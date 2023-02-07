Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
Partech hits first close of largest Africa-focused fund, at €245M
The firm, which focuses on early- and growth-stage startups across the continent, intended to raise about €230 million (~$250 million) for its second African fund and reach a first close at €150 million, according to general partners Tidjane Deme and Cyril Collon. However, overwhelming interest from LPs meant Partech Africa II surpassed what was initially set for the entire fund at first close. To add, the African fund will now seek to reach a final close of not more than €280 million (~$300 million), Deme said on the call.
monitordaily.com
TopMark Funding Reports 92% Y/Y Gain in Revenue for 2022
TopMark Funding closed 2022 with 92% year-over-year revenue growth while holding margins. Despite the economic headwinds and challenges in the transportation market related to both increased fuel pricing and suppressed spot rates, TopMark garnered impressive numbers in Q4/22, exceeding its Q4/21 revenue by 25%. TopMark ended the year with an...
Pollination Tech Startup BloomX Helps Croppers Improve Profits
"Thai Sade, co-founder and CEO of BloomX, joined Cheddar News to discuss how the company helps farmers profit off of AI-based pollination technology."
monitordaily.com
Quipli Receives $3.5MM in Funding to Power Equipment Rental Management Solution
Quipli, a provider of software for the equipment rental market based in Atlanta, raised $3.5 million from Boundless Venture Co, a venture studio based out of Oakland, CA. “We have worked with Kyle Clements [Quipli founder and CEO] since Quipli was just an idea, and we couldn’t be more excited to announce our continued support and partnership with him and the team,” Dan Saper, CEO of Boundless, said. “We found that customers in this market have been frustrated with legacy options and are ready for the next generation of software. The pain points are real and the opportunity is massive.”
monitordaily.com
Baystone Government Finance Reports Company Record Business Volume
Baystone Government Finance, part of KS StateBank and based in Manhattan, KS, reported a company record 2022 year in new business volume and remains optimistic about 2023 due to rising demand for equipment and vehicles from schools and counties across the United States. “The average size of deals rose 22%....
Stimulus Check 2023 Update: Some Americans to Receive $1,200 Payment
After more than a decade of advocacy and years of legislative effort, the Washington Treasury Department on Wednesday introduced the Working Family Tax Credit. The credit could offer a rebate of up to $1,200 for those who qualify. The tax credit is expected to benefit more than 400,000 low-income households in the state.
The Verge
Cash-strapped EV startup Arrival is laying off half its workforce
Arrival, an electric vehicle startup based in the UK, said it was laying off 50 percent of its employees in a bid to reduce costs. The company also named a new CEO, Igor Torgov, who previously served as executive vice president of digital at the company. Arrival, which announced last...
Industrial Cybersecurity Innovator Opscura Receives $9.4M in Series A Funding as Critical Operations Transform
SILICON VALLEY, Calif. & SAN SEBASTIÁN, Spain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023-- Opscura Inc., an innovator in industrial control system (ICS) cybersecurity, announced today it has received $9.4M in Series A funding as it scales to engage further U.S. partners and customers seeking to protect and connect their critical operations. Founded in Spain as Enigmedia, the new global entity Opscura is also launching a new brand, global management team, and product upgrades in addition to the capital infusion led by Anzu Partners, with investments from Dreamit and Mundi Ventures. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005341/en/ Opscura’s Global Management Team (from left to right): Brian Brammeier, Chief Customer Officer and Chief Information Security Officer; Carlos Tomás, Co-Founder and Vice President of Engineering; Allison Taylor, Strategic Advisor and former Interim Chief Marketing Officer; David Hatchell, CEO; Michael Garrison Stuber, Chief Product Officer; Gerard Vidal, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)
monitordaily.com
Wintrust Specialty Finance Posted $625MM in New Originations in 2022
Wintrust Specialty Finance, a division of Beverly Bank & Trust Company, a Wintrust Community Bank, closed the books on a banner year in 2022 headlined by more than $625 million in new originations. Supported by parent company Wintrust Financial, Wintrust Specialty Finance has seen remarkable growth in its first four...
