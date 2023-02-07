ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaithersburg, MD

Driver kills man crossing the street in Northeast

WASHINGTON - A man died Wednesday evening after being struck by a vehicle near an AutoZone in Northeast. D.C. police said the call regarding the crash came in at 5:55 p.m. When first responders arrived at the 600 block of...
WASHINGTON, DC
Driver Crashes Into House, Vehicle Catches Fire Early Thursday Morning

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded a collision involving a vehicle that crashed into a house and caught on fire on Thursday, February 9, around 1am. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, the incident occurred on Woodwell Road in Layhill. Arriving firefighters pulled the driver out while simultaneously extinguishing the fire and there was little or no fire extension to house. One adult was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Motorcyclist dead after crash, fire with school bus in Prince George’s County

CLINTON, Md. (DC News Now) — Neighbors were in disbelief after witnessing a deadly crash involving a school bus and a motorcyclist. Police and firefighters spent hours investigating the scene Wednesday afternoon. The Prince George’s County Police and Prince George’s County Fire/EMS department said the bus collided with what a motorcycle at Brandywine Road and […]
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Ride On bus crashes into tractor trailer, causing major delays on I-270

GAITHERSBURG, Md. - A Ride On bus collided with a tractor-trailer on I-270 Monday evening, and one man has been taken to the hospital, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service officials. The delivery truck was carrying multicolored paper...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Police: Woman found dead in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — A homicide investigation is underway after a woman died in Southeast D.C. Wednesday night, leaving the Metropolitan Police Department searching for answers in the incident. Officers with the police department responded to 28th Street Southeast, off of R Street Southeast, just before 9:30 p.m. after a report...
WASHINGTON, DC
Pedestrian dead in BW Parkway hit-and-run crash

WASHINGTON — A person is dead after a hit-and-run crash on Baltimore-Washington Parkway late Monday night. United States Park Police are asking for the public's help to track the striking driver down. Officers with the U.S. Park Police first responded to the reported crash on the Parkway around 11:30...
BALTIMORE, MD
Teens Busted While Driving Stolen Kia In Capitol Heights: Police

Two teens have been arrested after they were caught driving a Kia that had been reported stolen in Prince George's County, authorities say. Tyree Pearson, 19, and Kevin Hawkins, 18, were busted after police noticed the Kia, which had been reported stolen from a neighboring jurisdiction, around 12:20 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 7, according to Prince George's County police.
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD
Pedestrian dead after crash in Montgomery County

ASPEN HILL, Md. (DC News Now) — A pedestrian died after a crash in Aspen Hill on Sunday. Police were called to Georgia Avenue and Hewitt Avenue around 7:37 p.m. after receiving reports of a pedestrian who had been hit. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said they were an adult. The […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Family displaced after fire in Montgomery County

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (DC News Now) — One family was displaced after a house fire in Montgomery County on Monday. A fire destroyed a home on Hutton Street, displacing two adults, two children and one dog that lived there. First responders said that the fire likely started in a plastic bucket on the rear deck. They […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
