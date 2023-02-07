Read full article on original website
Related
This Is The Most Popular Fast Food Chain In Connecticut
Cheapism compiled a list of the most popular fast food chains in every US state. Here's the top choice for Connecticut.
One ticket won $754 million Powerball jackpot
MIAMI - MIAMI - Winner, winner.A ticket sold in the state of Washington won the $754 million Powerball jackpot. The jackpot was the fifth-largest jackpot in the game's history and the ninth-largest in U.S. lottery history.It has a cash value of $407.2 million. The winning numbers were 5-11-22-23-69 and the Powerball number was 7. In Florida, 10 tickets matched four of the five numbers and the Powerball number to win $50,000 each. One ticket did the same but was a Power Play ticket so it won $100,000.Monday's drawing was the first time that the Powerball jackpot has been won this year. The Powerball jackpot was previously hit on Nov. 19, 2022, by a ticket in Kansas that won a grand prize worth $92.9 million. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million. The odds of winning a lesser prize are a little better - 1 in 24.9. Powerball tickets are $2 each. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday. The jackpot for this Wednesday's drawing is $20 million. You can watch the drawing live at 10:59 p.m. on CBS4, your official Florida Lottery station.
10 years ago, infamous blizzard of 2013 slams Connecticut
Conn. (WTNH) — The snow this winter has been minimal, and to many Connecticut residents, the season has seemed rather mild. But back in 2013, this was not the case. One infamous blizzard blanketed the state, covering some areas with over 30 inches of snow, just over two feet. People waded through mounds of snow […]
theriver953.com
Local citizens win big in Virginia Lottery
Virginia Lottery announced some big local winners in the Shenandoah Valley. The Feb. 6 Powerball drawing had both a $100,000 and 3 local $50,000 winners check your tickets closely. A $100,000 winning ticket was sold at the Speedway on Seminole Lane in Charlottesville. Bo’s Belly Barn on East Main Street...
Where to get National Pizza Day deals in Connecticut
Conn. (WTNH) — Whether you like pepperoni, veggies, or even pineapple on your pizza, if you love a good slice, Thursday is your day. National Pizza Day is taking place on Feb. 9, which means pizza places across the country are having deals! Here in Connecticut, there are tons of deals on pizza all over […]
Meaningful Numbers Lead To $100K Powerball Prize For CT Resident
A New Haven County resident used some meaningful numbers to turn his dream of winning the lottery to a reality. Michael Chesson, of Meriden, played the Connecticut Lottery's Powerball game with numbers that were a combination of the years when his parents were born and his house number. W…
Million-dollar Powerball ticket sold in Central Jersey
TRENTON, NJ – While there were no Powerball jackpot winners during Saturday’s drawing, one lucky New Jersey ticket buyer won a million dollars. During Saturday night’s Powerball drawing, a New Jersey Lottery ticket matched five of the five white balls to win a second-tier prize of $1,000,000. The Powerball ticket was sold at Milltown Convenience Deli & Grill on South Main Street in Milltown. The winning numbers Powerball numbers for Saturday’s drawing were: 02, 08, 15, 19 and 58. The Red Power Ball number was 10. The Power Play was 2X. The Powerball jackpot increased to $747 million and was won in Texas on Monday. Wednesday’s Powerball lottery jackpot is now $20 million. The post Million-dollar Powerball ticket sold in Central Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
Bear hunt proposed again in Connecticut. Will it pass this time?
(WTNH) – Connecticut is seeing a spike in bear sightings and it could be dangerous to both the animal population and people. Now, several lawmakers are pushing for a bear hunting season. Connecticut has seen an increase in bear sightings over the last decade, and last year alone, there were nearly 11,000 reported sightings. Tammy […]
PhillyBite
5 Best Hot Dog Spots in Connecticut
- When it comes to Connecticut's best hot dog spots, the choices are endless. Here, we've reviewed a few of the state's finest. We've got everything from the char-grilled hot dog to the chili dog. Plus, there's even a restaurant that serves fried seafood. Whether you want to eat a hot dog with fries or try a chili burger, Connecticut's best hot dog spots are sure to be your favorites.