EY: 97% of CEOs have changed their investment strategy in response to geopolitical challenges–and almost a third already halted a project
Restrictive policies have supplanted COVID-19-related issues as the key reason for altering international investment plans, according to EY's research.
monitordaily.com
Verdant Commercial Capital Issues Inaugural Term Securitization
Verdant Commercial Capital closed its inaugural term securitization, Verdant Receivables 2022-1. The transaction was privately issued to an insurance company. The bonds are backed by a portfolio of equipment leases and loans collateralized by primarily material handling equipment, vocational trucks and other industrial and manufacturing equipment with an average original ticket size of approximately $130,000.
monitordaily.com
Encina Lender Finance Promotes Avnir to Chief Commercial Officer
Encina Lender Finance promoted Dan Avnir to chief commercial officer. Avnir had previously served as managing director of originations for the firm. In Avnir’s new role, he will continue to lead Encina Lender Finance’s origination strategy across its commercial and consumer verticals. Avnir will also lead the company’s syndications strategy by managing the capital markets initiatives for various portfolio companies.
monitordaily.com
ENGS Commercial Finance Partners with Notarize to Offer On-Demand Notary Services
ENGS Commercial Finance integrated Notarize into its fintech platform. Through Notarize, ENGS customers can schedule their closings 24 hours per day, six days per week. This fully digital integration means ENGS customers have access to on-demand notary services that are accessible by desktop, tablet and mobile devices. Documents handled on the Notarize platform are supported with audit trails and are handled using bank-grade security.
What's Going On With Lumen Technologies Stock?
Lumen Technologies Inc LUMN shares are trading lower in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company reported fourth-quarter results and issued weak guidance. What Happened: Lumen reported fourth-quarter revenue of $3.80 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $3.78 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company's top-line results were down from $4.847 billion year-over-year.
ffnews.com
The Bank of London Closes Oversubscribed Equity Investment Round at Continued $1.1bn Valuation
The Bank of London, the next-generation technology company and the world’s first purpose-built global clearing, agency, and transaction bank, today announced it has raised $40M, in an extension to its Series C funding, bringing the company’s total raise to $160M. This funding round follows The Bank of London’s $90M Series C round, which completed in the fourth quarter of 2021, demonstrating the company’s significant investor interest and growth trajectory.
Ault Alliance and Ecoark Holdings Sign Share Exchange Agreement
LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 9, 2023-- Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSE American: AULT), a diversified holding company (“ Ault Alliance ”) and Ecoark Holdings, Inc. (“ Ecoark ”) (NASDAQ: ZEST) announced today that they have entered into a share exchange agreement (the “ Agreement ”) whereby, upon closing, Ecoark will acquire 100% of the outstanding equity of Ault Alliance’s subsidiary BitNile.com, Inc. (“ BitNile.com ”). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230209005392/en/ Four views from a world everyone can visit at BITNILE.COM. The only limit to what you can see, visit and do at BITNILE.COM is your imagination. Register now, Get Rewarded! Launching March 1, 2023. #Egyptian_paradise #Pyramids #The_River_Nile #Exotic_vacations #Exotic_adventures (Graphic: Business Wire)
Sports Business Journal
Bluestone Equity launches with $300M fund
Bluestone Equity Partners, a newly launched private equity firm, has raised a $300M growth equity fund to invest in sports and entertainment properties. Bluestone is led by founder and Managing Partner Bobby Sharma and Partner Kyle Charters. The firm’s debut fund, Bluestone Capital I, closed last week and will target companies in sports, media and entertainment that are cashflow positive or close to it. Bluestone declined to disclose the identity of its limited partners, but Sharma said there was excess interest and that the firm’s capital partners consist entirely of "highly institutional investors," with no individual investors or family offices among them. He added that a key strategy for Bluestone will be identifying investment opportunities where the firm can leverage its breadth and depth of experience within sports to unlock value, whether Bluestone takes a control or minority position.
Bank of America: ‘Black-owned businesses are growing–but they need our continued support to thrive’
Bank of America's survey of small business owners found that Black entrepreneurs are optimistic about their business prospects–but 40% said they don't believe they will get equal access to capital. As our nation draws attention to the significant contributions of historical Black figures this month, we must note the...
Five growth careers in tech for 2023
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. From tech behemoths like Amazon, Google, and Meta, to fintech companies such as Klarna and Stripe, many firms looked at their bottom lines in 2022 and found them wanting. In order to weather a stormy economic outlook, preserve cash, and streamline over-large teams, tech firms scaled back.
Uber Launches Payout Solution for Unbanked Drivers in Egypt
Uber has teamed up with HSBC to launch Flexpay, a new on-demand payout solution in Egypt. The two companies announced the launch in a joint press release on Wednesday (Feb. 7), stating that Flexpay will empower unbanked Uber drivers by paying out directly to mobile wallets through HSBC’s payment platform HSBCnet.
