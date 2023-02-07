Read full article on original website
Jason Kelce Says Pregnant Wife Kylie Is Bringing Her OB-GYN as Super Bowl Guest as She's 38 Weeks
"If she has a baby in the stadium, it's officially scripted," Jason Kelce laughed with brother Travis Kelce on their podcast, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and his family are ready for what's being dubbed the "Kelce Bowl." Speaking with brother Travis Kelce on their podcast — New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, a Jukes Original Presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment — the two discussed having their family members at the 2023 Super Bowl, where the Eagles will face off against the Kansas City...
Jason Kelce’s Wife: 5 Things To Know About Kylie McDevitt & Their Relationship
Jason Kelce is a center for the Philadelphia Eagles. Since 2018, Jason has been married to Kylie McDevitt. They have two children together. Jason Kelce — the man dubbed the “King of Philly” due to his passion for the city that adopted him after the Philadelphia Eagles drafted him in 2011 – lives life with a passion greater than his 6’3 “, 295 lbs. frame. One woman who knows that for sure is his wife, Kylie Kelce (née McDevitt), who married him in 2018, two months after Kelce and the Eagles won Super Bowl LII. Since then, Jason (the brother of Kansas City’s Travis Kelce) and Kylie have lived spectacular lives on and off the field, starting a family and giving back to their community. But who is the woman who Jason calls his better half?
Who lives in Travis and Jason Kelce’s boyhood home? Chiefs or Eagles fan? Guess again
“You can tell that the people who lived here were very loving. It feels like a home.”
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Michael Irvin Sent Home From Super Bowl By NFL Network After Odd Incident
NFL Network sent home analyst Michael Irvin from its Super Bowl LVII coverage after a bizarre incident at a hotel in Arizona. Not many details have been provided, but the former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver was willing to talk about the situation on a radio program. According to the New...
espnswfl.com
The Average NFL Waterboy Gets Paid More Than You, And If Their Team Wins The Super Bowl – They Get A Ring
I’m not sure which rabbit hole I was going down when I learned this information. But when a team wins the Super Bowl, the members of the staff usually all get a ring, too. Then I started looking into salaries. That’s when I ran across what an NFL Waterboy makes.
NBC Sports
Eagles Super Bowl history: When is the last time Philadelphia made it to, won the Super Bowl?
After a dominant 31-7 win over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game, the Eagles are vying to earn their first Super Bowl win since the 2017 season, when they defeated the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII. Jalen Hurts and the Birds will go head-to-head with...
Look: Donna Kelce Reveals Her Outfit For Super Bowl
Donna Kelce will be dressed for the occasion to watch her sons face off in Super Bowl LVII. Mrs. Kelce revealed her Super Bowl outfit on ESPN this afternoon. In addition to her split Chiefs-Eagles jersey, she'll be wearing one shoe for each team and a black denim jacket featuring both franchises. ...
FOX Sports
Eagles or Chiefs? Andrew Whitworth makes his Super Bowl LVII pick | THE CARTON SHOW
Andrew Whitworth, Super Bowl Champion, joins the Carton Show ahead of Sunday's big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. Whitworth takes a look back at his own experiences playing in the Super Bowl, and makes his pick for who will win Super Bowl LVII.
All About Travis and Jason Kelce's Parents, Ed and Donna Kelce
Ed and Donna Kelce are making history as the first parents with two sons playing against one another in the Super Bowl Ed and Donna Kelce are the proud parents of not one, but two Super Bowl 2023 athletes. After a combined 22 years of playing in the NFL, brothers Jason and Travis Kelce have reached a football milestone no other brotherly duo has been able to accomplish: they are the first brothers to ever square off at the Super Bowl — meaning their parents, Ed and Donna,...
Getting a look at Super Bowl Experience for fans in Phoenix
PHOENIX (CBS) -- The city is decked out for Super Bowl LVII, and Eagles fans are on their way. Some are already there.We got a look at multiple parts of the Super Bowl Experience set up at the Phoenix Convention Center downtown.We tried out the quarterback scramble and got a look at the locker room and some of the Eagles and Super Bowl LVII on display.You can check out the experience in the videos here.
Travis and Jason Kelce’s Parents Remain Neutral Ahead of Super Bowl LVII Matchup
The parents of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce are fortunate to have seen each of their sons lift the Lombardi Trophy as a Super Bowl champion. Travis’ triumph came in Super Bowl LIV, when the Chiefs took down the San Francisco 49ers,...
Yardbarker
Travis Kelce reveals lessons from Super Bowl LV loss
Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce doesn't want to think about the Super Bowl loss the Chiefs suffered two years ago to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Speaking to reporters for the final time before Sunday's Super Bowl against the Eagles, Kelce said the game wasn't a prideful moment of his life.
How many Texans have started at QB in the Super Bowl? Not very many.
Two Texans will take snaps in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday — Jalen Hurts from the Houston area and Patrick Mahomes who grew up outside Tyler — and that's 40% of the total signal-callers from the Lone Star State to start the big game.
Dallas Goedert has high praise for Travis Kelce but knows he's right up there with Chiefs TE
Travis Kelce is the best tight end on the planet, but Sunday’s Super Bowl offers Dallas Goedert the opportunity to stake his claim to the throne. With Philadelphia vanquishing George Kittle and the 49ers, Goedert and the Eagles advanced to the big game, allowing the former South Dakota State star to join the younger Kelce brother on the main stage.
KMBC.com
Reid, Kelce and more Chiefs talk to the media in Arizona ahead of the Super Bowl
The Kansas City Chiefs are in the final stages of their preparations for Super Bowl LVII. Thursday, head coach Andy Reid, tight end Travis Kelce and more Chiefs players are set to speak to the media ahead of their matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles in Arizona. Big Red was up...
Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl: Mahomes vs. Hurts QB contracts
Quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts are competing Sunday as their teams vie for the Super Bowl championship title. FOX Business takes a look at their contracts.
Jason and Travis Kelce's Ohio school lit up green before Super Bowl LVII
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (CBS) -- A high school in Ohio is lit up in support of two famous graduates ahead of Super Bowl Sunday.Half of Cleveland Heights High School was glowing red for Travis Kelce's Chiefs.The other half is in green for Jason Kelce's Eagles.The Kelce brothers, who both play offense, will be rivals for the day -- as the Chiefs and Eagles compete for the Super Bowl title.
Super Bowl 2023: Philadelphia Eagles arrive in Phoenix ahead of Chiefs clash
The Philadelphia Eagles have arrived in Pheonix for Super Bowl 2023.Footage from Monday shows the team stepping off their plane, six days before the big game against the Kansas City Chiefs.The Eagles cruised through the NFC Championship game, beating the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 at Lincoln Financial Field to set up a date with Patrick Mahomes and co.It was a much tougher ride for the Chiefs to reach the Super Bowl, but they overcame Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 to win the AFC Championship.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Formula 1: Williams unveil new car design for 2023Super Bowl 2023: Here’s everything you need to know about the gameJason Derulo faces race to be fit for Super Bowl performance after basketball injury
CBS Sports
Super Bowl 57 start time, betting odds, spread: Chiefs vs. Eagles picks by Kansas City expert on 26-16 run
For the first time in five seasons, the top seeds from both conferences will meet in the Super Bowl when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 2023. The Chiefs (16-3) rode the top seed in the AFC to a 27-20 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the divisional round and a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC title game. The Eagles (16-3) earned the NFC's top seed and rolled to a 38-7 win over the New York Giants in the divisional round before routing the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 in the NFC title game. The last time both top seeds reached the Super Bowl, the Eagles defeated the New England Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl 52.
