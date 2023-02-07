Read full article on original website
New York man wins $100,000 lottery prize while visiting Maryland
A New York man found a visit to his cousin in Maryland to be a profitable vacation when he won a $100,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket.
Winners! Seven Powerball tickets worth $50,000 sold in NY
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Lucky number seven! Seven Powerball tickets worth $50,000 each were sold for the Monday drawing in New York, lottery officials said. The winning numbers for the Monday drawing were: 5, 11, 22, 23 and 69. The Powerball number was 7. The winning tickets have four matching numbers and the Powerball. They […]
NYC named top city for pizza
NEW YORK - A new survey put New York City at the top when it comes to pizza. LawnStarter compared the 200 biggest U.S. cities. They looked for cities with plenty of highly rated pizza vendors and award-winning pizzerias. They also considered pizza affordability and popularity in the rankings. New...
$1 Million Powerball Winners: 3 Tickets Sold In NY, Including 2 In Nassau County
Five Powerball tickets, including three in New York, matched all five numbers to win $1 million. Two of the NY winners are on Long Island, both in Nassau County:. Barefoot Peddler at 37 Glen Cove Rd. in Greenvale. Farmingdale Petroleum at 400 South Oyster Bay Rd. in Hickville. The other...
Million-dollar Powerball ticket sold in Central Jersey
TRENTON, NJ – While there were no Powerball jackpot winners during Saturday’s drawing, one lucky New Jersey ticket buyer won a million dollars. During Saturday night’s Powerball drawing, a New Jersey Lottery ticket matched five of the five white balls to win a second-tier prize of $1,000,000. The Powerball ticket was sold at Milltown Convenience Deli & Grill on South Main Street in Milltown. The winning numbers Powerball numbers for Saturday’s drawing were: 02, 08, 15, 19 and 58. The Red Power Ball number was 10. The Power Play was 2X. The Powerball jackpot increased to $747 million and was won in Texas on Monday. Wednesday’s Powerball lottery jackpot is now $20 million. The post Million-dollar Powerball ticket sold in Central Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
5 Best Hot Dog Spots in Connecticut
- When it comes to Connecticut's best hot dog spots, the choices are endless. Here, we've reviewed a few of the state's finest. We've got everything from the char-grilled hot dog to the chili dog. Plus, there's even a restaurant that serves fried seafood. Whether you want to eat a hot dog with fries or try a chili burger, Connecticut's best hot dog spots are sure to be your favorites.
Fast-Play Lottery Ticket Worth $25K Sold In Hudson County
One lucky player purchased a Fast-Play lottery ticket for the $2 Jersey Jackpot winning $24,916 on Wednesday, February 8. Fast Play Progressive tickets are sold at any retailer and offer a fast way for players to see if their ticket is a lucky winner. The winning ticket was sold at...
The 3 counties in NJ that most NYC people moved to last year
First, the disclaimer: This is a study complied from data from one moving company in NYC. However, other studies we’ve seen have had similar statistics. Not to mention the fact that people who live in some counties in New Jersey don’t need numbers to back up what they see for themselves every day: Transplanted New Yorkers are all over the place.
Which NY Lottery Scratch-Off Games Have the Most Top Prizes Left?
The Powerball and the Mega Millions jackpots have been high but let's not forget that with just one scratch-off ticket, you could become a millionaire. According to the New York Lottery, these are the scratch-off games that still have jackpots to be won to make you an instant millionaire.
$1M Powerball ticket sold at Staten Island Ferry terminal gift shop
A winning million dollar Powerball ticket was sold at the Staten Island Ferry terminal, according to the Powerball website.
HomeFirst Program for first-time homebuyers in NYC: A chance to get up to $100,000
It won’t be wrong to say that New York City is one of the most expensive places in the United States. If you are planning to come here with your family, you will have to ensure that your salary or income is great. A wide range of salaries are paid in the Big Apple, depending on one’s capabilities, skills, nature of job, number of working hours and of course, the company they are at.
$50K Powerball Tickets Sold At 2 Hudson Valley Stores, Including Westchester Shop
Two prize-winning Powerball tickets worth $50,000 were sold at stores in the Hudson Valley. The two tickets, which were two of nine third-prize-winning Powerball tickets sold in New York for the Saturday, Feb. 4 drawing, were sold in stores in both Westchester and Orange Counties, New York Lot…
This is officially the oldest town in NJ
New Jersey is one of the oldest states in the nation, and our history is an incredibly rich one. Do you know the oldest town in New Jersey?. We love to dig into the Garden State history books and learn as much as we can about the amazing history of New Jersey. One of the basics is which town in the state is considered the oldest.
Fake Con Edison workers rob Brooklyn woman
Police are searching for two suspects who posed as Con Edison employees and robbed a Brooklyn apartment Tuesday morning, police said. Police are searching for two suspects who posed as Con Edison employees and robbed a Brooklyn apartment Tuesday morning, police said. NY pioneer against book bans speaks out. The...
Young siblings reported missing in Harlem
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department has reported two young children, siblings, have gone missing in Harlem. Dekuan Richardson, 11, and his sister Nyesha, 9, were last seen Monday evening at around 6:30 pm near their 8th Avenue home in upper Manhattan. Detectives with the 32nd Precinct describe Dekaun as a black male, approximately 4’4″ in height, approximately 100 lbs in weight, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a green leather jacket and white sneakers. His sister was described as approximately 4’4″ in height, approximately 100 lbs in weight, with brown The post Young siblings reported missing in Harlem appeared first on Shore News Network.
Brooklyn trio punches man, 74, to ground for $15
A 74-year-old man was punched to the ground in Brooklyn by three robbers who stole $15 from him, police said Thursday.
NYC ‘FRESH’ Program Opens 12 New Grocery Stores in Brooklyn
The Department of City Planning Director Dan Garodnick today announced that 30 supermarkets have opened under the City’s Food Retail Expansion to Support Health (“FRESH”) program. “Making New York City healthier and more equitable are two central goals of our administration, and the FRESH program is accomplishing...
The Mall at Bay Plaza | Shopping center in New York City
Bay Plaza Shopping Center is a shopping center on the south side of Co-op City, Bronx, New York City. In addition to various department stores and shops, such as Macy's, JCPenney, Staples, and Old Navy, it has a multiplex movie theater, several restaurants, a fitness club, and some office space. Constructed from 1987 to 1988 by Prestige Properties, the shopping center is located between Bartow and Baychester Avenues, just outside Sections 4 and 5 of Co-op City, on an open lot that was the site of the Freedomland U.S.A. amusement park between 1960 and 1964.
Man jumps off 32nd floor of 2 Penn Plaza near Madison Square Garden
NEW YORK, NY – A 24-year-old man jumped to his death from the 32nd floor of 2 Penn Plaza in Midtown Manhattan Tuesday afternoon. Police said the man entered the building, which is under redevelopment construction, at around 2 pm before jumping to his death to the street below. At this time, the male victim was not identified, and police have not yet determined a motive in the incident. Police found his belongings on the top floor of the building. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The post Man jumps off 32nd floor of 2 Penn Plaza near Madison Square Garden appeared first on Shore News Network.
Wu-Tang Clan’s Raekwon Smoking Out Newark With New Cannabis Lounge
Wu-Tang Clan’s Raekwon is bringing his latest business venture to downtown Newark. The rapper is opening Hashstoria, a cannabis lounge, at 799-805 Broad Street. Renovations Approved For Cannabis Lounge Hashstoria. Hashstoria recently presented its plans for facade renovations to the city’s Landmark and Historic Preservation Commission. The building...
