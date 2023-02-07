ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twiggs County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
wgxa.tv

Outrage over removal of Georgia Military College Prep-school principal

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Dr. Steve Greer, former principal of Georgia Military College (GMC) Preparatory School, was immediately removed from his position last week. After he was made aware of that decision from the president, Greer sent an email to staff letting it be known he wouldn't be returning as principal. However, he'd been told he'd be finishing out the school year. Twenty minutes after pressing send on that email, it was declared his end of term as principal would instead become effective immediately.
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
wgxa.tv

Remembering Middle Georgia's biggest snow 50 years later: The storm of 1973

This week marks 50 years since Middle Georgia's biggest snowstorm on record. The historic storm brought snow from Texas into the southeast. Flurries were event reported in Clermont, Florida, just outside Orlando. For Macon, the official two-day snow total was 16.5 inches. Fifty years later, people still talk about the...
MACON, GA
wfxg.com

'Izzy's Law' bill introduced by Georgia lawmakers

ATLANTA (WFXG) - Georgia lawmakers have introduced a new bill to enact "Izzy's Law" which would provide clearer safety plans for private swim instructors. The proposed bill is listed on the Georgia General Assembly website as:. A BILL to be entitled an Act to amend Title 31 of the O.C.G.A.,...
GEORGIA STATE
specialtycropindustry.com

Georgia Strawberry Crop Delayed Following Christmas Freeze

One University of Georgia strawberry specialist believes Georgia’s crop will be delayed following the Christmas freeze event. How the late spring/early summer weather responds could complicate the delay. Jeff Cook, University of Georgia Cooperative Extension agriculture and natural resources agent for Peach and Taylor counties, discussed the current state...
GEORGIA STATE
Rough Draft Atlanta

History: Why is Georgia called the Peach State?

Georgia decided that the peach would be its official state fruit in 1995, but the trajectory to that decision was a long and arduous one. According to Today in Georgia History, Franciscan monks brought the fruit to St. Simons and Cumberland island in the 16th century, though historian William Thomas Okie places the introduction of […] The post History: Why is Georgia called the Peach State? appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

Free COVID-19 at-home test kits available for Georgia residents

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Officials announced the Fulton County Board of Health and Fulton County Government are set to make free COVID-19 home test kits available for Georgia residents. “During these winter months, COVID-19 remains a threat to the communities we serve and residents need to take...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Dogfighting penalties in Georgia to be tougher if this state law passes

ATLANTA — Georgia could convict more people of dogfighting-related crimes and send them to prison for longer stretches under a bill advancing in the state Senate. The Senate Public Safety Committee voted 6-3 Wednesday to approve Senate Bill 68, which would apply Georgia's racketeer influenced and corrupt organizations law to dogfighting. Applying the state RICO law would result in prison sentences of five to 20 years for convictions, up from one to 10 years now.
GEORGIA STATE
On Common Ground News

Dee-Dawkins-Haigler’s Birthday Celebration, Jan. 31, 2023

Former Georgia Rep. Dee Dawkins-Haigler, civil rights activist and global humanitarian, celebrated her birthday with a host of friends on Jan. 31, 2023 at Sudo’s Bar and Grill in Ellenwood, GA. Happy times, a great celebration for an awesome trailblazer who continues to give back to the community! Thank you for allowing On Common Ground News to celebrate your special da, Dee!
ELLENWOOD, GA
wtoc.com

3 inmates injured at Smith State Prison

GLENNVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A fight inside a state prison in Tattnall County leaves three inmates hospitalized. Three inmates were injured at Smith State Prison in Glennville on Wednesday night. Emergency teams flew two inmates to Savannah for treatment with a third taken by ambulance to Evans Memorial Hospital. It...
GLENNVILLE, GA
wgxa.tv

Macon-Bibb finishes minimum wage raises for government workers

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller and County Commissioners completed the second and final phase of raising the minimum wage for consolidated government employees to $15 per hour. “Our team is made up of great people, and we need to make sure we find ways to take care...
MACON, GA
WDEF

Georgia prison warden charged with bribery, other counts

GLENNVILLE, Ga (AP) – A Georgia prison warden has been arrested on charges stemming from a state investigation of corruption inside the penitentiary he supervised. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says Brian Dennis Adams was charged Wednesday with bribery, conspiracy to violate Georgia’s anti-racketeering law, making false statements and violating his oath of office.
GLENNVILLE, GA
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

Macon, GA
35K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Macon local news

 https://www.13wmaz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy