A 7-year-old Idaho boy was mauled to death by a pack of dogs Saturday night, leading authorities to euthanize the canines and issue 15 citations to their owners. The attack, which happened on the property of the dogs’ owners within the Fort Hall Native American reservation, also severely injured the boy’s mom when she tried to stop the mauling, police said. Two Rottweilers and two mixed-breed dogs were involved, cops said. The owners, who the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes said are not tribal members, were cited for a “Vicious Animal Attack” and for their dogs not being vaccinated against rabies, among other things. Police said the FBI is involved, and their findings may lead to federal charges. A GoFundMe set up for the family said the mother, Emily Carroll, was rushed into emergency surgery but her son, Kellan, didn’t make it. “I know Emily, and I know she did everything in her power to protect Kellan from that attack,” the fundraiser says. “She is an amazing woman and mother and sacrificed herself to try and save her little boy.”Read it at The Independent

IDAHO STATE ・ 15 DAYS AGO