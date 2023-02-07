Read full article on original website
Former Jacksonville CEO sentenced for income tax evasionDon JohnsonJacksonville, NY
TCAT approves $19.2 million operational budget, formally accepts fare-free is not feasibleGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Schumer, Gillibrand fund electric vehicle charging Station and flood mitigation in Tompkins CountyGrant JohnsonTompkins County, NY
$28 million capital plan draft for Cass Park released to publicGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closing in Ithaca, New YorkBryan DijkhuizenIthaca, NY
whcuradio.com
Pair of pianists to perform in Cortland
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — A piano performance for a good cause is happening tonight in Cortland. SUNY Cortland instructor Marina Gorelaya is playing alongside recent grad Jake Hutton. Proceeds will help Ukrainian refugees and people affected by the recent earthquake in Syria and Turkey. Gorelaya says the show is...
whcuradio.com
IC, Cornell community encouraged to help in earthquake recovery
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Over 15,000 people are reported dead in Syria and Turkey after an earthquake earlier this week. College officials are offering help. The Cornell and Ithaca College community are being asked to contribute to help survivors struggling with basic needs. Immediate help is needed in the quake zones as search and recovery efforts continue. Officials say donations to select charity groups are also encouraged. You can find out more information by clicking here.
whcuradio.com
Mayor: Search for new IFD chief to begin ‘fairly soon’
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A search will soon begin for a permanent chief of the Ithaca Fire Department. Recently on Ithaca’s Morning News, Mayor Laura Lewis told us that while the search hasn’t begun yet, IFD is in good hands. Tom Parsons retired as IFD chief last...
tompkinsweekly.com
Amy Dickinson looks to bring eatery to Freeville
Advice columnist Amy Dickinson is taking a leap of faith. The village of Freeville native, writer of the syndicated advice column Ask Amy and author of a couple of memoirs, recently made a large purchase in the village. Dickinson is now the owner of a two-unit building at 24 Main...
See CNY school districts with biggest spikes in home-schooled students in pandemic
Syracuse, N.Y. — Nearly every school district in a five-county region of Central New York saw a home-schooling surge during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to state data. Of the 49 districts in Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Onondaga and Oswego counties, 42 had more home-schooled students last year than they did in the 2019-2020 year, when the pandemic first hit.
theithacan.org
Regal Cinema calls it wraps at Shops at Ithaca Mall
Located at the Shops at Ithaca Mall, the Regal Ithaca Mall has been home to many of Hollywood’s newest blockbusters, a handful of independent films and the usual buttery scent of freshly popped popcorn. But on a typical day, audiences who walk in to watch a movie may be surprised to see that the theater, like the mall itself, is nearly empty.
Sheriff Maciol Warns Not to Fall for This Scam, Some Already Have
Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol is warning residents to be on the lookout for a "sob story" scam that was successful on at least one person in Rome so far. The sob story is the classic, "I lost my wallet and I need money to get back home." However, this one being conducted in the Walmart parking lot in the City of Rome, is offering up jewelry as collateral in exchange for a large sum of cash that will be returned as soon as the family is safely returned home.
35 year-old restaurant in downtown Binghamton closes
A restaurant that's been a fixture in downtown Binghamton for over 35 years has closed.
WKTV
Rome company to procure furniture for new Wynn Hospital
UTICA, N.Y. – Mohawk Valley Health System has selected Roberts Office Interiors (ROI), based in Rome, to procure and install the furniture for the new Wynn Hospital. ROI will work with CAMA Inc., out of Connecticut, to make sure the furniture jives with the interior design. ROI plans to...
Cozy upscale dining took us by surprise at Oak & Vine (Dining Out Review)
Auburn, N.Y. — We didn’t know what to expect heading into Oak & Vine, but on the way home, with a full belly, all we could feel was satisfied. I frequent Auburn in the warmer months for ice cream and walks around Owasco Lake, but this quaint city west of Syracuse doesn’t usually come to mind when I want a cozy winter date night. We were pleasantly surprised by the creativity and thought going into Oak & Vine’s upscale menu.
whcuradio.com
Cortland Common Council accepting bids for Parker School building
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cortland officials are seeking bids for the Parker Elementary School building, which closed several years ago. Mayor Scott Steve tells us people are interested. Mayor Steve says there are some ideas for the property under consideration. The city has sent out RFPs or requests for...
wxhc.com
Village of Homer Ice Rink Closed Again After Resident Shovels; Creates Hazard
The Village of Homer has announced that the ice rink on the Village Green is closed again after a resident shoveled snow on the rink causing snow to pile up and create a hazard to ice skaters. The Village is again stating that the ice rink should not be shoveled...
whcuradio.com
Janie Bibbie appointed as 11th Tompkins County Poet Laureate
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Tompkins County has its next Poet Laureate. Janie Bibbie was appointed at Tuesday night’s Tompkins County Legislature meeting. She succeeds Dr. Christine Kitano, who served in the role from 2021-2022. “The Tompkins County Poet Laureate plays an important role in uplifting the art of...
Arbor Housing and Development making big changes in downtown Elmira
Arbor Housing is doing what other property developments could not.
whcuradio.com
Elmira man charged in Tioga Downs wallet theft
NICHOLS, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Elmira man is facing three felonies after a theft investigation at Tioga Downs Casino. 48-year-old David Wood was arrested by the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division on Thursday, February 2nd, 2023. Wood is accused of stealing a person’s wallet at the casino, taking over $2,100 cash and two debit cards.
Central NY angler pulls in pretty pike from Barge Canal in Rome
Justin Cromwell of Rome recently pulled in this pretty 35-inch northern pike while ice fishing on the Barge Canal in Rome, using a live minnow on a tip up. Ice was anywhere from 5 to 7 inches in places. Cromwell didn’t get a weight on the fish before releasing it.
Ithaca Street Dog Coalition offers free medical services at monthly clinics
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—Over the past year, the Ithaca chapter of Street Dog Coalition has served 189 patients with critical medical care like parasite screening and control, basic vaccines and arthritis care for senior pets. The Street Dog Coalition (SDC) is a national nonprofit organization that works to increase the...
Another Grammy: CNY Musician 90 Minutes From Utica Wins Again
The small village of Freeville, NY lies just East of Ithaca - approximately 90 South of Utica. The village is located in the Tompkins County town of Dryden and touts itself as the only Freeville in the entire United States. You can also add 'Home to multi-Grammy Award Winning Producer...
NewsChannel 36
New apartment complex could be coming to Horseheads
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- A new apartment complex could be coming to the town of Horseheads. If the proposal is approved, the 200-unit complex would be built at 92 Colonial Drive, near the New York National Guard building. "What they’re looking at doing is building apartments for empty-nesters and people...
Horse detained on State Street after brief traffic disruption Wednesday
ITHACA, N.Y.—A horse briefly interrupted traffic on East State Street during Wednesday afternoon’s sunny commute after escaping from a trailer that was traveling on the road. The horse, name and age unknown, appeared mostly calm as vehicles paused their routes around it, but headed toward Schuyler Place as...
