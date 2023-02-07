Leroy, Tx (FOX44) – Bond has been set at $1 million for a McLennan County man accused of shooting his wife during an argument over questions he was asking her. Rainer Joseph Hebert remained in the McLennan County Jail Thursday on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon – family violence. An arrest affidavit stated that deputies were called to an address Monday on Kirkland Hill Road, near Leroy in McLennan County, regarding a shooting.

MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO