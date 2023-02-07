ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temple, TX

KWTX

Temple Police investigating armed robbery

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that happened Wednesday evening. At around 7:55 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of N 3rd St. in reference to a robbery. The clerk of an unnamed store, told police two masked Black men entered,...
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

One wounded in early morning shooting

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Officers received a call about a gunshot wound in the 2700 block of S. General Bruce Drive, around 5:13 a.m., February 7th. Upon arrival, they found one person who had been shot in the leg. There is no suspect in custody, but authorities say, they believe...
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN

Temple police looking for suspect in 'accidental' shooting

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department was investigating what they called an accidental shooting Tuesday. Around 5:13 a.m., officers were called to the 2700 block of S. General Bruce Drive, in reference to a gunshot wound, according to police. When officers arrived on the scene, they found one person who had been shot in the leg.
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN

Carmen DeCruz verdict puts strain on community, police

BELL COUNTY, Texas — The Central Texas community is still sharing their thoughts and emotions towards the verdict for the Temple Police officer charged in connection to the shooting death of Michael Dean in 2019. A Bell County jury acquitted former Carmen DeCruz of second degree manslaughter and criminally...
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Temple police looking for missing 14-year-old girl

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is asking the public for help locating 14-year-old Nevaeh Norwood. Police say Nevaeh is about five feet tall and weighs about 145 pounds. She has blue eyes and brown hair. The girl was was last seen on Feb. 8 wearing a black...
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Man charged in 2020 Killeen deadly shooting

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: A 21-year-old man has been charged with the Murder of Jonathon Allen Hampton. Killeen Police said early Tuesday afternoon that detectives with its Criminal Investigation Division’s Robbery-Homicide Unit investigated this homicide and presented the case to the Bell County District Attorney’s Office. A complaint was returned charging Antonio Trevon Edwards Hodges with Murder.
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Felony charges following flight from DPS, repeat DWI and assault

Waco, Tx (FOX-44) – What would have been a routine traffic stop has turned into a 42-year-old man facing multiple felony charges – including repeat DWIs and repeat charges of fleeing from law enforcement. Dustin John Garretson remained in the McLennan County Jail Thursday – with bond not...
WACO, TX
KCEN

Killeen police identify suspect in 2020 murder investigation

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen police announced on Tuesday that a 21-year-old man had been arrested and charged with a murder dating back to 2020. Police said Antonio Trevon Edwards Hodges is accused in the shooting death of Jonathon Allen Hampton, 24, on September 16, 2020. Police found Hampton shot...
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Hewitt woman charged after dog left outside during icy conditions dies

HEWITT, Texas (KWTX) - A Hewitt woman whose dog died after being left out in cold and icy conditions last month was arrested on animal cruelty charges Thursday. Bennita Thomas, 35, remains in the McLennan County Jail under $5,000 bond after her arrest on a Class A misdemeanor cruelty to non-livestock animal charge.
HEWITT, TX
fox44news.com

Man accused of shooting his wife over questions he asked

Leroy, Tx (FOX44) – Bond has been set at $1 million for a McLennan County man accused of shooting his wife during an argument over questions he was asking her. Rainer Joseph Hebert remained in the McLennan County Jail Thursday on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon – family violence. An arrest affidavit stated that deputies were called to an address Monday on Kirkland Hill Road, near Leroy in McLennan County, regarding a shooting.
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
KCEN

Suspects identified in Temple gas station carjacking

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple police arrested three men in connection to a carjacking at a Temple gas station. Police said the victim was pumping gas at a gas station in the 2300 block of S. 57th St. on Feb. 1. He told police two men approached him, pointed a gun at him and demanded he give them his vehicle.
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Killeen police asking for help identifying suspect in assault

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is asking for the community’s help locating a suspect in an assault investigation. At approximately 8:27 a.m. on Jan. 2, officers responded to the 600 block of North Gray Street in reference to an assault. According to police, video surveillance was...
KILLEEN, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Couple Charged in Shooting of Man’s Ex

Two people from Dallas County were arrested and face multiple charges after allegedly kidnapping, beating, and shooting a woman in the early hours of Sunday. McLennan County deputies responded to reports of a shooting made by the victim in the 8100 block of Old Dallas shortly before 2 a.m., a media release from the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office said.
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
KCEN

Three forced from home, pet dead after Harker Heights fire

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — A fire in Harker Heights forced three people out of their home and killed a family pet, according to the Harker Heights Fire Department. The Department stated that they responded to a possible structure fire at 406 Tomahawk Drive on Wednesday, Feb. 8. One Engine,...
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX

