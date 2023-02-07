Read full article on original website
Endeavor Hires IMG’s Maura McGreevy for Top Communications Role
Endeavor has named Maura McGreevy, most recently the head of communications at Endeavor subsidiary IMG, to the company’s top communications role. McGreevy will take over the position from longtime executive Christian Muirhead, who oversaw communications for Endeavor since 2014. In September, Muirhead was promoted to co-chairman of WME, along with WME partner Richard Weitz. The two succeeded Lloyd Braun, who joined Endeavor in 2019 and stepped down as chairman at the end of 2022.More from The Hollywood ReporterFTX Bankruptcy: Endeavor, Tom Brady Among Investors Caught In FalloutWME Promotes Five Across Film Sales, Production (Exclusive)Endeavor to Pause New Hires Until End of...
RVI Group Names Bedard CFO
RVI Group appointed James Bedard CFO. Bedard has more than 20 years of experience in finance, including business planning, financial modeling, expense management and distribution channel effectiveness. He also has a track record of driving growth across healthcare, financial services and property casualty insurance businesses. Most recently, Bedard has held several roles within UnitedHealthcare, including M&A lead and divisional CFO. Prior to that, he had financial management leadership roles at The Hartford, CIGNA and Traveler’s.
Northern Trust Appoints Nikè Anani Director of Next Gen Advisory
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 9, 2023-- Northern Trust has appointed Nikè Anani Director of Next Gen Advisory for Northern Trust Wealth Management, a newly created role designed to accelerate the delivery of outstanding client service to the rising generation navigating wealth matters. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230209005153/en/ Nikè Anani, Northern Trust (Photo: Business Wire)
Summit Funding Group Celebrates 30th Anniversary
Summit Funding Group, a provider of equipment leasing and financing solutions based in Mason, OH, celebrated its 30th anniversary. The celebration included a gala held at Cincinnati Music Hall. All Summit employees were in attendance to commemorate the milestone achievement, as well as several clients and guests from the firm’s...
Former Affirm exec Silvija Martincevic to lead shift work management platform Deputy
As part of her work at Affirm, Martincevic oversaw sales and strategic partnerships, growing the number of merchants that offer Affirm as a payment option from about 5,000 to more than 200,000 and onboarding companies like Walmart, Shopify and Amazon. Before joining Affirm in 2019, Martincevic led Groupon’s international business in Europe, Asia and Australia as chief operating officer and chief marketing officer. She is also a board member of Lemonade and Kiva.
Zach Buchwald to lead Russell Investments as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- Russell Investments announced today that Zach Buchwald has been selected to serve as Chief Executive Officer and as Chairman of the firm’s board of directors. Based in the firm’s global headquarters in Seattle, Buchwald will take the helm effective May 1 as Russell Investments’ eighth CEO in 87 years. He will succeed Michelle Seitz, who departed the firm late last year. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005697/en/ Zach Buchwald selected as CEO for Russell Investments (Photo: Business Wire)
Bank of America: ‘Black-owned businesses are growing–but they need our continued support to thrive’
Bank of America's survey of small business owners found that Black entrepreneurs are optimistic about their business prospects–but 40% said they don't believe they will get equal access to capital. As our nation draws attention to the significant contributions of historical Black figures this month, we must note the...
InvestorNewsBreaks – ECGI Holdings Inc. (ECGI) Inks Deal to Acquire East West Pharma Group in Strategy Shift
ECGI Holdings (OTC: ECGI), d/b/a Elite Cannabis Group Inc., a Nevada -based portfolio company pivoting into the legal cannabis and cannabinoid marketplace, has signed a letter of intent (“LOI”) with Wyoming-based East West Pharma Group Inc. (“EWPG”) to acquire EWPG’s key personnel, intellectual property, and current and future business operations. According to the announcement, the acquisition is a shift in ECGI’s strategy as it becomes part of the $2.7 billion Cannabis Manufacturing, Extract and Concentrates market. The company noted that its goal is to pair its vast cannabis space network and knowledge capital with EWPG’s talent and equipment to drive rapid growth as an emerging leader in the California cannabis manufacturing space. “This is a key talent and asset acquisition that will expand our network of potential investors through the lead operations team we get as part of the deal,” said ECGI Holdings CEO Danny Wong in the press release. “East West has extensive knowledge and proprietary technology/processes within the CBD and Eastern medicine field, and we will gain a tremendous base of specialized equipment as well as key personnel that include leaders in the cannabinoid extraction and product manufacturing space.”
Managing Director, Sales Equipment Finance Team
We help companies move forward through change. Since 1903, Gordon Brothers has partnered with operating companies, advisors, investors, and lenders to help fuel growth, facilitate strategic consolidation, or finance new opportunities. Helping clients navigate strategic change requires a special kind of character. We attract and retain professionals with the expertise, knowledge, and ability to see value where others don’t. Our team brings the decisiveness it takes to stay ahead of changing market conditions.
Encina Lender Finance Promotes Avnir to Chief Commercial Officer
Encina Lender Finance promoted Dan Avnir to chief commercial officer. Avnir had previously served as managing director of originations for the firm. In Avnir’s new role, he will continue to lead Encina Lender Finance’s origination strategy across its commercial and consumer verticals. Avnir will also lead the company’s syndications strategy by managing the capital markets initiatives for various portfolio companies.
