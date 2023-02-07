Read full article on original website
Buying Nvidia Stock on the Dips: Here’s the Level to Watch
Nvidia stock has been trading incredibly well on the long side. Here's where to buy the dip next.
3 Things About Nvidia That Smart Investors Know
Graphic chips maker Nvidia has enjoyed immense growth over the past 10 years. Despite a rocky 2022, the company has pivoted its business to a lucrative industry. Meanwhile, its partnership with one of the biggest names in gaming could soon pay off.
Chip Stocks: One to Buy and One to Avoid
A collapsing personal computer market hurt Intel's earnings results severely. AMD's results looked much better because it relies less on the personal computer business. Both companies face the same terrible economy, but AMD's business performance is much better.
Next-gen RTX 4090 laptops tested: Proof you really can't have it all
The massive MSI Titan GT77 HX and Razer Blade 16 come rocking the latest Nvidia and Intel GPU/CPU combo. But certainly don't come quiet or cheap.
Dry spell for older Radeon GPU drivers set to end in the next two weeks
"We remain committed to our unified driver strategy and working to get there again ASAP."
Down 45%, Is Amazon Stock a Once-In-a-Generation Buying Opportunity?
In 2022, Amazon stock suffered its sharpest decline in more than two decades, and the company reported its first full-year loss since 2014. High inflation will likely be a serious headwind for Amazon in the near term, but the company has plenty of room to grow its business in the long run.
Stock Market Today: Stocks Swing Higher After Powell Presser
The Fed raised rates by 0.25%, as expected, and Powell promised to "stay the course until the job is done."
The stock market rally is about to crumble, and investors should expect zero upside for equities through the end of the year, Goldman Sachs says
The impressive year-to-date rally in the stock market is about to crumble, according to Goldman Sachs. The bank said the S&P 500 has more downside than upside between now and the end of the year due to high valuations and weak earnings growth. "The debt ceiling deadline later this year...
3 Cathie Wood Stocks That Could More Than Double in 12 Months, According to Wall Street
Wood recently bought Intellia Therapeutics shares for two of her ETFs. Ginkgo Bioworks could double simply by returning to its levels from early last year. Analysts are extremely bullish about Compass Pathways.
Microsoft gave some numbers on AI-powered search. Here’s what the company says.
Microsoft has finally released its artificial intelligence-powered search engine, and some of the early reviews are good. But what will it mean in to the bottom line?
Why Digital Turbine Stock Dropped Like a Rock This Morning
Digital Turbine's latest financial results revealed that the advertising industry is slowing more than management expected. The company renewed key partnerships and is profitable, which positions it well to outlast the slowdown.
MSI Titan GT77 HX review: Intel’s most powerful laptop chip, tested
Okay, now this is just ridiculous. For those of you just tuning in, Intel announced an absolutely monstrous mobile processor back in January — the Core i9-13980HX with 5.6Ghz of turbo frequency, 157 watts of maximum turbo power, and 24 cores (eight performance, 16 efficiency). It is, on paper, the most powerful laptop CPU in history. So, naturally, I had to get my hands on one.
1 Major Bull Case for Tesla: It Has Become a Cash Cow
The days of burning cash are long gone for the electric car maker. The company's strong cash flow is helping it expand its lead in the electric vehicle market.
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
Amazon benefits from a strong market presence in e-commerce, cloud computing, and digital advertising. MercadoLibre operates the largest online commerce and payments ecosystem in Latin America. Shares of Amazon and MercadoLibre are trading at a discount to their historical valuations.
Why TTM Technologies Stock Is Crumbling Today
The electronic-components veteran faces soft demand as many customers are using their warehouse supplies rather than placing new orders. TTM is closing three small manufacturing plants, relocating most of the assets to nearby facilities.
These 2 Nasdaq Growth Stocks Are Back in High Gear
The Nasdaq moved slightly lower in premarket trading Wednesday morning after a big move higher on Tuesday. Enphase Energy defied concerns about sluggishness in the solar power industry with its earnings results. Fortinet stayed on a steep growth path in serving its cybersecurity customers.
Puny Asus Mini-ITX motherboard has a chipset on a stick
A clever solution to squeezing AMD's dual-chip X670 chipset onto a teensy motherboard.
A Key Semiconductor Industry Metric Just Turned Ugly: Time to Sell Chip Stocks?
Some financial data looks especially ugly right now, but remember: The market cares about the future far more than the present.
This Hot Growth Stock Is Still a Buy After Enormous Gains
Annual sales for this apparel retailer have doubled in the past three years.
Microsoft announces surprise event for Tuesday with Bing ChatGPT expected
Microsoft is holding a major news event on Tuesday, February 7th. The software giant first mailed out invites to an in-person event at the company's Redmond headquarters last week and is now officially announcing the event minutes after Google made its ChatGPT rival official. Microsoft's event starts at 10AM...
