Mike Mularski
2d ago

No one is talking about how the EVs are all heavy. With heavy comes excessive tire wear, costing the owners big $$$. Then there’s the fact that heavy cars/trucks will damage the already horrible roads, again costing all people $$$ in taxes to fix the roads. Then there’s the government chipping in to charge the EV owners a MILEAGE TAX because they aren’t donating to the gas tax. Then of course there’s the facts that batteries DO NOT perform well in the cold winter months… it really doesn’t seem like the government and the car manufacturers thought this all out.

Harold Clark
2d ago

Not interested in any EV. Come talk to me in about 20 yrs, when the issues have been resolved.

Toobeornottobe
2d ago

EV’S have ZERO federal regulations right now. Let’s see what happens in 5 years, they all may be called back or burned up

Top Speed

How The Evolution Of Electric Cars Will Flip The Auto Industry Upside Down

With electric cars becoming mainstream, the auto industry is in a spot it's never been in before. Tesla rose from relative obscurity to become the leader of the pack in the electric car industry. This comes at a time when electric vehicles may soon become the most common form of car sold across the world, due in large part to Tesla’s innovation. The large-scale manufacture of electric cars seemed to be a fantasy before Tesla stunned the world with the Tesla Roadster in 2008. Since then, the company seemed to have skyrocketed to stratum, so much so that government officials seem to be deciding that gasoline-powered cars should be a thing of the past, in favor of cars fueled by gas alternatives. This decision will likely lead to a renaissance in the automotive industry, as companies compete to see who can make the fastest and best-looking EVs with the longest-lasting range of battery life. In the new automotive landscape, car brands known for their reliability and mass production capabilities can compete with the likes of Porsche, Ferrari, and just about every other luxury car brand out there.
3 Reasons to Choose a Plug-in Hybrid over an EV

For environmental impact, choosing a plug-in hybrid over an EV may be the better choice. Read to learn more about how battery mining and versatility give these hybrids an advantage. The post 3 Reasons to Choose a Plug-in Hybrid over an EV appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Family Handyman

How Often To Change Synthetic Oil

Motor oil is an engine’s lifeblood. It cleans, lubricates, cools, cushions and protects engines and other mechanical parts. Motor oil also holds in suspension sludge, harsh chemicals, contaminates and abrasive particles — things that cause engine wear. Synthetic oil is used in most modern vehicles, especially high-performance and...
Money

One Kind of Car Is Skyrocketing in Sales While the Rest of the Market Is Slumping

Electric vehicle (EV) sales from brands like Tesla and Ford soared in the U.S. in 2022 during an otherwise slow year for new car transactions. EVs still represent a small fraction of the auto market, but that’s changing quickly as sales increased by 65% last year, according to new research from Cox Automotive, a research and consulting firm.
Washington Examiner

Natural gas is about to become the world's biggest green energy source

When politicians who are alarmed about climate change think about green energy, they tend to be fixated on solar and wind power. However, thanks to a recent merger announced between NET Power and Rice Acquisition Corp II, natural gas is about to become the leading source of green energy, supplanting solar and wind.
CNET

Unplug These Appliances Now and Watch Your Electric Bill Drop

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Not using your toaster today? Unplug it. Even when you aren't actively using a household appliance or device, it's still sucking up energy -- even if it's turned off. Lots of devices around your house, from your printer to your laptop charger to your coffee maker, are still running certain functions while they're plugged in. That means they continue to use power, driving up your monthly electric bill.
Top Speed

What If Elon Musk Is Right About GM?

If the outspoken CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, is to be believed, General Motors may be in serious financial trouble. According to Musk, the United States' largest automaker and parent company of Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC may even be forced to declare bankruptcy again. Musk’s criticism of GM is more than a little ironic since Tesla itself has been in a world of hurt lately, with its stock losing 65 percent of its value in 2022. But that doesn’t necessarily make Musk wrong and at least Tesla doesn't have any (net) debt to worry over.
Detroit News

Ford bids farewell to a best-seller in move epitomizing disruption

Rationalizing your business in an already high-cost, low-return industry in the midst of multiple paradigm shifts is no picnic. Look no further than Ford and its Fiesta. The almost 50-year-old subcompact has been one of Europe’s most popular models. Less than a decade ago, the automaker was celebrating it becoming the UK’s best-selling car of all time.
