Who’s No. 1 in the latest girls’ high school basketball media rankings?
Below are the top 10 girls’ high school basketball teams of the 2022-23 season, according to the latest (Feb. 7) poll of media members from each of Kentucky’s 16 regions as compiled by the Courier Journal’s Jason Frakes. Teams are listed with first-place votes, records, total rankings points and last week’s ranking. In addition, see how Herald-Leader digital sports writer Jared Peck voted and the media’s region-by-region top fives.
Girls’ top 10
First-place votes in parentheses; records through Sunday’s games.
Rank-school (FPV) Record Pts LW
1. Sacred Heart (16) 23-3 160 1
2. Manual 22-2 143 2
3. Cooper 20-3 125 3
4. McCracken County 25-2 110 4
5. Mercy 18-8 91 5
6. George Rogers Clark 17-6 71 6
7. Covington Holy Cross 22-5 43 7
8. Henderson County 17-4 40 8
9. Ryle 18-7 33 9
10. Christian Academy 16-7 21 10
Others receiving votes: Bowling Green 11, Graves County 7, Pulaski County 7, Danville 5, Bethlehem 3, Franklin County 3, Meade County 3, Pikeville 2, Dixie Heights 1, Russell 1.
How @HLpreps voted
|1.
|Sacred Heart
|23
|-
|3
|2.
|Manual
|22
|-
|2
|3.
|Cooper
|20
|-
|3
|4.
|Mercy
|17
|-
|8
|5.
|McCracken County
|25
|-
|2
|6.
|George Rogers Clark
|17
|-
|6
|7.
|Henderson County
|17
|-
|4
|8.
|Holy Cross (Covington)
|22
|-
|5
|9.
|Christian Academy-Louisville
|16
|-
|7
|10.
|Russell
|16
|-
|9
Region-by-region top fives
1st Region
Chelsea Parker, The Paducah Sun
1. McCracken County
2. Graves County
3. Mayfield
4. Carlisle County
5. Marshall County
2nd Region
Scott Brown, YourSportsEdge.com/WKDZ-FM
1. Henderson County
2. Hopkins County Central
3. Crittenden County
4. Union County
5. Madisonville-North Hopkins
3rd Region
Mark Mathis, Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
1. Owensboro Catholic
2. Meade County
3. Owensboro
4. Breckinridge County
5. Edmonson County
4th Region
Micheal Compton, Bowling Green Daily News
1. Bowling Green
2. Barren County
3. Franklin-Simpson
4. Metcalfe County
5. Cumberland County
5th Region
Josh Claywell, Bardstown Kentucky Standard/LaRue County Herald News
1. Bethlehem
2. Taylor County
3. Nelson County
4. North Hardin
5. Green County
6th Region
J.L. Kirven, The Courier Journal
1. Mercy
2. Bullitt East
3. Whitefield Academy
4. North Bullitt
5. Bullitt Central
7th Region
Jason Frakes, The Courier Journal
1. Sacred Heart
2. Manual
3. Central
4. Christian Academy
5. Assumption
8th Region
Josiah Koenig, Oldham Era
1. Spencer County
2. Anderson County
3. Owen County
4. Grant County
5. Simon Kenton
9th Region
James Weber, Cincinnati Enquirer
1. Cooper
2. Ryle
3. Covington Holy Cross
4. Dixie Heights
5. Conner
10th Region
Evan Dennison, LinkNKY.com
1. George Rogers Clark
2. Paris
3. Montgomery County
4. Pendleton County
5. Bishop Brossart
11th Region
Jared Peck, Lexington Herald-Leader
1. Frederick Douglass
2. Franklin County
3. Madison Central
4. Berea
5. Great Crossing
12th Region
Mike Marsee, Danville freelancer
1. Danville
2. Southwestern
3. Danville Christian
4. Rockcastle County
5. Pulaski County
13th Region
Les Dixon, 13thRegionMediaNetwork.com
1. North Laurel
2. Corbin
3. Knox Central
4. South Laurel
5. Bell County
14th Region
John Lowe, WYMT-TV
1. Leslie County
2. Knott County Central
3. Perry County Central
4. Owsley County
5. Hazard
15th Region
Randy White, Appalachian News-Express
1. Pikeville
2. Lawrence County
3. Johnson Central
4. Martin County
5. Paintsville
16th Region
Matthew Sparks, Ashland Daily Independent
1. Boyd County
2. Russell
3. Rowan County
4. Ashland Blazer
5. Lewis County