Halle Berry, Long-Standing Pendulum Customer, Joins Company as Chief Communications Officer, and Becomes Equity Owner and Investor
Pendulum Therapeutics, the biotech company pioneering the next frontier of metabolic health through its microbiome-targeted products, today announced that Halle Berry, Academy Award® winning actress and director, has joined the company as an equity owner, investor, and chief communications officer. As an avid Pendulum customer for over a year, Berry will now collaborate with Pendulum’s executive team on future product development and innovation. Acting as a brand evangelist, Berry will empower people to live healthy, well-balanced lives through the health of their gut microbiome. The announcement comes at a time when achieving optimal metabolic health is a priority in the post-pandemic era. The American Heart Association points to the link between poor metabolic health and negative health outcomes.
Tech Moves: AWS product head joins Faculty; Bezos Earth Fund hires BlackRock leader; and more
— Jacob Sullivan is now chief product officer at Faculty, a London-based company that builds artificial intelligence systems. Sullivan was previously head of product for the AI DevOps group at Amazon Web Services, where he led teams helping customers build and manage cloud-based applications. He was also a co-founder of Seattle horse surveillance startup Magic AI, which relied on computer vision and machine learning to keep an eye on horses in their stalls; the startup raised $1.2 million in seed funding but later shut down.
Verdant Commercial Capital Issues Inaugural Term Securitization
Verdant Commercial Capital closed its inaugural term securitization, Verdant Receivables 2022-1. The transaction was privately issued to an insurance company. The bonds are backed by a portfolio of equipment leases and loans collateralized by primarily material handling equipment, vocational trucks and other industrial and manufacturing equipment with an average original ticket size of approximately $130,000.
Zoho Unveils Unified Communications Platform, Launches New Collaboration Tech
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- Zoho Corporation, a leading global technology company, today unveiled its unified communications platform, Trident, as well as strengthened collaboration technologies to offer businesses easier ways to communicate across channels, reduce tool-ambiguity, and improve an organization’s overall digital adoption. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005114/en/ A look at all the main updates for Zoho Workplace. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Baystone Government Finance Reports Company Record Business Volume
Baystone Government Finance, part of KS StateBank and based in Manhattan, KS, reported a company record 2022 year in new business volume and remains optimistic about 2023 due to rising demand for equipment and vehicles from schools and counties across the United States. “The average size of deals rose 22%....
Pollination Tech Startup BloomX Helps Croppers Improve Profits
"Thai Sade, co-founder and CEO of BloomX, joined Cheddar News to discuss how the company helps farmers profit off of AI-based pollination technology."
Wingspire Capital Exceeds $3B in Senior Secured Financing Commitments
Wingspire Capital provided more than $700 million in senior secured financing commitments in 2022, bringing its total to $3 billion in its third year of operations. “We are pleased to reach this commitment milestone in our third year of operations as we continue to solidify and expand our standing as a leading diversified specialty finance firm serving the middle market,” David Wisen, CEO and co-founder of Wingspire Capital, said. “In addition to continuing to offer flexible capital during a challenging year, we also acquired Liberty Commercial Finance, expanding our product offering. Rebranded as Wingspire Equipment Finance, this vertical will accelerate Wingspire’s growth via a dedicated equipment finance direct originations platform.”
SLIM Capital Increased Overall Funding Volume by 5.91% in 2022
SLIM Capital reported a 39.6% increase in its average amount funded and an overall funding volume increase of 5.91% in 2022 compared with 2021. “We made a concerted effort to encourage better deals that are more closely aligned with our credit parameters. This resulted in a lower dollar amount of processed deals, but a much greater efficiency in our closing ratios,” Shervin Rashti, CEO of SLIM Capital, said. “With better precision in our scoring tools and better-quality deals, we increased the our average funding per deal by about 40%. We also saw a higher funding volume. We anticipate the market to shift considerably in the coming year, as capital markets recoil away from the lending environment. Because we are an independent lender, we are able to broaden our credit parameters and pick up a lot of well-structured deals for those who will continue to see a need for capital and growth in their businesses. We are eager to see what 2023 and beyond has in store.”
Quipli Receives $3.5MM in Funding to Power Equipment Rental Management Solution
Quipli, a provider of software for the equipment rental market based in Atlanta, raised $3.5 million from Boundless Venture Co, a venture studio based out of Oakland, CA. “We have worked with Kyle Clements [Quipli founder and CEO] since Quipli was just an idea, and we couldn’t be more excited to announce our continued support and partnership with him and the team,” Dan Saper, CEO of Boundless, said. “We found that customers in this market have been frustrated with legacy options and are ready for the next generation of software. The pain points are real and the opportunity is massive.”
Join Us Live at MURTEC: Tech-Enabled Revenue Streams
Get inspired by this storyteller series that showcases three restaurant executives and their imaginative — and profitable — revenue streams. Restaurants looking outside the box for new revenue streams and the technology that powers them, don’t want to miss MURTEC 2023. Live from the main stage on...
