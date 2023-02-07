ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
wgxa.tv

Remembering Middle Georgia's biggest snow 50 years later: The storm of 1973

This week marks 50 years since Middle Georgia's biggest snowstorm on record. The historic storm brought snow from Texas into the southeast. Flurries were event reported in Clermont, Florida, just outside Orlando. For Macon, the official two-day snow total was 16.5 inches. Fifty years later, people still talk about the...
MACON, GA
mercercluster.com

ANALYSIS: Violence continues to rise in Macon. What can be done to fix it?

Earlier this year, WGXA interviewed Coroner Leon Jones about the homicide in Bibb County, which saw a significant rise again after a record-breaking year in 2021. According to Jones, Bibb County suffered 70 homicides and 61 murders, which was up from 55 homicides and 44 murders in all of 2021. As of Jan. 28, Bibb has already suffered an additional 6 homicides — almost two per week.
MACON, GA
WMAZ

Tornado victims waiting for answers a month later

GRIFFIN, Ga. — Nearly a month after devastating tornadoes destroyed thousands of homes in Georgia, there are homeowners who are still unsure of what they’ll do next. The people leading the recovery effort in Griffin and Spalding say they’ve been through this before and that full recovery will take years.
SPALDING COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Standing room only crowd gathers for first south Bibb County neighborhood watch meeting of 2023

MACON, Ga. — Tuesday, people in south Bibb County packed into a room at the South Bibb Recreation Center for the first neighborhood watch meeting of the year. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says it's the first meeting they've had for the area in a long time, and they expected a big crowd. It was standing room only inside the rec center as people peppered the sheriff's office with questions.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

UPDATE: Two 18-year-olds and a Juvenile arrested for Baldwin County murder

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)—Two people have been arrested, and another is wanted, for a recent murder in Baldwin County. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says 18 year old Malik Smith of Milledgeville, was arrested, along with a juvenile, in connection to the murder of 18-year-old Syee Havior after he was shot and killed during a home invasion in his Black Springs Road home.
BALDWIN COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Macon man sentenced to life plus more for fatal shooting

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Macon man who shot and killed a man in November of 2020 has been sentenced to life plus 5 years in prison. According to a social media post from Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney Anita Howard, Jaqwaray Hollingshed pled Guilty to charges of Malice Murder, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon on the eve of trial in connection to an incident that took place on November 22nd of 2020, at the River Bend Apartments in Macon.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

16-year-old hospitalized after Warner Robins shooting

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 16-year-old boy is now out of the hospital after being shot in the hip Monday afternoon. That’s according to a Warner Robins Police Department news release, which says the teen walked into Houston Medical Center’s emergency room around 4 o’clock with a gunshot wound to the hip.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
41nbc.com

Northside Drive Circle K robbed

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Circle K on Northside Drive was robbed early Sunday morning February 5th. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a male went into the Circle K with a gun, demanded money from the clerk, took the money, and ran away. No injuries were...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Twiggs Jail inmate dies, GBI investigates

JEFFERSONVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Twiggs County Jail inmate was found unresponsive in his jail cell on Sunday. The Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office say that detention officers found 37-year-old Jessie Woodard unconscious and unresponsive in his cell around 3:30 p.m. when they were conducting block checks. After entering the cell, officers found that Woodard had made a device to hang himself with.
TWIGGS COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Vehicle fire on I-75 in Monroe County

UPDATE (4:56 P.M.) -- According to the Monroe County Fire Department, traffic lanes are expected to return to normal shortly. No one was injured in the fire and the left lane is open. -- MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- WGXA crews have spotted a vehicle fire on I-75 S near Pate...
MONROE COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy