No one is talking about how the EVs are all heavy. With heavy comes excessive tire wear, costing the owners big $$$. Then there’s the fact that heavy cars/trucks will damage the already horrible roads, again costing all people $$$ in taxes to fix the roads. Then there’s the government chipping in to charge the EV owners a MILEAGE TAX because they aren’t donating to the gas tax. Then of course there’s the facts that batteries DO NOT perform well in the cold winter months… it really doesn’t seem like the government and the car manufacturers thought this all out.
Not interested in any EV. Come talk to me in about 20 yrs, when the issues have been resolved.
EV’S have ZERO federal regulations right now. Let’s see what happens in 5 years, they all may be called back or burned up
Related
How The Evolution Of Electric Cars Will Flip The Auto Industry Upside Down
Ford Has Good News For Fans of Its EVs
3 Reasons to Choose a Plug-in Hybrid over an EV
How Often To Change Synthetic Oil
Elon Musk Warns 'Just A Matter Of Time' Before Event That Led To Extinction Of Dinosaurs Hits Us Mammals
One Kind of Car Is Skyrocketing in Sales While the Rest of the Market Is Slumping
Natural gas is about to become the world's biggest green energy source
Why Dealerships Now Want Older High-Mileage Used Cars
China will lose half its population by the end of the century — and the ripple effects will be catastrophic
Unplug These Appliances Now and Watch Your Electric Bill Drop
Here’s The Cheapest Full-Size 4WD Pickup Truck You Can Get in 2023
What If Elon Musk Is Right About GM?
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
Natural gas prices have crashed 50% in less than a month, and now an energy CEO is ringing the alarm
Ford bids farewell to a best-seller in move epitomizing disruption
Yes, Elon Musk Is Rich, And So Is Bill Gates: But Who Are The Wealthiest Women In The World?
A Tesla buyer says he got a $12,000 discount after asking for a reduction on his order following big price cuts
A Tesla owner says he knows people who tie weights to the steering wheel to trick the system into thinking they are actively driving
Elon Musk Orchestrates Takedown of the Most Powerful Club in the World
GM May Have Some Bad News About a Manufacturing Plant
MotorBiscuit
At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.https://www.motorbiscuit.com/
Comments / 13