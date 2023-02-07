ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

101.5 KNUE

Is This 21,000 Sq. Ft. Home in The Woodlands, TX Too Big?

As a kid when I watched the movie Richie Rich, I thought the bigger the better when it comes to homeownership. As an adult I don’t believe that anymore. After owning a few different homes, I now understand that with a bigger home you have more house to keep warm or cold depending on the weather outside, also that means you have more to keep clean. When I found this 21,000 square foot home for sale in The Woodlands, Texas it looked amazing but that is way too much home for me.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
KHOU

Help wanted: Shaq's new chicken shack in Houston now hiring

HOUSTON — The big man, aka Shaquille O’Neal, is opening his Big Chicken restaurant in Houston this month and he needs some dedicated people to run it. The chicken shack, which will be located at 9660 Westheimer Road, is in need of management and hourly employees. Interested candidates can apply here.
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

2023 Mardi Gras & Fat Tuesday Events in Houston & Galveston

Take in one or more of the traditional, raucous, and family-friendly Mardi Gras events in Houston and along the beach in Galveston through Fat Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Pile on the beads as Mardi Gras festivites level up this year with parades, parties and concerts returning to eager crowds ready for revelry.
HOUSTON, TX
QSR magazine

Big Chicken Hiring for New Houston Location

WHAT: Shaquille O’Neal’s fast casual chicken concept, Big Chicken, is now hiring for hourly and management positions for its newest upcoming location in Houston, Texas. Interested candidates can apply online at https://www.bigchicken.com/houston-tx-careers. “We’ve been looking forward to this day since we signed the lease for the store, and...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

BEST 25-cent chicken wings in Houston, according to Yelp

HOUSTON (KIAH) Love hot wings? How about the BEST wings at the lowest price in H-town? If you’re looking for the best deal for the big game, we found them! Yelp has listed the 10 BEST $0.25 wings in Houston. Here is that list of where to get the most bang for your “cluck.”
HOUSTON, TX
realtynewsreport.com

Houston Number One in Home Building in 2023?

LAS VEGAS – (Realty News Report) – Houston is in a position to lead the nation in single-family construction in 2023 as Texas markets continue to dominate in home building, according to Robert Dietz, chief economist of the National Association of Home Builders. In 2022, Houston led the...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

New tool making homeownership attainable for Houstonians

HOUSTON — A new tool is being set up to help Houstonians buy a home as housing affordability remains a challenge. The median price for a home in the Houston area grew to about $338,000 in the last months of 2022, according to the Houston Association of Realtors. The...
HOUSTON, TX
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mattress Mack comes out against legalization of sports betting in Texas

Mattress Mack, whose given name is Jim McIngvale, is one of the most well-known sports gamblers around, has come out with statements opposing legalization of sports betting in his home state of Texas. The Houston businessman, according to the Houston Chronicle, put it this way: “All that glitters is not...
TEXAS STATE
Eater

The Most Romantic Restaurants in Houston

Say what you will about the corny candy hearts, the candlelight dinners, and the “Be mine” love notes tucked in oversized bouquets — Valentine’s Day is a great excuse to spend a romantic meal with your significant other, but so is any other day of the year.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

KHOU

