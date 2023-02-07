Read full article on original website
fox5dc.com
Driver kills man crossing the street in Northeast
WASHINGTON - A man died Wednesday evening after being struck by a vehicle near an AutoZone in Northeast. If You Have Toenail Fungus Try This Tonight (It's Genius!)WellnessGuide101.com|. D.C. police said the call regarding the crash came in at 5:55 p.m. When first responders arrived at the 600 block of...
fox5dc.com
Utility crews finish repairs 2 months after small planes crashes into Montgomery County power lines
GAITHERSBURG, Md. - Utility crews have completed all repairs to the Montgomery County transmission tower damaged when a small plane crashed into them last November. Pepco officials said all repairs were finished on February 3. The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. on November 27, 2022 in the area of Rothbury...
mocoshow.com
Driver Crashes Into House, Vehicle Catches Fire Early Thursday Morning
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded a collision involving a vehicle that crashed into a house and caught on fire on Thursday, February 9, around 1am. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, the incident occurred on Woodwell Road in Layhill. Arriving firefighters pulled the driver out while simultaneously extinguishing the fire and there was little or no fire extension to house. One adult was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Motorcyclist dead after crash, fire with school bus in Prince George’s County
CLINTON, Md. (DC News Now) — Neighbors were in disbelief after witnessing a deadly crash involving a school bus and a motorcyclist. Police and firefighters spent hours investigating the scene Wednesday afternoon. The Prince George’s County Police and Prince George’s County Fire/EMS department said the bus collided with what a motorcycle at Brandywine Road and […]
fox5dc.com
Ride On bus crashes into tractor trailer, causing major delays on I-270
GAITHERSBURG, Md. - A Ride On bus collided with a tractor-trailer on I-270 Monday evening, and one man has been taken to the hospital, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service officials. If You Have Toenail Fungus Try This Tonight (It's Genius!)WellnessGuide101.com|. The delivery truck was carrying multicolored paper...
Road Rager Confesses To Dump Truck Ambush On GW Memorial Parkway: Authorities
Officials say that a Maryland man who pulled out multiple weapons during a road rage incident on the George Washington Memorial Parkway could spend years behind bars.Frederick resident Juan Marcus Smith, 58, was driving on the parkway when he was involved in a minor crash with a dump truck that was…
Police claim woman arrested 4 times in 2 months for stealing cars
FREDERICK, Md. — Law enforcement claims they've arrested the same woman five times in two months – four of those arrests were for stealing cars in Frederick County, according to a news release from the Frederick County Sheriff's Office (FCSO). On Dec. 7, 2022, deputies from the FCSO...
Police: Woman found dead in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — A homicide investigation is underway after a woman died in Southeast D.C. Wednesday night, leaving the Metropolitan Police Department searching for answers in the incident. Officers with the police department responded to 28th Street Southeast, off of R Street Southeast, just before 9:30 p.m. after a report...
Pedestrian dead in BW Parkway hit-and-run crash
WASHINGTON — A person is dead after a hit-and-run crash on Baltimore-Washington Parkway late Monday night. United States Park Police are asking for the public's help to track the striking driver down. Officers with the U.S. Park Police first responded to the reported crash on the Parkway around 11:30...
Truck Thief Goes On Wild Joyride In Frederick County Before Being Busted, Sheriff Says
A woman who went on a joyride in a vehicle stolen from a Frederick County gas station didn’t get far and was quickly apprehended after causing mayhem on and off the road, officials said. Gabriella Christina Smoot, age 23, of Essex, is accused by Frederick County Sheriff’s investigators of...
Man Killed In Laurel Shooting Found On Sidewalk Outside Of Shopping Center: Police
One man is dead after being shot near a shopping center in Laurel, authorities say.The victim was allegedly shot in the 3500 block of Russett Green East around 10:15 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 8, according to an Anne Arundel County police spokesperson.The suspect, described as a black man, fled the scen…
DC police to increase presence at 5 most dangerous Metro stations following fatal shooting of mechanic
Law enforcement in Washington, D.C., will be increasing its presence at multiple metro stations in the city amid rising crime that saw a Metro mechanic shot and killed last week.
Teens Busted While Driving Stolen Kia In Capitol Heights: Police
Two teens have been arrested after they were caught driving a Kia that had been reported stolen in Prince George's County, authorities say. Tyree Pearson, 19, and Kevin Hawkins, 18, were busted after police noticed the Kia, which had been reported stolen from a neighboring jurisdiction, around 12:20 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 7, according to Prince George's County police.
Concerns Mounting In Charles County After Vulnerable Man Goes Missing Twice In Three Days
The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man who went missing for several days before resurfacing and then disappearing again after making cryptic statements. An alert was issued by the sheriff’s office regarding 61-year-old Christopher John McHenry, 61, of Brandywine, who had...
WTOP
Woman who disarmed alleged Metro shooter recalls tense moments on train
The woman who disarmed a man with a gun at the Potomac Avenue station in D.C. last week is the first to say her heroic act was out of character. “I would never think that was something I would ever do. Really, honestly, I’m not that type of person,” Shante Trumpet told WTOP.
Police: Person robbed after being forced to get into car at gunpoint
WASHINGTON — Police are searching for a man and a woman who forced a person into a car at gunpoint before robbing them. According to a release from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the victim was in the 1500 block of Park Road in Northwest D.C. when a car pulled up just before 2:30 p.m.
Pedestrian dead after crash in Montgomery County
ASPEN HILL, Md. (DC News Now) — A pedestrian died after a crash in Aspen Hill on Sunday. Police were called to Georgia Avenue and Hewitt Avenue around 7:37 p.m. after receiving reports of a pedestrian who had been hit. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said they were an adult. The […]
Police ID 22-Year-Old Woman Struck, Killed Crossing Montgomery County Street
A 22-year-old woman is dead after a tragic collision in Montgomery County, authorities say. Ruth Noemi Bermudez-Chavez was fatally struck by a vehicle on Sunday, Feb. 5, in the 13600 block of Georgia Avenue near Hewitt Avenue, according to Montgomery County Police. Officers responded to the crash shortly after 7:30...
3 students taken to hospital following school bus crash in Montgomery Co.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Several students were taken to an area hospital following a school bus crash in Montgomery County, Maryland Monday afternoon. According to a tweet from Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, the school bus collided with an SUV in the area of Randolph Road and Goodhill Road in Glenmont while students were on board.
Family displaced after fire in Montgomery County
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (DC News Now) — One family was displaced after a house fire in Montgomery County on Monday. A fire destroyed a home on Hutton Street, displacing two adults, two children and one dog that lived there. First responders said that the fire likely started in a plastic bucket on the rear deck. They […]
