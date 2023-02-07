Read full article on original website
Bill would make more Georgia students eligible for need-based aid
A recently introduced bill would tweak credit requirements for low-income Georgia students to get help finishing college.
wgxa.tv
Outrage over removal of Georgia Military College Prep-school principal
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Dr. Steve Greer, former principal of Georgia Military College (GMC) Preparatory School, was immediately removed from his position last week. After he was made aware of that decision from the president, Greer sent an email to staff letting it be known he wouldn't be returning as principal. However, he'd been told he'd be finishing out the school year. Twenty minutes after pressing send on that email, it was declared his end of term as principal would instead become effective immediately.
My Teacher is Tops: Yolanda Cummings at Westside Elementary School
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — My Teacher Tops is back again, and this week we're recognizing second grade teacher, Ms. Yolanda Cummings at Westside Elementary. Coming from a family full of educators, Cummings says she developed the love of children from her mom, aunts, and uncles at an early age.
wgxa.tv
Remembering Middle Georgia's biggest snow 50 years later: The storm of 1973
This week marks 50 years since Middle Georgia's biggest snowstorm on record. The historic storm brought snow from Texas into the southeast. Flurries were event reported in Clermont, Florida, just outside Orlando. For Macon, the official two-day snow total was 16.5 inches. Fifty years later, people still talk about the...
'I never thought $15 would come': Some Georgia lawmakers look to raise the minimum wage
MACON, Ga. — Some Georgia lawmakers are pushing to increase the state's minimum wage to $15. Currently, the minimum wage in Georgia is $5.15. The federal minimum wage is $7.25 and has remained at that level since 2009. Carl Fambro is the owner of Francar's Buffalo Wings. He says...
wfxg.com
'Izzy's Law' bill introduced by Georgia lawmakers
ATLANTA (WFXG) - Georgia lawmakers have introduced a new bill to enact "Izzy's Law" which would provide clearer safety plans for private swim instructors. The proposed bill is listed on the Georgia General Assembly website as:. A BILL to be entitled an Act to amend Title 31 of the O.C.G.A.,...
Georgia woman who brought gun to polls said she was in ‘fear’ as Black Lives Matter handed voters water
A white woman who brought her gun into a Georgia polling place said Tuesday she was “in fear for my life” when the group Black Voters Matter handed out water to waiting voters and played hip-hop music during the 2020 election. Black Voters Matter volunteers didn’t break any...
Some Georgia government officials seek to ban heavier trucks in Georgia
Over 100 local government leaders across Georgia signed a letter asking legislators to oppose a bill that would increase the weight of heavier trucks across Georgia.
Straight from the Archives: The 50th Anniversary of the 1973 Great Southeastern Snowstorm
Central Georgia isn't used to being a winter wonderland, but 50 years ago, that was precisely what residents stepped out into. This week we step back in time for a look inside the 13WMAZ archives to remember one of the most significant snowstorms in the state's history. February 9 marks...
specialtycropindustry.com
Georgia Strawberry Crop Delayed Following Christmas Freeze
One University of Georgia strawberry specialist believes Georgia’s crop will be delayed following the Christmas freeze event. How the late spring/early summer weather responds could complicate the delay. Jeff Cook, University of Georgia Cooperative Extension agriculture and natural resources agent for Peach and Taylor counties, discussed the current state...
History: Why is Georgia called the Peach State?
Georgia decided that the peach would be its official state fruit in 1995, but the trajectory to that decision was a long and arduous one. According to Today in Georgia History, Franciscan monks brought the fruit to St. Simons and Cumberland island in the 16th century, though historian William Thomas Okie places the introduction of […] The post History: Why is Georgia called the Peach State? appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia boy makes case for 3-day weekends
A 6-year-old Georgia boy has made his case that there should be three days off school per week. Watch the adorable video here.
IRS to Georgians: Don’t file your income taxes, yet | What to know
ATLANTA — The Internal Revenue Service is recommending that taxpayers in Georgia hold off on filing their tax returns for 2022 if they received a special tax refund or payment from the state last year. The IRS issued the guidance Friday due to the agency’s uncertainty about the taxability...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Free COVID-19 at-home test kits available for Georgia residents
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Officials announced the Fulton County Board of Health and Fulton County Government are set to make free COVID-19 home test kits available for Georgia residents. “During these winter months, COVID-19 remains a threat to the communities we serve and residents need to take...
Dogfighting penalties in Georgia to be tougher if this state law passes
ATLANTA — Georgia could convict more people of dogfighting-related crimes and send them to prison for longer stretches under a bill advancing in the state Senate. The Senate Public Safety Committee voted 6-3 Wednesday to approve Senate Bill 68, which would apply Georgia's racketeer influenced and corrupt organizations law to dogfighting. Applying the state RICO law would result in prison sentences of five to 20 years for convictions, up from one to 10 years now.
On Common Ground News
Dee-Dawkins-Haigler’s Birthday Celebration, Jan. 31, 2023
Former Georgia Rep. Dee Dawkins-Haigler, civil rights activist and global humanitarian, celebrated her birthday with a host of friends on Jan. 31, 2023 at Sudo’s Bar and Grill in Ellenwood, GA. Happy times, a great celebration for an awesome trailblazer who continues to give back to the community! Thank you for allowing On Common Ground News to celebrate your special da, Dee!
wtoc.com
3 inmates injured at Smith State Prison
GLENNVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A fight inside a state prison in Tattnall County leaves three inmates hospitalized. Three inmates were injured at Smith State Prison in Glennville on Wednesday night. Emergency teams flew two inmates to Savannah for treatment with a third taken by ambulance to Evans Memorial Hospital. It...
wgxa.tv
Macon-Bibb finishes minimum wage raises for government workers
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller and County Commissioners completed the second and final phase of raising the minimum wage for consolidated government employees to $15 per hour. “Our team is made up of great people, and we need to make sure we find ways to take care...
WDEF
Georgia prison warden charged with bribery, other counts
GLENNVILLE, Ga (AP) – A Georgia prison warden has been arrested on charges stemming from a state investigation of corruption inside the penitentiary he supervised. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says Brian Dennis Adams was charged Wednesday with bribery, conspiracy to violate Georgia’s anti-racketeering law, making false statements and violating his oath of office.
Augusta Lucy C Laney rains down on Sandersville Washington County
Playing with a winning hand, Augusta Lucy C Laney trumped Sandersville Washington County 67-57 in a Georgia boys basketball matchup.
