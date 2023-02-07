Bluestone Equity Partners, a newly launched private equity firm, has raised a $300M growth equity fund to invest in sports and entertainment properties. Bluestone is led by founder and Managing Partner Bobby Sharma and Partner Kyle Charters. The firm’s debut fund, Bluestone Capital I, closed last week and will target companies in sports, media and entertainment that are cashflow positive or close to it. Bluestone declined to disclose the identity of its limited partners, but Sharma said there was excess interest and that the firm’s capital partners consist entirely of "highly institutional investors," with no individual investors or family offices among them. He added that a key strategy for Bluestone will be identifying investment opportunities where the firm can leverage its breadth and depth of experience within sports to unlock value, whether Bluestone takes a control or minority position.

