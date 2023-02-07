ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

PIX11

Winners! Seven Powerball tickets worth $50,000 sold in NY

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Lucky number seven! Seven Powerball tickets worth $50,000 each were sold for the Monday drawing in New York, lottery officials said. The winning numbers for the Monday drawing were: 5, 11, 22, 23 and 69. The Powerball number was 7. The winning tickets have four matching numbers and the Powerball. They […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

NYC named top city for pizza

NEW YORK - A new survey put New York City at the top when it comes to pizza. LawnStarter compared the 200 biggest U.S. cities. They looked for cities with plenty of highly rated pizza vendors and award-winning pizzerias. They also considered pizza affordability and popularity in the rankings. New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Million-dollar Powerball ticket sold in Central Jersey

TRENTON, NJ  – While there were no Powerball jackpot winners during Saturday’s drawing, one lucky New Jersey ticket buyer won a million dollars. During Saturday night’s Powerball drawing, a New Jersey Lottery ticket matched five of the five white balls to win a second-tier prize of $1,000,000. The Powerball ticket was sold at Milltown Convenience Deli & Grill on South Main Street in Milltown. The winning numbers Powerball numbers for Saturday’s drawing were: 02, 08, 15, 19 and 58. The Red Power Ball number was 10. The Power Play was 2X.  The Powerball jackpot increased to $747 million and was won in Texas on Monday. Wednesday’s Powerball lottery jackpot is now $20 million. The post Million-dollar Powerball ticket sold in Central Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
MILLTOWN, NJ
PhillyBite

5 Best Hot Dog Spots in Connecticut

- When it comes to Connecticut's best hot dog spots, the choices are endless. Here, we've reviewed a few of the state's finest. We've got everything from the char-grilled hot dog to the chili dog. Plus, there's even a restaurant that serves fried seafood. Whether you want to eat a hot dog with fries or try a chili burger, Connecticut's best hot dog spots are sure to be your favorites.
FAIRFIELD, CT
92.7 WOBM

The 3 counties in NJ that most NYC people moved to last year

First, the disclaimer: This is a study complied from data from one moving company in NYC. However, other studies we’ve seen have had similar statistics. Not to mention the fact that people who live in some counties in New Jersey don’t need numbers to back up what they see for themselves every day: Transplanted New Yorkers are all over the place.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mark Star

HomeFirst Program for first-time homebuyers in NYC: A chance to get up to $100,000

It won’t be wrong to say that New York City is one of the most expensive places in the United States. If you are planning to come here with your family, you will have to ensure that your salary or income is great. A wide range of salaries are paid in the Big Apple, depending on one’s capabilities, skills, nature of job, number of working hours and of course, the company they are at.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey 101.5

This is officially the oldest town in NJ

New Jersey is one of the oldest states in the nation, and our history is an incredibly rich one. Do you know the oldest town in New Jersey?. We love to dig into the Garden State history books and learn as much as we can about the amazing history of New Jersey. One of the basics is which town in the state is considered the oldest.
NEWARK, NJ
pix11.com

Fake Con Edison workers rob Brooklyn woman

Police are searching for two suspects who posed as Con Edison employees and robbed a Brooklyn apartment Tuesday morning, police said. Police are searching for two suspects who posed as Con Edison employees and robbed a Brooklyn apartment Tuesday morning, police said. NY pioneer against book bans speaks out. The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Young siblings reported missing in Harlem

NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department has reported two young children, siblings, have gone missing in Harlem. Dekuan Richardson, 11, and his sister Nyesha, 9, were last seen Monday evening at around 6:30 pm near their 8th Avenue home in upper Manhattan. Detectives with the 32nd Precinct describe Dekaun as a black male, approximately 4’4″ in height, approximately 100 lbs in weight, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a green leather jacket and white sneakers. His sister was described as approximately 4’4″ in height, approximately 100 lbs in weight, with brown The post Young siblings reported missing in Harlem appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

NYC ‘FRESH’ Program Opens 12 New Grocery Stores in Brooklyn

The Department of City Planning Director Dan Garodnick today announced that 30 supermarkets have opened under the City’s Food Retail Expansion to Support Health (“FRESH”) program. “Making New York City healthier and more equitable are two central goals of our administration, and the FRESH program is accomplishing...
BROOKLYN, NY
tourcounsel.com

The Mall at Bay Plaza | Shopping center in New York City

Bay Plaza Shopping Center is a shopping center on the south side of Co-op City, Bronx, New York City. In addition to various department stores and shops, such as Macy's, JCPenney, Staples, and Old Navy, it has a multiplex movie theater, several restaurants, a fitness club, and some office space. Constructed from 1987 to 1988 by Prestige Properties, the shopping center is located between Bartow and Baychester Avenues, just outside Sections 4 and 5 of Co-op City, on an open lot that was the site of the Freedomland U.S.A. amusement park between 1960 and 1964.
BRONX, NY
Shore News Network

Man jumps off 32nd floor of 2 Penn Plaza near Madison Square Garden

NEW YORK, NY – A 24-year-old man jumped to his death from the 32nd floor of 2 Penn Plaza in Midtown Manhattan Tuesday afternoon. Police said the man entered the building, which is under redevelopment construction, at around 2 pm before jumping to his death to the street below. At this time, the male victim was not identified, and police have not yet determined a motive in the incident. Police found his belongings on the top floor of the building. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The post Man jumps off 32nd floor of 2 Penn Plaza near Madison Square Garden appeared first on Shore News Network.
MANHATTAN, NY
headynj.com

Wu-Tang Clan’s Raekwon Smoking Out Newark With New Cannabis Lounge

Wu-Tang Clan’s Raekwon is bringing his latest business venture to downtown Newark. The rapper is opening Hashstoria, a cannabis lounge, at 799-805 Broad Street. Renovations Approved For Cannabis Lounge Hashstoria. Hashstoria recently presented its plans for facade renovations to the city’s Landmark and Historic Preservation Commission. The building...
NEWARK, NJ

