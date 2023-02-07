ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuyahoga County, OH

cleveland19.com

Police find woman missing from Independence hotel

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 66-year-old woman who went missing after driving away from an Independence hotel was found safe. On Wednesday afternoon, Ohio authorities issued an Missing Adult Alert for Beverly Cooper. According to police, Cooper was last seen on Sunday, Feb. 5 and located on Thursday, Feb. 9.
INDEPENDENCE, OH
cleveland19.com

Endangered 70-year-old Cleveland man reported missing

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community on Feb. 8 to help find missing and endangered 70-year-old Michael Cascio-Dziob. He was described by police as 5′9″ tall, with brown eyes, and gray, balding hair. Call Det. Zola at 216-623-2755 or the Cleveland Police non-emergency line at...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Bed Bath & Beyond closes 3 more Northeast Ohio stores

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Struggling home goods chain store Bed Bath & Beyond is shutting down 150 more locations across the country, three of which are in Northeast Ohio. Brooklyn, Fairlawn, and the newly-renovated Mentor stores will be closing their doors for the last time in the coming weeks. The...
MENTOR, OH
cleveland19.com

19 Troubleshooters get results on eyesore in Hough Neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A street once covered with building debris is now clear and safe to drive through again. It comes one month after we reported on an abandoned building in Cleveland’s Hough Neighborhood, falling apart and littering the street. It’s a step in the right direction and...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

6 saved by smoke alarms in early morning Little Italy house fire

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland firefighter responded early Wednesday morning to a house fire in the cities Little Italy neighborhood. The fire broke out around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of 123rd Street. According to officials, six adults escaped from the fire with no injuries being reported. The...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Woman tries to take back a towed, stolen SUV valued at $200K: Solon Police Blotter

At 11:05 p.m. Jan. 28, an officer stopped a Mercedes Benz SUV for speeding as it traveled at 80 mph in a 60 mph zone on U.S. 422 eastbound. The officer noticed that the vehicle registration number on the SUV did not match that of the driver’s registration. The SUV was towed and the driver, a Sheffield man, 41, was released after being cited for driving with fictitious plates.
SOLON, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland man speaks out after surviving hit and run accident

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are looking for the driver who seriously injured a man in a hit-skip on Cleveland’s West Side last month. The accident happened on Warren Road near Triskett Avenue around 10 p.m. on Jan. 26. Police said Jay Carlton was riding his bike in...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Elyria chocolate shop suffers partial roof collapse

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - A building in Elyria closed after a part of its roof collapsed on Thursday. The building, located on Broad Street, collapsed at around 2:30 p.m. due to the high-strength winds, according to officials. Officials said the building was identified as Suzin L. Chocolatier. Elyria officials found...
ELYRIA, OH
cleveland19.com

66-year-old woman with heart condition missing from Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio authorities are requesting the public’s help in locating a 66-year-old woman who has a heart condition and is missing. A Missing Adult Alert was issued Wednesday for Beverly L. Cooper, who was last seen Sunday in Independence. The alert said Cooper drove away around...
INDEPENDENCE, OH
cleveland19.com

Missing 42-year-old Plain Township man last seen Jan. 28

PLAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Stark County Sheriff’s Office asked the community to help find 42-year-old Richard Nippell, who has been missing since Jan. 28. Nippell was last seen at his home in the 1900 block of Amarillo Street NW, according to SCSO. He was described by SCSO...
STARK COUNTY, OH

