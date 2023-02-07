ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortland, NY

whcuradio.com

Pair of pianists to perform in Cortland

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — A piano performance for a good cause is happening tonight in Cortland. SUNY Cortland instructor Marina Gorelaya is playing alongside recent grad Jake Hutton. Proceeds will help Ukrainian refugees and people affected by the recent earthquake in Syria and Turkey. Gorelaya says the show is...
CORTLAND, NY
whcuradio.com

IC, Cornell community encouraged to help in earthquake recovery

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Over 15,000 people are reported dead in Syria and Turkey after an earthquake earlier this week. College officials are offering help. The Cornell and Ithaca College community are being asked to contribute to help survivors struggling with basic needs. Immediate help is needed in the quake zones as search and recovery efforts continue. Officials say donations to select charity groups are also encouraged. You can find out more information by clicking here.
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Mayor: Search for new IFD chief to begin ‘fairly soon’

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A search will soon begin for a permanent chief of the Ithaca Fire Department. Recently on Ithaca’s Morning News, Mayor Laura Lewis told us that while the search hasn’t begun yet, IFD is in good hands. Tom Parsons retired as IFD chief last...
ITHACA, NY
tompkinsweekly.com

Amy Dickinson looks to bring eatery to Freeville

Advice columnist Amy Dickinson is taking a leap of faith. The village of Freeville native, writer of the syndicated advice column Ask Amy and author of a couple of memoirs, recently made a large purchase in the village. Dickinson is now the owner of a two-unit building at 24 Main...
FREEVILLE, NY
theithacan.org

Regal Cinema calls it wraps at Shops at Ithaca Mall

Located at the Shops at Ithaca Mall, the Regal Ithaca Mall has been home to many of Hollywood’s newest blockbusters, a handful of independent films and the usual buttery scent of freshly popped popcorn. But on a typical day, audiences who walk in to watch a movie may be surprised to see that the theater, like the mall itself, is nearly empty.
ITHACA, NY
WIBX 950

Sheriff Maciol Warns Not to Fall for This Scam, Some Already Have

Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol is warning residents to be on the lookout for a "sob story" scam that was successful on at least one person in Rome so far. The sob story is the classic, "I lost my wallet and I need money to get back home." However, this one being conducted in the Walmart parking lot in the City of Rome, is offering up jewelry as collateral in exchange for a large sum of cash that will be returned as soon as the family is safely returned home.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Rome company to procure furniture for new Wynn Hospital

UTICA, N.Y. – Mohawk Valley Health System has selected Roberts Office Interiors (ROI), based in Rome, to procure and install the furniture for the new Wynn Hospital. ROI will work with CAMA Inc., out of Connecticut, to make sure the furniture jives with the interior design. ROI plans to...
UTICA, NY
Syracuse.com

Cozy upscale dining took us by surprise at Oak & Vine (Dining Out Review)

Auburn, N.Y. — We didn’t know what to expect heading into Oak & Vine, but on the way home, with a full belly, all we could feel was satisfied. I frequent Auburn in the warmer months for ice cream and walks around Owasco Lake, but this quaint city west of Syracuse doesn’t usually come to mind when I want a cozy winter date night. We were pleasantly surprised by the creativity and thought going into Oak & Vine’s upscale menu.
AUBURN, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortland Common Council accepting bids for Parker School building

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cortland officials are seeking bids for the Parker Elementary School building, which closed several years ago. Mayor Scott Steve tells us people are interested. Mayor Steve says there are some ideas for the property under consideration. The city has sent out RFPs or requests for...
CORTLAND, NY
whcuradio.com

Janie Bibbie appointed as 11th Tompkins County Poet Laureate

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Tompkins County has its next Poet Laureate. Janie Bibbie was appointed at Tuesday night’s Tompkins County Legislature meeting. She succeeds Dr. Christine Kitano, who served in the role from 2021-2022. “The Tompkins County Poet Laureate plays an important role in uplifting the art of...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Elmira man charged in Tioga Downs wallet theft

NICHOLS, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Elmira man is facing three felonies after a theft investigation at Tioga Downs Casino. 48-year-old David Wood was arrested by the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division on Thursday, February 2nd, 2023. Wood is accused of stealing a person’s wallet at the casino, taking over $2,100 cash and two debit cards.
ELMIRA, NY
NewsChannel 36

New apartment complex could be coming to Horseheads

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- A new apartment complex could be coming to the town of Horseheads. If the proposal is approved, the 200-unit complex would be built at 92 Colonial Drive, near the New York National Guard building. "What they’re looking at doing is building apartments for empty-nesters and people...
HORSEHEADS, NY

