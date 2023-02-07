TAMPA, Fla. -- It is the dawn of a new era in Yankees camp as pitchers and catchers prepare to descend upon George M. Steinbrenner Field in the coming days. No "C" will be affixed to the largest uniform jersey in camp, but none is necessary. This marks the beginning of Aaron Judge’s captaincy, the 16th in franchise history.

