It won’t be wrong to say that New York City is one of the most expensive places in the United States. If you are planning to come here with your family, you will have to ensure that your salary or income is great. A wide range of salaries are paid in the Big Apple, depending on one’s capabilities, skills, nature of job, number of working hours and of course, the company they are at.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO