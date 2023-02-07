ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Schnucks teams up with American Red Cross to host “Share the Love” Blood Drive

By Olivia Pollard
 2 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – According to the American Red Cross, every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood. To help alleviate this demand, The Southwest Chapter of the Indiana American Red Cross has teamed up with Schnucks to host a the “Share the Love” Blood Drive in Evansville. The American Red Cross says a single donation can save up to three lives.

The blood drive is being held at the American Red Cross Southwest Chapter on 29 South Stockwell Rd. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on February 7. To sign up to donate, visit the link here or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.

All who donate during the event will receive complimentary snacks and beverages thanks to Schnucks and will be entered into a drawing for one of 10 $50 Schnucks gift cards. All who donate in the month of February will also receive a $10 Amazon gift card by email and are automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for two to Florida.

If you have never donated blood before or are unsure if you are an eligible candidate, visit the American Red Cross website for more information.

