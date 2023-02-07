ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

The Independent

Winning lottery ticket for $747m Powerball jackpot sold in Washington state

Someone in Washington state overcame steep odds Monday night to win an estimated $747m Powerball jackpot.The winning numbers were 05, 11, 22, 23, 69 and the Powerball 07.Lottery officials said in a statement early Tuesday that a single ticket matched all six numbers and was worth $754.6m.The full jackpot is for a winner opting for an annuity distributed in one immediate but partial payout followed by additional payments over 29 years that increase by 5 per cent annually. The winner also can opt for a one-time cash payment of $407.2m. Both prizes available are the amounts before taxes, Powerball...
WASHINGTON STATE
dallasexpress.com

Powerball Jackpot Hits $747M

The Powerball jackpot has still not been won and has risen to $747 million. This is the fifth-largest jackpot in Powerball history. The drawing on Saturday had no jackpot winner, as no ticket matched all six numbers drawn. The next drawing is Monday, February 6. If someone matches all six...
TENNESSEE STATE

