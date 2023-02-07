ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get ready for a 15,000-square-foot steakhouse opening in West Des Moines

By Susan Stapleton, Des Moines Register
  • The restaurant plans to feature three patios and three bars.
  • Diners can find valet parking and a parking garage.

That 15,000-square-foot Ruth’s Chris Steak House plans to open in West Des Moines in late spring.

Prime Hospitality Group, the franchise behind this location, says that the restaurant will seat up to 400 diners and feature three patios, three bars, five private dining rooms, wine lockers, a double-sided fireplace, valet parking and a multi-level parking garage.

Indianapolis-based Phanomen Design designed the restaurant using eco-friendly building materials and equipment, including all LED lighting, as well as certified energy efficient AC units, hood fans, ovens, refrigeration and tankless water heaters. Even the building’s HVAC system comes with an air purifying system. Above the restaurant, there will be 200 luxury multifamily housing units.

This location promises 125 new jobs.

The restaurant plans to serve lunch and dinner daily, as well as a brunch on Saturdays and Sundays.

The steakhouse, which originally launched in New Orleans in 1965, specializes in custom-aged, corn-fed Midwestern beef. A porterhouse for two features a 40-ounce strip and a filet separated by the bone, while the restaurant claims the tomahawk rib-eye is one of the most extravagant dishes on the menu. The steaks, cooked at 1,800 degrees Fahrenheit, are only seasoned with salt, pepper, butter and a pinch of parsley and come served sizzling on a 500-degree plate.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Location: 950 Jordan Creek Parkway, Suite 1100, West Des Moines

Contact: ruthschris.com

Susan Stapleton is the entertainment editor at The Des Moines Register. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram, or drop her a line at sstapleton@gannett.com.

