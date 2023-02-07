ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

WWMTCw

Man sentenced to five years in prison for Kalamazoo Planned Parenthood fire

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Paw Paw man was sentenced to five years in federal prison for intentionally setting a fire to the Kalamazoo Planned Parenthood facility in July 2022. Joshua Brereton, 25, was sentenced to a mandatory minimum 60 months in prison for arson, followed by two years’ supervised release during his sentencing in U.S. District Court in Kalamazoo Monday.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WNDU

Benton Harbor man pleads guilty in St. Joseph shooting

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - A Benton Harbor man charged with firing several shots into a house in St. Joseph last month has taken a plea deal. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, Carlton Antoni Kelly Jr., 28, pleaded guilty Tuesday to two counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, discharging a firearm in or at a building, and weapons felony firearms.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
MLive

Second person charged in Kalamazoo Township murder

KALAMAZOO, MI – A second person was charged in the death of a Kalamazoo Township man. Andrew John McCormack, 51, was arraigned Tuesday, Feb. 7, on one felony count of open murder, second-degree arson and tampering with evidence in a criminal case in Kalamazoo County District Court. Shawna Fay...
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Teen sentenced to prison for Kalamazoo home invasion, armed robbery

KALAMAZOO, MI – After her world was turned upside down, a Kalamazoo 21-year-old triple-checks her window and door locks every night, trying to find a sense of security. The woman spoke about how she’s lost her independence during the sentencing of Montell Durden-Parker on Monday, Feb. 6. Durden-Parker, now 18, pleaded guilty to armed robbery and first-degree home invasion last December.
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Jury fails to reach verdict in fatal Kalamazoo shooting

KALAMAZOO, MI – A jury could not decide whether to acquit or convict a man of murder after hours of deliberation. A mistrial was declared in case of Maliek Rasheid-Rodney Hargrave, who is charged with open murder and felony firearms. Kalamazoo County Circuit Judge Paul Bridenstine declared the mistrial on Monday, Feb. 6, Kalamazoo County Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Jeff Williams said.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Kalamazoo Psychiatric Hospital patient runs away from hospital

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo Psychiatric Hospital patient was deemed a runaway for almost an hour Thursday. The non-violent, 23-year-old man ran away from the facility sometime in the morning, according to Michigan State Police. Heather Kelley case: Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office investigates Heather Kelley missing case a homicide.
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Police release video, images of person of interest in ‘brutal homicide’ of homeless man

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Police hope surveillance video and photos will help identify a person of interest who was in the area where a homeless man was killed. Grand Rapids police released video and still images of the last person seen near Santino “Taco” Ysasi, 46, who was killed Oct. 19 while sleeping near an abandoned building in the 700 block of Bridge Street NW.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Morning Sun

Family of man shot by cop asks Tribe for answers

Relatives of a man reportedly shot by police Saturday night are seeking answers from Saginaw Chippewa Tribal officials but are getting nowhere. Tribal member Steven Pego got the call “every parent dreads” Saturday night – that his son might have been shot by police. In the hours...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
WILX-TV

Calhoun County man arrested, accused of kidnapping, attempted murder

LEROY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A man was arrested Sunday morning after a domestic incident in Leroy Township, just south of Battle Creek. The incident happened at about 12:30 a.m. at a home located near the intersection of Two Mile Road and B Drive South. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office said they spoke with a man and woman who told them the woman’s ex-boyfriend arrived at the home, demanded to see her, forced his way inside and dragged the woman out by her hair into the front yard. While the woman was on the ground, the ex-boyfriend shot at her and the man before leaving.
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Police: 4 in custody in Ottawa Co. smoke shop burglary

COOPERSVILLE, Mich. — Four people were taken into custody early Monday morning in connection to a break-in at the Funky Monkey Smoke Shop in Coopersville. Police say the burglary happened around 2:20 a.m. Responding officers saw a black SUV fleeing the scene and gave chase. The SUV got onto eastbound I-96 and refused to stop for police. It later crashed while attempting to take the 16th Avenue exit ramp in Marne.
COOPERSVILLE, MI

