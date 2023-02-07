ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NESN

Matt Barnes Shares Message For Red Sox Fans Following Trade

The Red Sox traded veteran reliever Matt Barnes on Jan. 30, bringing his tenure in Boston to an end after nine seasons, which included a World Series win in 2018. Barnes was sent to the Miami Marlins in a swap of veteran relievers, and on Tuesday, he officially closed the chapter with an Instagram post thanking Red Sox Nation for their support.
BOSTON, MA
MLB

What to know about Yankees Spring Training

TAMPA, Fla. -- It is the dawn of a new era in Yankees camp as pitchers and catchers prepare to descend upon George M. Steinbrenner Field in the coming days. No "C" will be affixed to the largest uniform jersey in camp, but none is necessary. This marks the beginning of Aaron Judge’s captaincy, the 16th in franchise history.
BOSTON, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Albert Pujols pulls interesting business move

Though he is now officially retired, Albert Pujols is still making moves. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported Wednesday that the 11-time All-Star Pujols is leaving his longtime agent Dan Lozano and hiring Roc Nation Sports. Heyman adds that Roc Nation, the agency founded by rapper Jay-Z, will be repping Pujols in his... The post Albert Pujols pulls interesting business move appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Popculture

MLB All-Star Pitcher Retires After 15 Seasons

Darren O'Day, who recently spent time with the Atlanta Braves, is retiring from baseball. The 40-year-old pitcher went to social media at the end of January to announce his retirement after playing for multiple MLB teams for 15 seasons. O'Day is known for his sidearm delivery, which led to him having a strong career.
FLORIDA STATE
KSBW.com

Salinas-native Vanessa Hudgens engaged to MLB star

SALINAS, Calif. — Actor, singer and Salinas-native Vanessa Hudgens is engaged to a Major League Baseball star. Video Player: How Vanessa Hudgens' BIZARRE Zoom Call Led To Love! (2021) TMZ reported on Thursday that Hudgens was engaged to Cole Tucker at the end of 2022. Tucker was a first-round...
SALINAS, CA
NBC Chicago

Cubs, White Sox in Same Division Under MLB Insider's Realignment

MLB insider floats realignment idea for Cubs, Sox originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NHL and NFL both have 32 franchises, and if Major League Baseball were to ever follow suit, it could require a significant realignment, and one insider’s proposal could be very intriguing to fans of the Chicago Cubs and White Sox.
CHICAGO, IL
MLB Trade Rumors

Twins, Parker Bugg Agree To Minor League Deal

The Twins have signed reliever Parker Bugg to a minor league contract, according to his transactions log at MLB.com. He’d reached minor league free agency at the end of last season following seven years in the Marlins’ system. Bugg, an LSU product, entered the professional ranks as a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

Former Phillies reliever ends up with the Mets

Former Phillies reliever Sam Coonrod was claimed off waivers Monday by the Mets. Coonrod was designated for assignment last week when the Phillies officially signed utilityman Josh Harrison to a one-year deal. Coonrod spent two years with the Phillies and was re-signed earlier this offseason to a one-year, $775,000 contract....
FanSided

Jae Crowder’s emphatic reaction to being traded to the Milwaukee Bucks

After months of speculation and the Brooklyn Nets becoming the middleman, the Milwaukee Bucks were finally successful in their pursuit of acquiring Jae Crowder. Crowder represents exactly the type of player the Milwaukee Bucks have been looking for in the form of a veteran defensive-minded wing player. The fact that Jae Crowder is a respectable 3-point shooter doesn’t hurt either.
MILWAUKEE, WI
bvmsports.com

Pittsburgh Penguins Make Three Roster Moves

Pittsburgh Penguins Make Three Roster Moves February 7, 2023 at 2:10 pm CDT | by Gavin Lee 4 Comments Official now, Kasperi Kapanen and Josh Archibald have been activated from injured reserve. To make room on the roster, Tristan Jarry has been moved to IR – though that doesn’t necessarily mean his status has changed. Jarry was on the ice…
FanSided

FanSided

307K+
Followers
611K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy