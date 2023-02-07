Read full article on original website
wgxa.tv
Remembering Middle Georgia's biggest snow 50 years later: The storm of 1973
This week marks 50 years since Middle Georgia's biggest snowstorm on record. The historic storm brought snow from Texas into the southeast. Flurries were event reported in Clermont, Florida, just outside Orlando. For Macon, the official two-day snow total was 16.5 inches. Fifty years later, people still talk about the...
GDOT promised better in Macon after cutting it in half it with I-75. Has the state kept its word?
Peter Givens was a teenager in the ‘60s when he watched one of Macon’s oldest Black cemeteries torn apart as the construction of Interstate 75 came through the heart of Pleasant Hill. Home from a military high school out of state, Givens watched from Walnut Street as dirt...
WMAZ
'It's hurtful, It's painful': Family remembers Houston County native killed in College Park shooting
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — After losing him to gun violence near Atlanta, a family remembers their son as a loving, caring and friendly young man. His name was Jaden George. His father, Christopher Turner, says his son never hung up the phone without telling his father he loved him.
Cochran man wanted in shooting turns himself in to Bleckley County Sheriff's Office
HAWKINSVILLE, Ga. — A man wanted in an early February shooting is in custody after turning himself in to the Bleckley County Police Sheriff's Office on Wednesday. The GBI was looking for 24-year-old James Ian Spires after he allegedly shot 68-year-old man in Hawksinville, according to a press release.
'That's gonna flip a car': Residents upset over ditch in Peach County and want it fixed
Water has eroded the dirt road so much, it's about three or four feet deep now, and it's only getting wider. "This ditch is driving me crazy" Dirt roads are a dime a dozen in rural parts of Central Georgia. However, some older ones can erode and give way to time.
mercercluster.com
ANALYSIS: Violence continues to rise in Macon. What can be done to fix it?
Earlier this year, WGXA interviewed Coroner Leon Jones about the homicide in Bibb County, which saw a significant rise again after a record-breaking year in 2021. According to Jones, Bibb County suffered 70 homicides and 61 murders, which was up from 55 homicides and 44 murders in all of 2021. As of Jan. 28, Bibb has already suffered an additional 6 homicides — almost two per week.
WMAZ
Tornado victims waiting for answers a month later
GRIFFIN, Ga. — Nearly a month after devastating tornadoes destroyed thousands of homes in Georgia, there are homeowners who are still unsure of what they’ll do next. The people leading the recovery effort in Griffin and Spalding say they’ve been through this before and that full recovery will take years.
Standing room only crowd gathers for first south Bibb County neighborhood watch meeting of 2023
MACON, Ga. — Tuesday, people in south Bibb County packed into a room at the South Bibb Recreation Center for the first neighborhood watch meeting of the year. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says it's the first meeting they've had for the area in a long time, and they expected a big crowd. It was standing room only inside the rec center as people peppered the sheriff's office with questions.
41nbc.com
UPDATE: Two 18-year-olds and a Juvenile arrested for Baldwin County murder
MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)—Two people have been arrested, and another is wanted, for a recent murder in Baldwin County. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says 18 year old Malik Smith of Milledgeville, was arrested, along with a juvenile, in connection to the murder of 18-year-old Syee Havior after he was shot and killed during a home invasion in his Black Springs Road home.
'I never thought $15 would come': Some Georgia lawmakers look to raise the minimum wage
MACON, Ga. — Some Georgia lawmakers are pushing to increase the state's minimum wage to $15. Currently, the minimum wage in Georgia is $5.15. The federal minimum wage is $7.25 and has remained at that level since 2009. Carl Fambro is the owner of Francar's Buffalo Wings. He says...
41nbc.com
Macon man sentenced to life plus more for fatal shooting
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Macon man who shot and killed a man in November of 2020 has been sentenced to life plus 5 years in prison. According to a social media post from Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney Anita Howard, Jaqwaray Hollingshed pled Guilty to charges of Malice Murder, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon on the eve of trial in connection to an incident that took place on November 22nd of 2020, at the River Bend Apartments in Macon.
WMAZ
'I don't understand': Three charged with revenge arson in series of Baldwin Co. fires
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Three suspected cases of revenge arson have left homes in three corners of Milledgeville charred. Three suspects are now under arrest, but the victims are left to pick up the pieces. 13WMAZ’s Jessica Cha spoke to one of them to find out what happened. Olajuwon...
Jury awards family of Macon man more than $9 million in lawsuit after his death
MACON, Ga. — A Bibb County jury awarded more than $9 million to the family of a man who died after surgery. According to court records, Allen Turner died in April 2017 at Medical Center Navicent Health. He died 18 days after bowel surgery. Lawyers for his family argued...
41nbc.com
16-year-old hospitalized after Warner Robins shooting
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 16-year-old boy is now out of the hospital after being shot in the hip Monday afternoon. That’s according to a Warner Robins Police Department news release, which says the teen walked into Houston Medical Center’s emergency room around 4 o’clock with a gunshot wound to the hip.
41nbc.com
Northside Drive Circle K robbed
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Circle K on Northside Drive was robbed early Sunday morning February 5th. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a male went into the Circle K with a gun, demanded money from the clerk, took the money, and ran away. No injuries were...
41nbc.com
Twiggs Jail inmate dies, GBI investigates
JEFFERSONVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Twiggs County Jail inmate was found unresponsive in his jail cell on Sunday. The Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office say that detention officers found 37-year-old Jessie Woodard unconscious and unresponsive in his cell around 3:30 p.m. when they were conducting block checks. After entering the cell, officers found that Woodard had made a device to hang himself with.
Zaxby’s in Henry County charging phony city surcharge ‘in error,’ officials say
City officials say there is no "city surcharge" being applied in the city limits.
wgxa.tv
'I'm desperate': Macon resident waits four years for referral for section eight housing
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- Section eight is causing housing headaches for thousands in Middle Georgia. Last week WGXA's Ereina Plunkett reported the two-year-long wait times for housing-- turns out the wait is even longer than that, and the calls confirming have been flooding into the station. One of them from struggling...
wgxa.tv
Vehicle fire on I-75 in Monroe County
UPDATE (4:56 P.M.) -- According to the Monroe County Fire Department, traffic lanes are expected to return to normal shortly. No one was injured in the fire and the left lane is open. -- MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- WGXA crews have spotted a vehicle fire on I-75 S near Pate...
87-year-old Macon grandfather still recovering after home invasion attack
MACON, Ga. — On Saturday, a family got an unthinkable call. Someone had invaded their home, and their 87-year-old grandfather was inside. "We were fighting here. I was swinging with a cane, and he was swinging with his fist and a pistol," Gayland Jensen said. Jensen describes the moments...
