BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Dr. Steve Greer, former principal of Georgia Military College (GMC) Preparatory School, was immediately removed from his position last week. After he was made aware of that decision from the president, Greer sent an email to staff letting it be known he wouldn't be returning as principal. However, he'd been told he'd be finishing out the school year. Twenty minutes after pressing send on that email, it was declared his end of term as principal would instead become effective immediately.

MILLEDGEVILLE, GA ・ 17 HOURS AGO