGA COUNTY, NY

