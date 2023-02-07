Who’s No. 1 in the latest boys’ high school basketball media rankings?

Below are the top 10 boys’ high school basketball teams of the 2022-23 season, according to the latest (Feb. 7) poll of media members from each of Kentucky’s 16 regions as compiled by the Courier Journal’s Jason Frakes. Teams are listed with first-place votes, records, total rankings points and last week’s ranking. In addition, see how Herald-Leader digital sports writer Jared Peck voted and the media’s region-by-region top fives.

Boys’ top 10

First-place votes in parentheses; records through Sunday’s games.

Rank-school (FPV) Record Pts LW

1. Warren Central (16) 22-1 160 1

2. Lexington Catholic 24-2 139 2

3. George Rogers Clark 18-4 122 4

4. Ballard 19-3 90 T5

5. Covington Catholic 20-3 89 3

6. North Oldham 20-5 86 8

7. Great Crossing 21-5 49 T5

8. Lyon County 19-5 47 9

9. Bowling Green 21-5 25 10

10. Mason County 23-3 24 7

Others receiving votes: Frederick Douglass 20, Male 12, Collins 8, Conner 6, Covington Holy Cross 2, McCracken County 1

Region-by-region top fives

1st Region

Chelsea Parker, The Paducah Sun

1. McCracken County

2. Paducah Tilghman

3. Mayfield

4. Marshall County

5. Calloway County

2nd Region

Scott Brown, YourSportsEdge.com/WKDZ-FM

1. University Heights

2. Lyon County

3. Christian County

4. Madisonville-North Hopkins

5. Henderson County

3rd Region

Mark Mathis, Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

1. Owensboro Catholic

2. Ohio County

3. Owensboro

4. McLean County

5. Butler County

4th Region

Micheal Compton, Bowling Green Daily News

1. Warren Central

2. Bowling Green

3. South Warren

4. Barren County

5. Franklin-Simpson

5th Region

Josh Claywell, Bardstown Kentucky Standard/LaRue County Herald News

1. Taylor County

2. LaRue County

3. Elizabethtown

4. North Hardin

5. Central Hardin

6th Region

J.L. Kirven, The Courier Journal

1. Evangel Christian

2. Western

3. Butler

4. Pleasure Ridge Park

5. DeSales

7th Region

Jason Frakes, The Courier Journal

1. Ballard

2. Male

3. Trinity

4. Manual

5. St. Xavier

8th Region

Josiah Koenig, Oldham Era

1. North Oldham

2. Collins

3. Simon Kenton

4. Grant County

5. Spencer County

9th Region

James Weber, Cincinnati Enquirer

1. Conner

2. Covington Catholic

3. Covington Holy Cross

4. Lloyd Memorial

5. Newport

10 th Region

Evan Dennison, LinkNKY.com

1. George Rogers Clark

2. Mason County

3. Campbell County

4. Harrison County

5. Bracken County

11 th Region

Jared Peck, Lexington Herald-Leader

1. Lexington Catholic

2. Frederick Douglass

3. Madison Central

4. Great Crossing

5. Lexington Christian

12 th Region

Mike Marsee, Danville freelancer

1. Lincoln County

2. Pulaski County

3. West Jessamine

4. McCreary Central

5. Somerset

13 th Region

Les Dixon, 13thRegionMediaNetwork.com

1. North Laurel

2. Harlan County

3. Harlan

4. Corbin

5. South Laurel

14 th Region

John Lowe, WYMT-TV

1. Hazard

2. Breathitt County

3. Letcher County Central

4. Perry County Central

5. Estill County

15 th Region

Randy White, Appalachian News-Express

1. Pikeville

2. Martin County

3. Shelby Valley

4. Pike County Central

5. Floyd Central

16 th Region

Matthew Sparks, Ashland Daily Independent

1. Boyd County

2. Russell

3. Ashland Blazer

4. Fleming County

5. Morgan County