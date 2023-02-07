ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NOLA.com

Andrea Bocelli, Elle King, Amy Ray, a Carnival kickoff: music in New Orleans for Feb. 9-15

The first big parade weekend of the 2023 Carnival season does not lack music options. John “Papa” Gros is one of the keepers of the New Orleans piano tradition year-round, but especially during Carnival season. A longtime student in the school of Dr. John and Art Neville, Gros excels at the piano-driven Mardi Gras repertoire. His voice has just enough gravel in it to give those well-trod songs an appropriate late-night patina, even as he keeps the party going with Carnival standards and his original, equally funky grooves.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Maxim

Inside New Orleans’ Recently-Renovated Pelham Hotel

The Pelham and nearby Elysian Bar are worthy additions to your Big Easy bucket list. Whether you’re heading to New Orleans for Mardi Gras or just hitting it up for some of the legendary “lessez les bon temps rouler,” your choice of hotel could make or break the excursion. You don’t want to be in the maelstrom of Bourbon Street mayhem, nor do you want to be too far away from all the best places on your Big Easy bucket list. Which makes The Pelham Hotel well worth considering.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
matadornetwork.com

For Fresh Oysters and Perfectly Seasoned Crawfish Try These New Orleans Seafood Restaurants

It’s possible to argue that New Orleans is home to the best seafood in the country (although Maryland might like to have a word), and not come up against much opposition. New Orleans seafood includes briny oysters from the Gulf Coast, shrimp and crawfish soaked in butter and cajun seasoning, po’ boy sandwiches stuffed with fried catfish. New Orleans restaurants offer fresh from the fishing boat catches seasoned to perfection, in (usually) casual dining rooms that might be unfussy and lowkey but still serve some of the best food not just in the city – but the entire country. Once you’ve had your fill of fish, head over to these Bourbon street bars, or check out all the free things to do in New Orleans. Now all that’s left to do is decide the best time to visit New Orleans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
tastecooking.com

Gumbo, Jambalaya, Yakamein?

New Orleans is home to many iconic American foods, including a lesser-known bowl of brothy noodles beloved by locals who lean on a serving of “Old Sober” after a night out. “I tell people all the time that yakamein is one of New Orleans’ best-kept secrets,” says Linda...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBA

10 Black-owned restaurants to visit in New Orleans

Each day during Black History Month, we will be spotlighting several Black-owned restaurants in NBA cities. Below are 10 places to visit in New Orleans to support local Black businesses. 2. Beaucoup Eats. 3. Dooky Chase Restaurant. 4. Lil’ Dizzy’s Cafe. 5. Morrow’s. 6. Neyow’s Creole Café...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

10 meals for under $10 across the New Orleans metro

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans has always been known for great food, but is it possible to still find meals for under $10?. We have ground rules: No chains and it must be under $10 on the menu. However, we may go over $10 with tax and tip included. We always tip.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

King cake notebook: King cake by another shape at a Gretna newcomer

Carnival is reaching its pinnacle and that means it’s go-time for king cake, with the season for this most Mardi Gras of treats entering its final stretch. Every cake matters more now that the end is nigh (for this season at least). That’s why I'm providing more glimpses of...
GRETNA, LA
myneworleans.com

Hogs for the Cause Kicks Off with Bacon & Wings Night

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Hogs for the Cause kicks off its 15th annual two-day charity event with Bacon Night, sponsored by Irpino Avin Hawkins Law Firm and Just Winging It, presented by Tabasco, on Friday, March 31, at the UNO Lakefront Arena Festival Grounds. “We expect untold pounds of bacon this year, probably Guinness World Record amounts,” said Becker Hall, executive director and co-founder of Hogs for the Cause. “Our Friday night event is getting even bigger, and the teams continue to outdo themselves, all in the name of fun, or maybe it’s the bragging rights, but either way, the real winners are the families we help.” Teams of amateurs and professionals will craft and sell their unique bacon and wing dishes alongside BBQ samples. Bacon Night offers a friendly competition while national and regional bands entertain throughout the evening. The gates open on Friday at 4 p.m. General admission tickets to Bacon Night are $50, or $80 to be a Friday Judge. All ticket options are now available at hogsfest.org.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Covington Carnival ball celebrates 'Four Seasons'

The Mystic Krewe of Covington gathered to celebrate "The Four Seasons" at its 71st tableau and ball at the Covington Loins Club earlier in the Carnival season. Members danced into the ballroom to traditional Carnival music. Then the captain appeared from a cloud of red smoke and sounded his golden whistle to mark the beginning of the tableau.
COVINGTON, LA

