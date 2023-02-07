Single-car crash blocks I-170 SB traffic early Tuesday morning
ST. LOUIS – A single-car accident blocked interstate traffic overnight.
The crash happened just before 2:00 a.m. on I-170 southbound at Page Avenue in Overland. Two lanes on the interstate were closed for a time.Top story: Thieves nab 4 vehicles within 20 minutes in south St. Louis
The crash also made it difficult for drivers to enter I-170 on the ramp from Page. All of those lanes are cleared now.
No word of any injuries. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.
Comments / 0