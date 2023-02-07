Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
USPS is Temporarily Suspending Service in 2 StatesBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
Bed Bath & Beyond Cuts Back in Texas with 4 More Store ClosuresAsh JurbergTexas State
A Killeen ISD teacher was fired for assigning a task filled with offensive languageEdy ZooKilleen, TX
Popular housewares retailer announces the closing of four stores in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Related
KWTX
Temple Police investigating armed robbery
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that happened Wednesday evening. At around 7:55 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of N 3rd St. in reference to a robbery. The clerk of an unnamed store, told police two masked Black men entered,...
Temple police searching for two suspects in armed robbery
The Temple Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred at around 8 p.m. Wednesday. According to Temple police, officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of North 3rd Street.
KWTX
One wounded in early morning shooting
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Officers received a call about a gunshot wound in the 2700 block of S. General Bruce Drive, around 5:13 a.m., February 7th. Upon arrival, they found one person who had been shot in the leg. There is no suspect in custody, but authorities say, they believe...
Temple police looking for suspect in 'accidental' shooting
TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department was investigating what they called an accidental shooting Tuesday. Around 5:13 a.m., officers were called to the 2700 block of S. General Bruce Drive, in reference to a gunshot wound, according to police. When officers arrived on the scene, they found one person who had been shot in the leg.
Carmen DeCruz verdict puts strain on community, police
BELL COUNTY, Texas — The Central Texas community is still sharing their thoughts and emotions towards the verdict for the Temple Police officer charged in connection to the shooting death of Michael Dean in 2019. A Bell County jury acquitted former Carmen DeCruz of second degree manslaughter and criminally...
KWTX
Temple police looking for missing 14-year-old girl
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is asking the public for help locating 14-year-old Nevaeh Norwood. Police say Nevaeh is about five feet tall and weighs about 145 pounds. She has blue eyes and brown hair. The girl was was last seen on Feb. 8 wearing a black...
fox44news.com
Man charged in 2020 Killeen deadly shooting
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: A 21-year-old man has been charged with the Murder of Jonathon Allen Hampton. Killeen Police said early Tuesday afternoon that detectives with its Criminal Investigation Division’s Robbery-Homicide Unit investigated this homicide and presented the case to the Bell County District Attorney’s Office. A complaint was returned charging Antonio Trevon Edwards Hodges with Murder.
fox44news.com
Felony charges following flight from DPS, repeat DWI and assault
Waco, Tx (FOX-44) – What would have been a routine traffic stop has turned into a 42-year-old man facing multiple felony charges – including repeat DWIs and repeat charges of fleeing from law enforcement. Dustin John Garretson remained in the McLennan County Jail Thursday – with bond not...
Killeen police identify suspect in 2020 murder investigation
KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen police announced on Tuesday that a 21-year-old man had been arrested and charged with a murder dating back to 2020. Police said Antonio Trevon Edwards Hodges is accused in the shooting death of Jonathon Allen Hampton, 24, on September 16, 2020. Police found Hampton shot...
KWTX
Jury convicts Waco teen who fired AK-47 rounds at detective while fleeing scene of shooting
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco teenager who fired at least 13 rounds at a Waco police detective while fleeing the scene of another shooting in 2020 was convicted Wednesday by a McLennan County jury. Jurors in 54th State District Court deliberated about 10 minutes before finding Devonte Terrell Adams,...
fox44news.com
Couple arrested in connection with Sunday Old Dallas Highway kidnapping and shooting
Waco, Tx (FOX44) – Bond has been set at $2 million for a couple accused in the Sunday morning kidnapping and shooting of the man’s ex-girlfriend, leaving her in a drainage ditch off Old Dallas Highway near Waco. 21-year-old Edwin Adan Rodriguez and 21-year-old Veronica Sanchez remained in...
Temple police investigating early morning shooting believed to be 'accidental'
Temple police are investigating what appears to be an "accidental" shooting.
News Channel 25
Failed carjacking at gas station concludes with 3 men arrested: Temple police
TEMPLE, Texas — A failed carjacking has resulted in three males being arrested this week, police said. On Wednesday, officers were dispatched to the 2300 Block of South 57th Street on reports of a carjacking, according to the Temple Police Department. Police said the victim had been pumping gas...
KWTX
Hewitt woman charged after dog left outside during icy conditions dies
HEWITT, Texas (KWTX) - A Hewitt woman whose dog died after being left out in cold and icy conditions last month was arrested on animal cruelty charges Thursday. Bennita Thomas, 35, remains in the McLennan County Jail under $5,000 bond after her arrest on a Class A misdemeanor cruelty to non-livestock animal charge.
fox44news.com
Man accused of shooting his wife over questions he asked
Leroy, Tx (FOX44) – Bond has been set at $1 million for a McLennan County man accused of shooting his wife during an argument over questions he was asking her. Rainer Joseph Hebert remained in the McLennan County Jail Thursday on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon – family violence. An arrest affidavit stated that deputies were called to an address Monday on Kirkland Hill Road, near Leroy in McLennan County, regarding a shooting.
Suspects identified in Temple gas station carjacking
TEMPLE, Texas — Temple police arrested three men in connection to a carjacking at a Temple gas station. Police said the victim was pumping gas at a gas station in the 2300 block of S. 57th St. on Feb. 1. He told police two men approached him, pointed a gun at him and demanded he give them his vehicle.
KWTX
Killeen police asking for help identifying suspect in assault
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is asking for the community’s help locating a suspect in an assault investigation. At approximately 8:27 a.m. on Jan. 2, officers responded to the 600 block of North Gray Street in reference to an assault. According to police, video surveillance was...
Waco fire responds to early morning house fire, assists elderly couple inside
Scanner audio reported that an elderly couple was inside - with one appearing to be wheelchairbound.
dallasexpress.com
Local Couple Charged in Shooting of Man’s Ex
Two people from Dallas County were arrested and face multiple charges after allegedly kidnapping, beating, and shooting a woman in the early hours of Sunday. McLennan County deputies responded to reports of a shooting made by the victim in the 8100 block of Old Dallas shortly before 2 a.m., a media release from the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office said.
Three forced from home, pet dead after Harker Heights fire
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — A fire in Harker Heights forced three people out of their home and killed a family pet, according to the Harker Heights Fire Department. The Department stated that they responded to a possible structure fire at 406 Tomahawk Drive on Wednesday, Feb. 8. One Engine,...
Comments / 0