More Defendants Charged In $50 Million Tire Ponzi SchemeTaxBuzzDallas, TX
Shaq Wants You to Join His All-Star Team at Big ChickenTom HandyHouston, TX
Generous Couple Makes Historic $22 Million Donation to Houston OperaAsh JurbergHouston, TX
The 5 Most Romantic Restaurants in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Houston Just Got More Fun: Largest Trampoline Park Chain Comes to TownAsh JurbergHouston, TX
$2 million lottery ticket sold at H-E-B in Mission Bend area
The person who won the $2 million juuuuuust missed out on that $747 million lottery jackpot. But maybe this store is a lucky place to buy a ticket?
Was this your ticket? $900,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold near Houston
While all eyes are on the massive $747 million Powerball jackpot winner in Washington state, the second biggest jackpot prize in North America from Monday night's drawing was won in Texas.
Was this your ticket? $2 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Houston
If you're living in Texas and haven't recently traveled to Washington state to buy a Powerball lottery ticket, then you aren't the luckiest person in America today. However, some luck was had in the state of Texas.
Houston pizzeria ranked the best pizza restaurant in America: Report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Whoever said Texas was just a Tex-Mex, barbecue, and steakhouse state needs to revise their way of food thinking because the Lone State knows how to do all of that and rock the pizza world into gear. Thursday, Feb. 9 is National Pizza Day which is...
Is This 21,000 Sq. Ft. Home in The Woodlands, TX Too Big?
As a kid when I watched the movie Richie Rich, I thought the bigger the better when it comes to homeownership. As an adult I don’t believe that anymore. After owning a few different homes, I now understand that with a bigger home you have more house to keep warm or cold depending on the weather outside, also that means you have more to keep clean. When I found this 21,000 square foot home for sale in The Woodlands, Texas it looked amazing but that is way too much home for me.
cw39.com
This tiny Houston restaurant & market is the most historic fast food place in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) – History can be found in books, museums, podcasts, and more of the same, but restaurants hold history that you can consume, taste and enjoy time and time again. So, we all know that America’s obsession with fast food will never end, and it’s helpful for everyone...
Shaq's Fried Chicken Joint In Texas Is Almost Here, But He Needs Your Help
Shaq's Big Chicken restaurant is hiring!
Help wanted: Shaq's new chicken shack in Houston now hiring
HOUSTON — The big man, aka Shaquille O’Neal, is opening his Big Chicken restaurant in Houston this month and he needs some dedicated people to run it. The chicken shack, which will be located at 9660 Westheimer Road, is in need of management and hourly employees. Interested candidates can apply here.
365thingsinhouston.com
2023 Mardi Gras & Fat Tuesday Events in Houston & Galveston
Take in one or more of the traditional, raucous, and family-friendly Mardi Gras events in Houston and along the beach in Galveston through Fat Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Pile on the beads as Mardi Gras festivites level up this year with parades, parties and concerts returning to eager crowds ready for revelry.
QSR magazine
Big Chicken Hiring for New Houston Location
WHAT: Shaquille O’Neal’s fast casual chicken concept, Big Chicken, is now hiring for hourly and management positions for its newest upcoming location in Houston, Texas. Interested candidates can apply online at https://www.bigchicken.com/houston-tx-careers. “We’ve been looking forward to this day since we signed the lease for the store, and...
cw39.com
BEST 25-cent chicken wings in Houston, according to Yelp
HOUSTON (KIAH) Love hot wings? How about the BEST wings at the lowest price in H-town? If you’re looking for the best deal for the big game, we found them! Yelp has listed the 10 BEST $0.25 wings in Houston. Here is that list of where to get the most bang for your “cluck.”
Goats found wandering inside north Harris County Target store, Pct. 4 says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A couple of goats were caught wandering around a department store in north Harris County on Wednesday, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office Facebook page. The goats were found at the Target on Cypresswood near the North Freeway. Deputies showed up and...
Ashes found in home of man hired to spread them offshore, Port of Galveston police say
GALVESTON, Texas — A man hired to spread the ashes of three people offshore has been arrested after police said the ashes were found in his home. Cody Kenney has been charged with three counts of abuse of a corpse. His bond has been set at $15,000 for all three counts.
realtynewsreport.com
Houston Number One in Home Building in 2023?
LAS VEGAS – (Realty News Report) – Houston is in a position to lead the nation in single-family construction in 2023 as Texas markets continue to dominate in home building, according to Robert Dietz, chief economist of the National Association of Home Builders. In 2022, Houston led the...
Families of Santa Fe shooting victims reach settlement with online ammunition seller, lawyers say
SANTA FE, Texas — The families of the Santa Fe High School shooting victims have reached a settlement with the online seller that sold the 17-year-old shooter the ammunition he allegedly used, lawyers announced on Thursday. According to Everytown Law, the firm representing several families of the victims, the...
New tool making homeownership attainable for Houstonians
HOUSTON — A new tool is being set up to help Houstonians buy a home as housing affordability remains a challenge. The median price for a home in the Houston area grew to about $338,000 in the last months of 2022, according to the Houston Association of Realtors. The...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mattress Mack comes out against legalization of sports betting in Texas
Mattress Mack, whose given name is Jim McIngvale, is one of the most well-known sports gamblers around, has come out with statements opposing legalization of sports betting in his home state of Texas. The Houston businessman, according to the Houston Chronicle, put it this way: “All that glitters is not...
Remains of missing California woman Felicia Johnson may have been found outside Houston, father says
HOUSTON — The body of a California woman who was visiting Houston last year may have been found nearly two hours outside the city, her family said. Felicia Johnson, 24, was from San Diego and went missing in Houston in April 2022. Her family believes the search for their...
Eater
The Most Romantic Restaurants in Houston
Say what you will about the corny candy hearts, the candlelight dinners, and the “Be mine” love notes tucked in oversized bouquets — Valentine’s Day is a great excuse to spend a romantic meal with your significant other, but so is any other day of the year.
Galveston boat captain accused of not spreading ashes as he was hired to do, records say
GALVESTON, Texas — A Galveston boat captain who was hired to spread the ashes of three people offshore has been arrested after police said the ashes were found in other places. Cody Kenney has been charged with three counts of abuse of a corpse. His bond has been set...
