Award Winning BBQ Restaurant Closing After 14 YearsGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Scottsdale shopwner disrupts ESPN taping with a "hateful tirade"Timothy RawlesScottsdale, AZ
Rising restaurant chain opening new location in ArizonaKristen WaltersChandler, AZ
Gay dads told to "Stay Away" from daughter's Queen Creek schoolTimothy RawlesQueen Creek, AZ
"Pro-life Spider-Man" arrested after climbing the 483-foot Chase Tower without a harness for a Super Bowl stuntJalyn SmootPhoenix, AZ
thegolfnewsnet.com
Waste Management Phoenix Open attendance: How many people are at TPC Scottsdale?
The Waste Management Phoenix Open has the highest attendance on the PGA Tour. It's not even close. The crowds at TPC Scottsdale are monstrous -- and they're potentially going to be even bigger since this year, it's a designated event. The galleries get to TPC Scottsdale early -- typically, at...
Golf.com
Why the 16th hole at WMPO will look different this year
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — If there happens to be an ace on the 16th hole at the WM Phoenix Open this year, don’t expect beer cans to be flying. Beer in the air? Maybe! But no cans. And nothing thrown onto the putting surface, either. At least, that’s the...
Yardbarker
Rory McIlroy: Phoenix Open 'wonderful spectacle' for golf
Rory McIlroy said it was "sort of obvious" to make the Waste Management Phoenix Open one of the new designated events on the PGA Tour, although he has yet to experience the full party scene at TPC Scottsdale. The World No. 1 is making only his second appearance at the...
Golf Digest
Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2023 WM Phoenix Open
When it comes to money, numbers don’t always mean much without a little context. So, let’s provide some. In Jack Nicklaus’ Hall of Fame career on the PGA Tour, the biggest single paycheck he ever claimed was for $144,000 from his dramatic victory at the 1986 Masters. By comparison, at this week’s WM Phoenix Open, the golfer who finishes in 28th place will earn $149,000.
mahoningmatters.com
Lynch: Field sizes are a coming flashpoint on the PGA Tour, and the WM Phoenix Open shows why
Lee Iacocca, the iconic former president of the Ford Motor Company, once said that executives are often presented with great opportunities brilliantly disguised as insoluble problems, the kind of homespun aphorism you’d expect from a man who only had to navigate challenges like exploding Pintos rather than the mercurial demands of PGA Tour stars.
Expect delays if traveling to Super Bowl LVII, Waste Management Phoenix golf tournament in Arizona
People will travel from all parts of the country to the Southwest in advance of the Super Bowl and Waste Management Phoenix Open, and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) says it expects about 180,000 passengers to pass through the airport on Monday alone.
Meet the pup helping keep the grass pristine at the WM Phoenix Open
PHOENIX — How would you feel if you were named after a type of grass? If it was your job to protect that grass, you’d probably be quite proud. And Rye sure is!. This nearly 3-year-old gal has grown up on the beautiful grounds of TPC Scottsdale’s Stadium Course.
Golf Digest
Scottsdale police remind drunken idiots that water hazards at the Waste Management Phoenix Open are not for swimming
If you’re a member of a Phoenix-Scottsdale-area police department, this is your busiest week of the year. Not only is the Super Bowl and its 300-ring circus in town, but the ever-raucous Waste Management Phoenix Open returns to TPC Scottsdale with its newly “elevated” status in tow. Organizers are making an effort to reign in the more chaotic aspects of golf’s most infamous frat party this year, but judging by this tweet from Scottsdale PD on Wednesday, expectations on that front aren’t exactly booming.
Super Bowl draws epic air show of private planes to Phoenix
Private jet-setters are the reason every Super Bowl comes with super-size air traffic. Officials expect more than 1,000 additional planes to descend on metropolitan Phoenix’s eight airports and beyond this week for the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and…
Scottsdale resort ranked by US News as second-best hotel in the country
Three Arizona hospitality properties made the top 100 on the 2023 U.S. News & World Report list of the best hotels in America, with each of them also ranking in the top 100 list of resorts.
Luxury Scottsdale penthouse to be auctioned at Big Game Big Give charity event
The architect and developer of the Icon at Silverleaf luxury condominium is auctioning his last available penthouse at the Big Game Big Give star-studded charity event and party on Feb. 11.
This Restaurant Slices Up The Best Pizza In Arizona
Reader's Digest lists the best pizza in every state
Adele is coming to Arizona, but not for the reason you think
PHOENIX — Adele is used to being the big box office draw to fill concert venues across the globe. From Las Vegas to New York, fans have flocked to her concerts to hear her sing some of her most popular hits. But on Sunday, Feb. 12, Adele will be...
fox10phoenix.com
Super Bowl visitors in Arizona seek small town hotels to avoid high prices
How far away would you stay to find a cheap hotel room for the Super Bowl? 20 miles? 40? How about 60? Towns on the outskirts of Phoenix are seeing sold out hotels as people try to save money to see the game.
AZFamily
Scottsdale Italian restaurant, Phoenix breakfast eatery hit with health violations
Valley Metro didn't meet its security staffing goals for Super Bowl week but officials say they're actively recruiting people. Utah sex offender met Arizona girl on social media, court docs say. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. New records show a sex offender used social media to talk to an Arizona...
azbigmedia.com
Here’s how Arizona is building a semiconductor workforce
As semiconductor production ramps up in the Phoenix area due to a strong national focus on domestic chip manufacturing and new fabrication facilities under construction, there is a strong need for a semiconductor workforce trained in both engineering and manufacturing. Semiconductor chip manufacturer Intel — which has had a longtime...
rdzphotographyblog.com
Glendale, Arizona – January 2023 – Martin Auto Museum
The final stop on the Phoenix area car extravaganza is the Martin Auto Museum. The Mel Martin Auto Museum recently moved to a much larger facility on Thunderbird Road in Phoenix. One great aspect of this museum is you are allowed to open the doors, and get in the cars if you like, on nearly all of the collection.
Phoenix New Times
Meet the South Phoenix Butchers Selling Hot Dogs at the Super Bowl Experience
A local butcher shop that already scored big points with the chef at the Phoenix Convention Center landed a huge order for the Super Bowl Experience presented by Lowe’s taking place in early February. The football-themed event took place on February 4 and 5 and runs again on February...
azbigmedia.com
2023 Phoenix housing market forecast: 3 predictions
Toward the end of 2022, the real estate market started to experience a leveling out period due to high mortgage rates. The increase in rates resulted in lower home costs and increased inventory. Now, as people are looking to invest in 2023, they are asking big questions: Are we going to experience the crash we’ve been fearing and what is the Metro Phoenix housing market forecast?
Valley Eateries Hosting Super Bowl Watch Parties
Tons of places around the Valley are hosting watch parties for the big game.
