Bear-Clawed Remains Found In Alaskan Wilderness Identified As Man Who Went Missing In 1976
Gary Sotherden went missing in the remote Alaskan wilderness during a hunting trip in 1976. Decades later, investigators have finally identfied his remains, thanks to DNA testing. In 1976, Gary Sotherden, 25, and his friend Stan made their way to the Artic Circle for an adventure of a lifetime. The...
Skull found in remote part of Alaska in 1997 identified as New York man
A skull that was found in 1997 in a remote area of Alaska has been identified as a man from New York.
A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is
The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.
Mother arrested after two children missing for almost a year are found wearing disguises in supermarket
Two children who were allegedly kidnapped by their mother 11 months ago from their home in Missouri have been found by police in a grocery store in Florida. Police in High Springs, 20 miles northwest of Gainesville, said they located Adrian Gilley, 12, sister Brooke, 11, and their mom Kristi Nicole Gilley, 36, shopping in a Winn Dixie store on 1 February after running a routine vehicle license check.The two children, whose descriptions had been listed on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children database, were wearing disguises, police said. Ms Gilley, described as the children’s “non-custodial mother,”...
Alaska Sees First Fatal Polar Bear Attack in 30 Years – How Many People Live Near These Bears?
Alaska Sees First Fatal Polar Bear Attack in 30 Years - How Many People Live Near These Bears?. At 2:30 P.M. in the village of Wales, a polar bear attacked and killed a mother and her 1-year-old child in Alaska. Although rare, fatal polar bear attacks do happen in the only state containing these enormous bears. Let’s examine this unfortunate event and how often polar bears and humans come into contact in Arctic regions across the world.
Idaho killer 'most likely' has murdered before, may have left behind 'calling card,' experts say
A panel of experts discussed the Idaho college murders, theorizing that a knife sheath was left behind on purpose by a potential serial killer on Dr. Phil.
Boy, 7, Mauled to Death by Pack of Dogs on Idaho Reservation
A 7-year-old Idaho boy was mauled to death by a pack of dogs Saturday night, leading authorities to euthanize the canines and issue 15 citations to their owners. The attack, which happened on the property of the dogs’ owners within the Fort Hall Native American reservation, also severely injured the boy’s mom when she tried to stop the mauling, police said. Two Rottweilers and two mixed-breed dogs were involved, cops said. The owners, who the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes said are not tribal members, were cited for a “Vicious Animal Attack” and for their dogs not being vaccinated against rabies, among other things. Police said the FBI is involved, and their findings may lead to federal charges. A GoFundMe set up for the family said the mother, Emily Carroll, was rushed into emergency surgery but her son, Kellan, didn’t make it. “I know Emily, and I know she did everything in her power to protect Kellan from that attack,” the fundraiser says. “She is an amazing woman and mother and sacrificed herself to try and save her little boy.”Read it at The Independent
‘Spirit animal’? Rare type of moose seen by team surveying interior Alaska from plane
“He is almost invisible.”
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Alaska
Alaska is home to some of the most diverse and abundant wildlife in the world. In Alaska, you’ll find all sorts of creatures, from fish to mammals to reptiles to birds. However, it is the bears who are at the top of the food chain in the state. The state is home to about 70 percent of all North American brown bears and most of the grizzly bears. In addition to that, black bears and Kodiak bears live in the area as well. Because there are so many bears in this area, it comes as no surprise that some of the largest bears have been caught here. Are you curious to find out about the largest bear ever caught in Alaska?
ABC News Producer Choked to Death on Drunken Night Out With Wife: Report
Dax Tejera, an ABC News producer known for his work with George Stephanopoulos, reportedly choked to death while intoxicated in New York City last December, contradicting a previous statement by his network that he’d suffered a heart attack. Tejera, 37, died of “asphyxia due to obstruction of airway by food bolus complicating acute alcohol intoxication,” the city’s Office of Chief Medical Examiner told the Daily Mail. The exact timeline of the events of Dec. 23 remains unclear, with the Mail’s report failing to address earlier claims that Tejera “collapsed” only after leaving the Park Avenue steakhouse where he’d been dining that night. Complicating what Tejera’s widow called a “terrible tragedy” is the fact that, hours later, she was charged with child endangerment after it emerged that the couple had left their young daughters alone in a hotel room to dine out that evening. “While the girls were unharmed, I realize that it was a poor decision,” Veronica Tejera said in a statement at the time. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dax Tejera (@daxtejera) Read it at Daily Mail
Frozen Rabbit Carcass Saved the Life of a Daring Ice Skater in Alaska
A brave and daring ice skater in Alaska who was visiting a tourist attraction fell through the ice, but she managed to save herself by using a frozen rabbit carcass. In late November, Kelsey Haas who lives in Homer was skating with a group of people in the Grewingk Glacier.
