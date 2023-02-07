Read full article on original website
Related
norfolkneradio.com
Pillen: Every kid in Nebraska deserves a mentor
LINCOLN - Governor Jim Pillen proclaimed February as Nebraska Mentoring Month in Nebraska yesterday, challenging both state leaders and Nebraska residents to participate and volunteer in mentoring programs throughout the state. During the declaration ceremony, Pillen said that there is no skill required to be a mentor to a student....
Pass-through entity tax law would address dire need of Nebraska’s competitiveness
In announcing six priority bills aimed at transforming Nebraska’s tax code on Jan. 18, Gov. Jim Pillen stated: “Our current tax system fails to make Nebraska competitive.” While advocating for these bills, Gov. Pillen further stated on Feb. 3 there is a “dire need” for Nebraska to remain competitive. As explained below, amending one of […] The post Pass-through entity tax law would address dire need of Nebraska’s competitiveness appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
KETV.com
'It's Nebraska history': Nonprofit tells untold stories from most successful, longest-lasting all-Black settlement
OMAHA, Neb. — During this month of Black history, The Durham Museum unveiled its latest exhibit called The Descendants of DeWitty. It's a 27-picture exhibit that looks at the largest and longest-lasting African American settlement in Nebraska. "William P. Walker is my great, great, great, great, great grandfather," Denise...
agupdate.com
Nebraskans are national wool contest winners
Saidi Ringenberg of Lexington, Nebraska, was the 2023 Senior Division National Make It With Wool Winner, and Emma Olson of Sargent was fourth runner-up in the Junior Division. The National Make It With Wool (MIWW) competition was held in conjunction with the American Sheep Industry Association Convention Jan. 19-21 in Fort Worth, Texas. The wool contest has been conducted for 75 years.
Nebraska Football leaving strong impression on big-time TE Carter Nelson
Nebraska football has shown a recruiting focus, as they begin to search after talent in the 2024 class. One player that they have been paying close attention to in particular is 2024 tight end Carter Nelson.
norfolkneradio.com
Nebraska Chamber outlines their top priorities for 2023
LINCOLN - The Nebraska Chamber outlined their top priorities for 2023, with one of the focuses being to address the workforce shortage seen throughout the state. Chamber president Bryan Slone says one of the main challenges to the workforce has to do with birthrates in Nebraska. Between 1960 and 2015, Nebraska saw a 22% decrease in births within the state.
Spotlight to shine, in Nebraska and nationally, on what critics call ‘home equity theft’
LINCOLN — Their nightmare had been years in the making, but Joyful and Todd Stoves said they had no idea until a man knocked on their door in December with an order to leave the home they’d lived in over 20 years. What the couple quickly learned: They had missed a property tax payment on […] The post Spotlight to shine, in Nebraska and nationally, on what critics call ‘home equity theft’ appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
SD’s pheasant predator bounties are wrong for Nebraska, experts say
LINCOLN, Neb. — Pheasant hunting in South Dakota generates an estimated $220 million a year in retail spending and causes an annual flood of 120,000 orange-clad hunters into the state. But a Nebraska state senator’s effort to try to replicate that kind of economic impact by increasing Nebraska’s shrinking pheasant population prompted opposition from biologists […] The post SD’s pheasant predator bounties are wrong for Nebraska, experts say appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
a-z-animals.com
Nebraska Allergy Season: Peak, Timing, and Symptoms
Allergy season is no one’s favorite time of year. Nearly 60 million Americans suffer from seasonal allergies. So, when pollen levels are at their highest, many people will be sneezy and sniffly. For those who suffer from seasonal allergies, this can be a difficult time of the year. If you, your friend, or a family member suffers from seasonal allergies, you may wonder what you can do to reduce symptoms. Nebraska is a state with large patches of open plains, which unfortunately makes allergens worse.
5 of Our Favorite Chicken-Fried Steak in Nebraska
NEBRASKA - Many places offer chicken-fried steak in Nebraska. Some of these places are Brother Sebastian's Steakhouse in Omaha, Round the Bend Steakhouse in Ashland, Bailey's Breakfast & Lunch in Omaha, and Hi-Way Diner in Lincon. These places all serve excellent steaks, but they lack that certain crunch in the crust that makes the dish so good and uniquely Nebraskan.
KETV.com
Omaha Public Schools opposes governor's funding bill
LINCOLN, Neb. — The governor's plan to add $300 million a year to public schools draws support in Lincoln, but some districts including the state's largest one testified against it. Gov. Jim Pillen told lawmakers LB 583 is pivotal to his education package. "It is time for the state...
KSNB Local4
Rural Nebraskans more pessimistic in 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Rural Nebraskans are more pessimistic about their current and future well-being, as well as changes in their communities, according to the 2022 Nebraska Rural Poll. Since its beginning 27 years ago, the poll has asked respondents about their current situation, as well as their outlook on...
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska hospitals say being unable to discharge some patients reaching 'crisis' level
Nebraska hospital leaders on Wednesday highlighted an ongoing problem: the inability to discharge certain patients to post-acute facilities for care. According to a report from the Nebraska Hospital Association, there were 227 patients awaiting a discharge last month, nearly half of whom have been waiting a month or more. The...
Year-round daylight saving time has a chance this year in Nebraska
LINCOLN — After years of trying, the Nebraska Legislature appears poised to pass a first step toward ending the twice-a-year tyranny of changing the clock. State Sen. Tom Briese of Albion again proposed keeping Nebraska on daylight saving time, if Congress and a third neighboring state join Nebraska in passing such a law. Legislative Bill […] The post Year-round daylight saving time has a chance this year in Nebraska appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
klkntv.com
In health care limbo: Hundreds of Nebraska hospital patients waiting to be transferred
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Hospital Association says delays in patient discharges to other facilities, like nursing homes, are a growing concern for hospitals. “And it’s reaching the point of a crisis, impacting hundreds of Nebraskans every single month,” President Jeremy Nordquist said. “Our hospitals report that at any given time, there are over 220 patients sitting in a hospital waiting to be discharged.”
4 Amazing Burger Places in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burgers places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Daily Nebraskan
Nebraska anti-trans bills follow a controversial start to the year
The Nebraska Legislature Health and Human Services Committee heard testimony at the State Capitol on Wednesday for a bill that would prohibit doctors from performing gender-altering procedures for youth under the age of 19. The “Let Them Grow Act,” LB 574, is one of two bills concerning youth transgender rights...
🏀 Prep Basketball Tuesday in Western Nebraska: Scoreboard
🏀 Prep Basketball Tuesday in Western Nebraska: Scoreboard.
KSNB Local4
Nebraska’s Natural Resource Districts release 2022 dam assessments
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - To ensure water infrastructure safety, Nebraska’s Natural Resources Districts (NRDs) partnered with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) on several dam assessments across the state. In 2022, nine floodwater reduction dam assessments were completed with four NRDs – Lewis &...
kios.org
NE State Workers Negotiate Pay Raises
Nebraska state workers are ratifying a new labor contract that contains the largest salary increases in over three decades. Governor Jim Pillen and the Nebraska Association of Public Employees approved wage hikes of two and five-percent for most workers over the next two years. Critical and hard-to-fill positions will see increases of ten to 27-percent. The contract is aimed at filling critical job vacancies, including state accountants, snowplow drivers, and social services workers whose wages historically lagged behind the private sector.
Comments / 0