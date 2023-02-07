MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Macon man who shot and killed a man in November of 2020 has been sentenced to life plus 5 years in prison. According to a social media post from Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney Anita Howard, Jaqwaray Hollingshed pled Guilty to charges of Malice Murder, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon on the eve of trial in connection to an incident that took place on November 22nd of 2020, at the River Bend Apartments in Macon.

