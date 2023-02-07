ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overland, MO

Single-car crash blocks I-170 SB traffic early Tuesday morning

By Reggie Lee
 2 days ago

ST. LOUIS –  A single-car accident blocked interstate traffic overnight.

The crash happened just before 2:00 a.m. on I-170 southbound at Page Avenue in Overland. Two lanes on the interstate were closed for a time.

The crash also made it difficult for drivers to enter I-170 on the ramp from Page. All of those lanes are cleared now.

No word of any injuries. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

