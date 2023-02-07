ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mason, OH

wnewsj.com

Longstanding pharmacy closes its doors

WILMINGTON — A longstanding pharmacy — Kratzer’s Pharmacy — will be closing all its locations except its Mt. Orab location, which will go to an independent pharmacy owner. “I want to thank everyone that I have had the pleasure and privilege of serving and helping navigate...
WILMINGTON, OH
The Associated Press

Montecito Acquires Two Orthopedic Medical Office Properties in Cincinnati

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 9, 2023-- Montecito Medical, a premier owner of medical office properties throughout the U.S., has completed the acquisition of two orthopedic medical office buildings in the Cincinnati area. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230209005639/en/ Beacon Orthopedics - Cincinnati, OH (Photo: Business Wire)
CINCINNATI, OH
fccincinnati.com

FC Cincinnati begins demolition in preparation for $300 million mixed-use district north of TQL Stadium

Demolition is underway for phase one of a $300 million, 8.5 acre best-in-class mixed use district north of TQL Stadium. The district will include a hotel, apartments, office space, retail, restaurants, and a privately owned public green space. Located in the West End, adjacent to Over-the-Rhine and near Downtown, the district will be at the heart of Cincinnati.
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

University of Cincinnati, Ohio Natural Resources Department want to count your bats

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is looking for bats. More precisely, they're looking for people who know where bats live, for a census and monitoring project. University of Cincinnati Professor Joe Johnson is working on the study. He says they're looking to build partnerships. "We'll come out. We'll take a look, identify them, collect some basic information about the sites, such as the number of animals that are there, the species, the kind of structure that they're in," he says. "And then it's really a matter of the individual landowners interest in working with us."
CINCINNATI, OH
1017thepoint.com

COUNTY COULD TAKE POSSESSION OF CRAIN BUILDING

(Richmond, IN)--The former Crain Sanitarium building at the corner of 22nd and East Main in Richmond could become the property of the county. That property is included with others in a deed sale set for early June. Wayne County Commissioners could then sell it to a private investor. But, the county would also be responsible for either upkeep or demolition if the Crain building does not sell.
RICHMOND, IN
WDTN

Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor

Mexican fare ranks second among Americans’ favorite global cuisines, according to Chef’s Pencil. Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn’t always the case. To be sure, Americans have been influenced […]
DAYTON, OH
linknky.com

$35 million in bonds approved for CVG project

A $35 million aircraft maintenance facility is coming to CVG thanks to bonds approved last week. A resolution was approved by the Boone County Fiscal Court on Jan. 31 that supports the issuance of tax-exempt special facility revenue bonds for a new project at the airport. The motion passed 4-0.
spectrumnews1.com

Breeze Airways to take inaugural flights out of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky

CINCINNATI — Breeze Airways announced it will start service at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport with its first two flights Wednesday. Flights to San Francisco and Charleston, S.C. on Feb. 8 are the first two scheduled Breeze Airways flights to leave the airport. The flight to San Francisco will depart at 9:50 a.m. The flight to Charleston is scheduled for 8:30 p.m.
CINCINNATI, OH
tourcounsel.com

The Greene Town Center | Shopping mall in Beavercreek, Ohio

The Greene Town Center (also known as The Greene) is a mixed-use development located in Beavercreek, Ohio (an eastern suburb of Dayton in Greene County). The complex is an established mixed-use, office, retail, dining and entertainment center and serves as the third major shopping mall in the Dayton region. The...
BEAVERCREEK, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Family awarded $2.5 million from malpractice suit against a Hamilton Co. doctor

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — Injury law firm Elk & Elk announced a $2.5 million settlement in a medical malpractice case against a Hamilton County doctor. According to the firm, On March 8, 2018, at age 77, Mr. Wayne Furr Sr. had an esophagogastroduodenoscopy (EGD) with a biopsy performed by Dr. Hess of Cincinnati. Furr was reportedly under conscious sedation without intubation and aspirated during the procedure. As a result, Mr. Furr’s oxygen saturation dropped, and he developed shortness of breath and a cough. EMS then transported him to Mercy Hospital in respiratory distress. There, he was diagnosed with acute respiratory failure and hypoxia as a result of multi-focal pneumonia related to the aspiration that occurred during the EGD.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
1017thepoint.com

I-70 WIDENING DRAWS SAFETY CONCERNS

(Centerville, IN)--It’s not visible yet, but work is underway on the I-70 widening project through Wayne County. Currently, the plan to widen the interstate to three lanes each way through nearly all of Wayne County is in the preliminary design stage with environmental analysis also being conducted. Surveying is also being done. At a recent meeting of Centerville Town Council, first responders expressed concern about both I-70 and U.S. 40 being under construction, saying it will create a dangerous situation.
WAYNE COUNTY, IN

