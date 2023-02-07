Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Heartwarming Connection Between Barber and Child with Down Syndrome Captured on VideoSara IrshadCincinnati, OH
Columbus garage-rock band A-Go-Go to headline at Ace of CupsThe LanternColumbus, OH
NFL Superstar Announces RetirementOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
Ohio residents are paying for houses with cash in these two citiesEllen EastwoodOhio State
Super Bowl The Chiefs, DearWiseWomen share their opinion, who is going on to the Super BowlDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Related
wnewsj.com
Longstanding pharmacy closes its doors
WILMINGTON — A longstanding pharmacy — Kratzer’s Pharmacy — will be closing all its locations except its Mt. Orab location, which will go to an independent pharmacy owner. “I want to thank everyone that I have had the pleasure and privilege of serving and helping navigate...
Montecito Acquires Two Orthopedic Medical Office Properties in Cincinnati
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 9, 2023-- Montecito Medical, a premier owner of medical office properties throughout the U.S., has completed the acquisition of two orthopedic medical office buildings in the Cincinnati area. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230209005639/en/ Beacon Orthopedics - Cincinnati, OH (Photo: Business Wire)
fccincinnati.com
FC Cincinnati begins demolition in preparation for $300 million mixed-use district north of TQL Stadium
Demolition is underway for phase one of a $300 million, 8.5 acre best-in-class mixed use district north of TQL Stadium. The district will include a hotel, apartments, office space, retail, restaurants, and a privately owned public green space. Located in the West End, adjacent to Over-the-Rhine and near Downtown, the district will be at the heart of Cincinnati.
wvxu.org
University of Cincinnati, Ohio Natural Resources Department want to count your bats
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is looking for bats. More precisely, they're looking for people who know where bats live, for a census and monitoring project. University of Cincinnati Professor Joe Johnson is working on the study. He says they're looking to build partnerships. "We'll come out. We'll take a look, identify them, collect some basic information about the sites, such as the number of animals that are there, the species, the kind of structure that they're in," he says. "And then it's really a matter of the individual landowners interest in working with us."
These are the best hotels in Ohio, according to U.S. News & World Report
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Two hotels in downtown Cincinnati are the very best in Ohio, according to a new ranking from U.S. News & World Report. The Ritz-Carlton Cleveland, meanwhile, is tops in Northeast Ohio and ranks as the third best hotel in the state.
1017thepoint.com
COUNTY COULD TAKE POSSESSION OF CRAIN BUILDING
(Richmond, IN)--The former Crain Sanitarium building at the corner of 22nd and East Main in Richmond could become the property of the county. That property is included with others in a deed sale set for early June. Wayne County Commissioners could then sell it to a private investor. But, the county would also be responsible for either upkeep or demolition if the Crain building does not sell.
3 Cincinnati restaurants listed among '100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America'
OpenTable's list was compiled by analyzing more than 13 million reviews. Other than Cincinnati's three restaurants, Ohio's only other mention was Cleveland's Pier W.
‘The final straw;’ Mikesell’s employee says company gave workers 10-day warning of closure
Just under a week after learning a historic Dayton company Mikesell’s would be closing its doors, a now-former employee opens up about the upcoming closure.
Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor
Mexican fare ranks second among Americans’ favorite global cuisines, according to Chef’s Pencil. Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn’t always the case. To be sure, Americans have been influenced […]
linknky.com
$35 million in bonds approved for CVG project
A $35 million aircraft maintenance facility is coming to CVG thanks to bonds approved last week. A resolution was approved by the Boone County Fiscal Court on Jan. 31 that supports the issuance of tax-exempt special facility revenue bonds for a new project at the airport. The motion passed 4-0.
spectrumnews1.com
Breeze Airways to take inaugural flights out of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky
CINCINNATI — Breeze Airways announced it will start service at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport with its first two flights Wednesday. Flights to San Francisco and Charleston, S.C. on Feb. 8 are the first two scheduled Breeze Airways flights to leave the airport. The flight to San Francisco will depart at 9:50 a.m. The flight to Charleston is scheduled for 8:30 p.m.
West End business owner seeks FC Cincinnati's help
Ahmed Hmoud, owner of Liberty Used Tires LLC, said he was told to move his business by Feb. 28 as a condition of FC Cincinnati’s purchase of the building.
Ohio city ranked second safest small city or town in U.S.
A new survey attempted to see if small cities and towns are truly safer than larger cities.
wvxu.org
Incarcerated workers should be taxed, University of Cincinnati professor says
Of the 1.2 million people incarcerated in the U.S., 2 out of 3 of these individuals are workers, according to the American Civil Liberties Union. But many incarcerated individuals are not paid, and when they are, they do not owe payroll taxes and thus they are denied benefits from that employment.
tourcounsel.com
The Greene Town Center | Shopping mall in Beavercreek, Ohio
The Greene Town Center (also known as The Greene) is a mixed-use development located in Beavercreek, Ohio (an eastern suburb of Dayton in Greene County). The complex is an established mixed-use, office, retail, dining and entertainment center and serves as the third major shopping mall in the Dayton region. The...
5 Ohio places make top 100 most romantic restaurants in U.S.
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Pier W has been named one of the 100 most romantic restaurants in the nation, according to the folks at OpenTable. The list – which encompasses more than 40 cities - includes five restaurants in Ohio. Say the folks at the reservation site: “Food is...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Family awarded $2.5 million from malpractice suit against a Hamilton Co. doctor
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — Injury law firm Elk & Elk announced a $2.5 million settlement in a medical malpractice case against a Hamilton County doctor. According to the firm, On March 8, 2018, at age 77, Mr. Wayne Furr Sr. had an esophagogastroduodenoscopy (EGD) with a biopsy performed by Dr. Hess of Cincinnati. Furr was reportedly under conscious sedation without intubation and aspirated during the procedure. As a result, Mr. Furr’s oxygen saturation dropped, and he developed shortness of breath and a cough. EMS then transported him to Mercy Hospital in respiratory distress. There, he was diagnosed with acute respiratory failure and hypoxia as a result of multi-focal pneumonia related to the aspiration that occurred during the EGD.
1017thepoint.com
I-70 WIDENING DRAWS SAFETY CONCERNS
(Centerville, IN)--It’s not visible yet, but work is underway on the I-70 widening project through Wayne County. Currently, the plan to widen the interstate to three lanes each way through nearly all of Wayne County is in the preliminary design stage with environmental analysis also being conducted. Surveying is also being done. At a recent meeting of Centerville Town Council, first responders expressed concern about both I-70 and U.S. 40 being under construction, saying it will create a dangerous situation.
thegnarlygnome.com
Listermann Has New Owners, And If You’re Scared Of That, You Haven’t Been Paying Attention.
I do actually understand the knee-jerk fear when a place that you love gets new ownership. When the news hit that Dan and Sue Listermann were going to retire, and with that new ownership was going to be coming in and assuming leadership of the historic brand, some of you were freaking out.
Ohio takes first step to connect 3 cities to Dayton
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine gave the green light to begin looking into expanding rail access to more Ohioans, while connecting three cities to Dayton.
Comments / 0