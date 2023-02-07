Who’s No. 1 in the latest boys’ high school basketball media rankings?
Below are the top 10 boys’ high school basketball teams of the 2022-23 season, according to the latest (Feb. 7) poll of media members from each of Kentucky’s 16 regions as compiled by the Courier Journal’s Jason Frakes. Teams are listed with first-place votes, records, total rankings points and last week’s ranking. In addition, see how Herald-Leader digital sports writer Jared Peck voted and the media’s region-by-region top fives.
Boys’ top 10
First-place votes in parentheses; records through Sunday’s games.
Rank-school (FPV) Record Pts LW
1. Warren Central (16) 22-1 160 1
2. Lexington Catholic 24-2 139 2
3. George Rogers Clark 18-4 122 4
4. Ballard 19-3 90 T5
5. Covington Catholic 20-3 89 3
6. North Oldham 20-5 86 8
7. Great Crossing 21-5 49 T5
8. Lyon County 19-5 47 9
9. Bowling Green 21-5 25 10
10. Mason County 23-3 24 7
Others receiving votes: Frederick Douglass 20, Male 12, Collins 8, Conner 6, Covington Holy Cross 2, McCracken County 1
How @HLpreps voted
|1.
|Warren Central
|22
|-
|1
|2.
|Lexington Catholic
|24
|-
|2
|3.
|North Oldham
|20
|-
|5
|4.
|Covington Catholic
|20
|-
|3
|5.
|Ballard
|19
|-
|3
|6.
|George Rogers Clark
|18
|-
|3
|7.
|Frederick Douglass
|21
|-
|4
|8.
|Lyon County
|19
|-
|2
|9.
|Conner
|15
|-
|6
|10.
|Mason County
|23
|-
|3
Region-by-region top fives
1st Region
Chelsea Parker, The Paducah Sun
1. McCracken County
2. Paducah Tilghman
3. Mayfield
4. Marshall County
5. Calloway County
2nd Region
Scott Brown, YourSportsEdge.com/WKDZ-FM
1. University Heights
2. Lyon County
3. Christian County
4. Madisonville-North Hopkins
5. Henderson County
3rd Region
Mark Mathis, Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
1. Owensboro Catholic
2. Ohio County
3. Owensboro
4. McLean County
5. Butler County
4th Region
Micheal Compton, Bowling Green Daily News
1. Warren Central
2. Bowling Green
3. South Warren
4. Barren County
5. Franklin-Simpson
5th Region
Josh Claywell, Bardstown Kentucky Standard/LaRue County Herald News
1. Taylor County
2. LaRue County
3. Elizabethtown
4. North Hardin
5. Central Hardin
6th Region
J.L. Kirven, The Courier Journal
1. Evangel Christian
2. Western
3. Butler
4. Pleasure Ridge Park
5. DeSales
7th Region
Jason Frakes, The Courier Journal
1. Ballard
2. Male
3. Trinity
4. Manual
5. St. Xavier
8th Region
Josiah Koenig, Oldham Era
1. North Oldham
2. Collins
3. Simon Kenton
4. Grant County
5. Spencer County
9th Region
James Weber, Cincinnati Enquirer
1. Conner
2. Covington Catholic
3. Covington Holy Cross
4. Lloyd Memorial
5. Newport
10 th Region
Evan Dennison, LinkNKY.com
1. George Rogers Clark
2. Mason County
3. Campbell County
4. Harrison County
5. Bracken County
11 th Region
Jared Peck, Lexington Herald-Leader
1. Lexington Catholic
2. Frederick Douglass
3. Madison Central
4. Great Crossing
5. Lexington Christian
12 th Region
Mike Marsee, Danville freelancer
1. Lincoln County
2. Pulaski County
3. West Jessamine
4. McCreary Central
5. Somerset
13 th Region
Les Dixon, 13thRegionMediaNetwork.com
1. North Laurel
2. Harlan County
3. Harlan
4. Corbin
5. South Laurel
14 th Region
John Lowe, WYMT-TV
1. Hazard
2. Breathitt County
3. Letcher County Central
4. Perry County Central
5. Estill County
15 th Region
Randy White, Appalachian News-Express
1. Pikeville
2. Martin County
3. Shelby Valley
4. Pike County Central
5. Floyd Central
16 th Region
Matthew Sparks, Ashland Daily Independent
1. Boyd County
2. Russell
3. Ashland Blazer
4. Fleming County
5. Morgan County