3 Massachusetts residents win $1M scratch ticket prizes
Three Massachusetts residents have reason to celebrate after they all recently won $1 million on scratch tickets sold at local stores.
'Devastating times' | Turkish community in Connecticut collects donations following disastrous earthquakes
HARTFORD, Conn. — The Turkish community in Connecticut is hurting after devastating earthquakes left thousands of people dead and widespread destruction in Turkey and Syria. "We love our country. And I feel what kind of pain my people go through right now," said Selim Ergin, co-owner of Sultan's Turkish Restaurant.
ctnewsjunkie.com
OP-ED | What it Means When a Corporate Headquarters Leaves Connecticut
When Lego announced in late January that they would be relocating their corporate headquarters out of Enfield to Boston, it felt like yet another body blow to Connecticut’s fragile economy and even more fragile self-esteem. It’s hard when companies leave, especially when they take high-paying corporate jobs with them. But what does Lego leaving actually mean for us, and what lessons, if any, can we take away from this?
OnlyInYourState
The Best BBQ In New England Can Be Found At This Unassuming BBQ Pit In Connecticut
There a number of foods that Connecticut is known for, chief among them seafood specialties like warm lobster rolls (yum) or local favorites like steamed cheeseburgers or New Haven-style apizza. Barbecue isn’t typically top of the list. It’s not that you can’t find barbecue restaurants in Connecticut, it’s just that the dish is much more popular in the southern United States and we’re most definitely not part of the nation’s famed “barbecue belt.” However, that doesn’t mean you can’t get great BBQ in Connecticut that’s just as good as what you’d have in Texas or the Carolinas! One of our favorite places to pick up delicious smoked meats is Taino Smokehouse.
greenwichsentinel.com
CT State Treasurer urges residents to check if they have money waiting to be claimed
Connecticut State Treasurer Erick Russell celebrated the third annual National Unclaimed Property Day on Wednesday by encouraging Connecticut residents to search CTBigList.com to see if the state is holding any unclaimed property that can be returned. “The unclaimed property program is a great way to reunite residents and other entities...
This Is The Richest Town In Massachusetts
All this talk of Mega Millions consecutive jackpot winnings in Massachusetts has got money on my brain. Money. A societal construct that replaced the old trade and barter system of the cavemen. I think I have that right. 😀. The class your born into largely predicts the class you'll end...
This Week in Connecticut History: The blizzard of ’78
(WTNH) — This week in Connecticut history, a storm decades ago brought the state to its knees. It was a blizzard that struck Connecticut in 1978 and lasted from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7. Not only was the entire state leveled with two feet of snow, but winds whipped like a hurricane, at times gusting […]
Use of 'Latinx' under siege by Connecticut Puerto Rican lawmakers
HARTFORD, Conn. — On her first day in office as Governor of the State of Arkansas, Sarah Huckabee Sanders banned the use of Latinx. Now, a group of Connecticut House members is seeking to ban the use of Latinx in official state communication. The proposal will be taken up by a legislative committee this session.
Lottery Ticket Worth $1 Billion in Winnings is Now Sold in Massachusetts
The Massachusetts State Lottery is celebrating its 50th anniversary in style. The first ever $50 scratch off ticket is now being sold in the Bay State. And the ticket comes with the chances of winning up to $1 billion in prizes. For the state where more money is spent on...
ctnewsjunkie.com
Lamont Dreams Big With Housing
With just 3,600 homes for sale in Connecticut finding affordable housing has been challenging for many, but Gov. Ned Lamont wants to use about $600 million to build 6,400 units of housing over the next two years. “Time is money and the housing trust fund will allow developers to move...
Jackpot-Winning $750K 'Multi-Match' Maryland Lottery Ticket Sold At Area Convenience Store
One lucky Maryland Lottery player has a $750,000 ticket burning a hole in their pocket and may not even know it.The Maryland Lottery is looking for a “Multi-Match” player who won an estimated $750,000 jackpot in the Monday, Jan. 6 drawing that was sold at Royal Farms on Lark Brown Drive in Elkridge…
Comments / 0