Cleveland APL reduces fees for Valentine’s Day Adoption Party Weekend
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If you want a Valentine who will love you “furever,” adopt one who has four paws and is waiting for you at the Cleveland Animal Protective League!. The Cleveland APL is reducing adult dog adoption fees to $14 for their Valentine’s Day Adoption Party Weekend.
Wadsworth brewery drops out of drag event after receiving threatening statements
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Wadsworth Brewing Company is no longer hosting a drag story hour due to threatening statements, the brewery said in a statement on Facebook Wednesday. The brewery said in its online statement that it has always been supportive of the Wadsworth community, schools and not for profit organizations.
‘I had to shoot my boyfriend,’ says Cleveland Heights woman on 911 call
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman called 911 early Thursday morning and told dispatchers “I had to shoot my boyfriend,” said Cleveland Heights police. When officers arrived at the home in the 3300 block of Altamont Rd. around 2:45 a.m., they found the 37-year-old victim deceased. His name is not being released.
Energy drink robbery suspect spits in Family Dollar employee’s face, Cleveland Police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect accused of spitting in a Family Dollar employee’s face as he stole energy drinks is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him. The robbery happened around 4:30 pm. on Feb. 5 at 14035 Puritas Ave., according to police.
Police find woman missing from Independence hotel
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 66-year-old woman who went missing after driving away from an Independence hotel was found safe. On Wednesday afternoon, Ohio authorities issued an Missing Adult Alert for Beverly Cooper. According to police, Cooper was last seen on Sunday, Feb. 5 and located on Thursday, Feb. 9.
Endangered 70-year-old Cleveland man reported missing
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community on Feb. 8 to help find missing and endangered 70-year-old Michael Cascio-Dziob. He was described by police as 5′9″ tall, with brown eyes, and gray, balding hair. Call Det. Zola at 216-623-2755 or the Cleveland Police non-emergency line at...
Bed Bath & Beyond closes 3 more Northeast Ohio stores
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Struggling home goods chain store Bed Bath & Beyond is shutting down 150 more locations across the country, three of which are in Northeast Ohio. Brooklyn, Fairlawn, and the newly-renovated Mentor stores will be closing their doors for the last time in the coming weeks. The...
19 Troubleshooters get results on eyesore in Hough Neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A street once covered with building debris is now clear and safe to drive through again. It comes one month after we reported on an abandoned building in Cleveland’s Hough Neighborhood, falling apart and littering the street. It’s a step in the right direction and...
6 saved by smoke alarms in early morning Little Italy house fire
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland firefighter responded early Wednesday morning to a house fire in the cities Little Italy neighborhood. The fire broke out around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of 123rd Street. According to officials, six adults escaped from the fire with no injuries being reported. The...
Streetsboro girl escapes abduction on her way to the bus stop, police say
STREETSBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - Streetsboro police are investigating a report made by a girl who says she was grabbed on her way to the bus stop. The girl told police an unidentified man in dark clothes jumped out from behind a bush, police confirmed. Officials said she was able to...
Woman tries to take back a towed, stolen SUV valued at $200K: Solon Police Blotter
At 11:05 p.m. Jan. 28, an officer stopped a Mercedes Benz SUV for speeding as it traveled at 80 mph in a 60 mph zone on U.S. 422 eastbound. The officer noticed that the vehicle registration number on the SUV did not match that of the driver’s registration. The SUV was towed and the driver, a Sheffield man, 41, was released after being cited for driving with fictitious plates.
37-year-old man allegedly killed by girlfriend in Cleveland Heights following 'altercation'
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Cleveland Heights police are investigating after a 37-year-old man was allegedly killed by his girlfriend on Thursday morning. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. City officials told 3News that officers responded...
Cleveland man speaks out after surviving hit and run accident
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are looking for the driver who seriously injured a man in a hit-skip on Cleveland’s West Side last month. The accident happened on Warren Road near Triskett Avenue around 10 p.m. on Jan. 26. Police said Jay Carlton was riding his bike in...
‘They’re scum’: Neighborhood outraged after resident beaten in robbery
Residents in a neighborhood on Cleveland's west side are up in arms after learning that 56-year-old Joe Lewis, who has been a fixture in their lives for decades, was beaten during a robbery early Wednesday morning.
Elyria chocolate shop suffers partial roof collapse
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - A building in Elyria closed after a part of its roof collapsed on Thursday. The building, located on Broad Street, collapsed at around 2:30 p.m. due to the high-strength winds, according to officials. Officials said the building was identified as Suzin L. Chocolatier. Elyria officials found...
Ohio woman finds chickens dead, questions chemical release from train
Even though North Lima is a little more than 10 miles away from East Palestine, Amanda Breshears said the smell caused her eyes to water when she went to let her dog out. She believes it could be the reason why her birds are now dead.
66-year-old woman with heart condition missing from Independence
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio authorities are requesting the public’s help in locating a 66-year-old woman who has a heart condition and is missing. A Missing Adult Alert was issued Wednesday for Beverly L. Cooper, who was last seen Sunday in Independence. The alert said Cooper drove away around...
Missing 42-year-old Plain Township man last seen Jan. 28
PLAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Stark County Sheriff’s Office asked the community to help find 42-year-old Richard Nippell, who has been missing since Jan. 28. Nippell was last seen at his home in the 1900 block of Amarillo Street NW, according to SCSO. He was described by SCSO...
‘Eyes and ears open’: How Garfield Heights officer saved woman from burning home
The Garfield Heights Fire Department is crediting a city police officer with saving the life of a woman in a burning home.
‘Breaks my heart’: Man jailed for failing to make repairs to Cleveland home
Jeffrey Ivey is normally very busy in the month of February, taking pictures at art shows and other Black History events in Cleveland. This year, however, the 60-year-old freelance photographer is locked up in the Cuyahoga County jail for failing to make timely repairs to a century home that once belonged to his grandmother.
