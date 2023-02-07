ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Who’s No. 1 in the latest girls’ high school basketball media rankings?

By Jared Peck
Lexington Herald-Leader
 2 days ago

Below are the top 10 girls’ high school basketball teams of the 2022-23 season, according to the latest (Feb. 7) poll of media members from each of Kentucky’s 16 regions as compiled by the Courier Journal’s Jason Frakes. Teams are listed with first-place votes, records, total rankings points and last week’s ranking. In addition, see how Herald-Leader digital sports writer Jared Peck voted and the media’s region-by-region top fives.

Girls’ top 10

First-place votes in parentheses; records through Sunday’s games.

Rank-school (FPV) Record Pts LW

1. Sacred Heart (16) 23-3 160 1

2. Manual 22-2 143 2

3. Cooper 20-3 125 3

4. McCracken County 25-2 110 4

5. Mercy 18-8 91 5

6. George Rogers Clark 17-6 71 6

7. Covington Holy Cross 22-5 43 7

8. Henderson County 17-4 40 8

9. Ryle 18-7 33 9

10. Christian Academy 16-7 21 10

Others receiving votes: Bowling Green 11, Graves County 7, Pulaski County 7, Danville 5, Bethlehem 3, Franklin County 3, Meade County 3, Pikeville 2, Dixie Heights 1, Russell 1.

How @HLpreps voted

1. Sacred Heart 23 - 3
2. Manual 22 - 2
3. Cooper 20 - 3
4. Mercy 17 - 8
5. McCracken County 25 - 2
6. George Rogers Clark 17 - 6
7. Henderson County 17 - 4
8. Holy Cross (Covington) 22 - 5
9. Christian Academy-Louisville 16 - 7
10. Russell 16 - 9

Region-by-region top fives

1st Region

Chelsea Parker, The Paducah Sun

1. McCracken County

2. Graves County

3. Mayfield

4. Carlisle County

5. Marshall County

2nd Region

Scott Brown, YourSportsEdge.com/WKDZ-FM

1. Henderson County

2. Hopkins County Central

3. Crittenden County

4. Union County

5. Madisonville-North Hopkins

3rd Region

Mark Mathis, Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

1. Owensboro Catholic

2. Meade County

3. Owensboro

4. Breckinridge County

5. Edmonson County

4th Region

Micheal Compton, Bowling Green Daily News

1. Bowling Green

2. Barren County

3. Franklin-Simpson

4. Metcalfe County

5. Cumberland County

5th Region

Josh Claywell, Bardstown Kentucky Standard/LaRue County Herald News

1. Bethlehem

2. Taylor County

3. Nelson County

4. North Hardin

5. Green County

6th Region

J.L. Kirven, The Courier Journal

1. Mercy

2. Bullitt East

3. Whitefield Academy

4. North Bullitt

5. Bullitt Central

7th Region

Jason Frakes, The Courier Journal

1. Sacred Heart

2. Manual

3. Central

4. Christian Academy

5. Assumption

8th Region

Josiah Koenig, Oldham Era

1. Spencer County

2. Anderson County

3. Owen County

4. Grant County

5. Simon Kenton

9th Region

James Weber, Cincinnati Enquirer

1. Cooper

2. Ryle

3. Covington Holy Cross

4. Dixie Heights

5. Conner

10th Region

Evan Dennison, LinkNKY.com

1. George Rogers Clark

2. Paris

3. Montgomery County

4. Pendleton County

5. Bishop Brossart

11th Region

Jared Peck, Lexington Herald-Leader

1. Frederick Douglass

2. Franklin County

3. Madison Central

4. Berea

5. Great Crossing

12th Region

Mike Marsee, Danville freelancer

1. Danville

2. Southwestern

3. Danville Christian

4. Rockcastle County

5. Pulaski County

13th Region

Les Dixon, 13thRegionMediaNetwork.com

1. North Laurel

2. Corbin

3. Knox Central

4. South Laurel

5. Bell County

14th Region

John Lowe, WYMT-TV

1. Leslie County

2. Knott County Central

3. Perry County Central

4. Owsley County

5. Hazard

15th Region

Randy White, Appalachian News-Express

1. Pikeville

2. Lawrence County

3. Johnson Central

4. Martin County

5. Paintsville

16th Region

Matthew Sparks, Ashland Daily Independent

1. Boyd County

2. Russell

3. Rowan County

4. Ashland Blazer

5. Lewis County