Idaho murders victim had already moved out of student home – but returned for visit on fateful weekend
Idaho murders victim Kaylee Goncalves had already moved out of the home where she and three other students were brutally murdered – but tragically returned to Moscow to visit her best friend that fateful weekend.Goncalves’ parents told NBC’s “Dateline” that the 21-year-old had recently left the student rental property on King Road, Moscow, ahead of her upcoming graduation that December and a move to Austin, Texas, for a new job at a tech firm.Then, on the weekend of 12 November, she decided to go back to the college town to visit her best friend Madison Mogen.The two young women...
Revealed: Idaho Quadruple Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Was FIRED From Washington State University Job After Massacre, Accused Of Having 'Sexist Attitude Toward Females'
Bryan Kohberger was allegedly fired as a teaching assistant at Washington State University in the weeks after four University of Idaho students were found murdered in an off-campus home. The quadruple murder suspect, 28, was reportedly let go from his position over "behavioral problems," including having a "sexist attitude towards females," after "arguing with his professor" on two separate occasions, RadarOnline.com has learned. Kohberger's alleged termination happened on December 19 — just over a month after Kalyee Goncalves, 21, Maddie Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were found slaughtered at the Moscow murder home.NewsNation obtained the timeline...
Accused Idaho Killer Bryan Kohberger Repeatedly Messaged One of the Victims on Instagram: Source
"He was persistent," an investigative source on the case tells PEOPLE Two weeks before the slayings of four University of Idaho students last November, the man now accused of killing them sent a series of messages to one of the victims on Instagram, an investigator familiar with the case tells PEOPLE. In late October, an account that authorities believe belonged to Bryan Kohberger sent a greeting to one of the female victims, the source says. When he didn't get a reply, he sent several more messages to her. "He slid into one of...
Bryan Kohberger Followed All 3 Female Idaho Victims on Instagram
Bryan Kohberger is accused of murdering Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of killing four Idaho college students in their beds last November, followed all three of the female victims on Instagram — but they didn't follow him back. Authorities have not said if the victims knew Kohberger, but the suspect's now-deleted Instagram account — which was reviewed by PEOPLE before it was removed — followed the accounts of Mogen, Goncalves and Kernodle. Kohberger allegedly messaged one of the three female victims repeatedly two weeks before...
Man Captures Rare Drone Footage of a Moose Dropping its Antlers, Then Collects the Sheds
For the second time in a month, rare footage of a moose shedding its antlers has been captured on video. This time, Derek Burgoyne, a life-long shed hunter from New Brunswick, Canada, used a drone to record the moment a big bull shook off both sides of its impressive rack. Then he snowshoed in to retrieve his first ever matching pair of antlers, which had 17 points and weighed 45 pounds.
Kansas Family’s Missing Dog Found 8 Years Later 1,000 Miles Away in Idaho
A dog that went missing in Kansas was discovered eight years later in Idaho. According to the New York Post, the beagle, named Roscoe, went missing in Wichita in 2015, only to be found over 1,000 miles away. He went missing when he was a year old, when his owner, Nicolle Leon and her family weren’t home. It was unclear how he got out.
The Newest Face of 'Bering Sea Gold' Is a Very Adorable One
After a new episode of Bering Sea Gold aired “Last Miner Standing” on Feb. 7, 2023, it seems like the Bering Sea Gold family is growing! One of our newest captains, Emily Reidel, shares details about her newborn baby. We love a new face in the world of Alaska’s most dangerous dredges, and we can’t wait to get to know Emily’s baby.
