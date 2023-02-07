Read full article on original website
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Council and Committee Meetings to be Held on February 9
Per Montgomery County: The Council will hold a public hearing on the capital budget at 7 p.m.; Committees will receive updates on workforce development, workplace learning in Montgomery County Public Schools and shelter services for individuals experiencing homelessness, and will review spending affordability guidelines for the FY24 Operating Budget. The...
mocoshow.com
Montgomery Parks awarded $7.5 million federal grant to fund “Safe Streets and Roads for All”
Funding will create safer access to Montgomery Parks trails and parks. Montgomery Parks, part of The Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission (M-NCPPC), has received $7.5 million from the Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) grant program. The money will be used to facilitate safe access to parks, trails, and recreation facilities in the county through 2026. The SS4A program funds regional, local, and Tribal initiatives to prevent roadway deaths and serious injuries.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County House Delegation, Montgomery County Executive, Montgomery Planning Form Development Review Process Workgroup
Interagency workgroup to examine the county’s process for reviewing development projects to ensure economic competitiveness and to recommend possible improvements; findings will be delivered by October 15, 2023 to the Montgomery County Delegation. The Montgomery County House Delegation, Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich, and the Montgomery County Planning Department,...
mocoshow.com
Development Plan That Includes 72 Stacked Townhouses Approved in Gaithersburg
A development plan that proposes 72 stacked townhouse (2-over-2) units along with green amenity space at the intersection of Central Avenue with South Frederick Avenue in Gaithersburg was approved by the Gaithersburg City Council on Monday. Additional information below from our previous report:. One Central LLC has submitted a schematic...
mocoshow.com
Free Construction Camp by National Association of Women in Construction is Open to Rising 7th–12th Grade Girls
The Greater Washington, D.C. chapter of the National Association of Women in Construction is hosting a free summer camp for rising 7th through 12th grade girls. The camp will be held from 8:30 a.m.–3:30 p.m. from July 31–Aug. 3 (no camp on Friday, Aug. 4) at Thomas Edison High School of Technology, 12501 Dalewood Drive in Silver Spring. Campers will participate in fun, hands-on activities, while learning about construction career opportunities, obtaining valuable skills and networking for internship opportunities. Participants will learn basic carpentry, electrical, plumbing, automotive and concrete skills, as well as other trade skills from men and women working in the industry. Register here.
First Black-Owned Eatery in Woodley Park Opens
Flavorture, the first Black-owned restaurant in the Woodley Park neighborhood of Ward 3 in the District, opened its doors on Feb. 4. The post First Black-Owned Eatery in Woodley Park Opens appeared first on The Washington Informer.
mocoshow.com
Council President Evan Glass Announces “Roadmap to Boost Economic Development in Montgomery County“
Today, Montgomery County Council President Evan Glass announced a roadmap for economic development to promote equitable policies that prepare the County for long-term success. The plan outlines immediate next steps to reduce barriers for small and minority-owned businesses, expand the County’s life sciences industry, attract and retain more Fortune 500 companies and close the racial wealth gap.
rockvillenights.com
Rockville marijuana dispensary seeks parking waiver from City
a medical marijuana dispensary in the Chapman Center at 2001 Chapman Avenue, is asking the City of Rockville for a waiver from its current parking requirements. Specifically, it would like permission to reduce its parking mandate by 17 spaces. But if it receives the waiver, the number of surface parking spaces will remain the same. Why seek the waiver, then? It's slightly complicated.
WTOP
Should 16-year-olds be able to vote in city elections? Rockville residents sound off
A city in Montgomery County, Maryland, is looking at adding younger people to voter rolls for city-wide elections. Residents of Rockville voiced their opinion about the move during a city council meeting Monday night. “We get jobs in the city, we live in the city, we drive on Rockville roads,...
mocoshow.com
Traffic Data to be Presented During Virtual Public Meeting About Little Falls Parkway Pilot Project
Montgomery Parks will host a virtual public meeting on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at 7 p.m. to present data from traffic studies conducted on Little Falls Parkway between Arlington Road and Dorset Avenue during May, July, September, and December of 2022. The traffic studies were conducted as part of the Little Falls Parkway Pilot Project,(opens in a new tab) which was initiated to address concerns with cut-through traffic in adjacent neighborhoods associated with the weekend closures of Little Falls Parkway while retaining space for recreation on the parkway.
WJLA
Prince George's Co. native returns home to serve medical needs for women of color
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — 7News celebrates Black History Month and is highlighting a Maryland doctor who came back home to serve the community she grew up in. Health and Wellness Reporter Victoria Sanchez spoke with Dr. Jonelle Samuel, an obstetrician-gynecologist at Luminis Health Doctors Community Hospital in Lanham. Dr. Samuel is from Riverdale Park, which is just outside Hyattsville. Her family is from the Caribbean Island Granada and she is a first-generation American.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Council Meets on Feb. 7 at 9 a.m. to Interview Candidates for the Montgomery County Planning Board and Vote on State Transportation Priorities Letter
Per Montgomery County: The Montgomery County Council will meet on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 9 a.m. The meeting will begin with two proclamation presentations. The first, presented by Councilmember Andrew Friedson will recognize the 130th Anniversary of the Noyes Library for Young Children. The second, presented by Councilmember Sidney Katz and County Executive Marc Elrich will recognize Animal Services Officer Dany Flores-Lopez.
mymcmedia.org
Slain Metro Mechanic from Silver Spring Hailed as a Hero
The Metro employee killed trying to protect a female passenger Feb. 1 during a shooting at the Potomac Avenue Metrorail in Washington, D.C. was born in Takoma Park and lived in Silver Spring. Robert Cunningham, 64, has been declared a hero for his efforts to subdue the shooter. He leaves...
mocoshow.com
Virtual Public Hearing on Proposed Kenwood Park Community Sidewalk in Bethesda to be Held on Wednesday, March 1
Per MCDOT: On Wednesday, March 1, at 7 p.m., the Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) will hold a virtual public hearing to discuss the proposed construction of sidewalks on the following roadways:. the south, even-numbered side of Durbin Roadfrom Bradley Boulevard to Hopewood Street;. the north, odd-numbered side of...
Hagerstown council picks city’s first Black mayor
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC NEWS NOW) — Hagerstown is making history tonight. Takesha Martinez, a member of the city council, is the city’s first Black mayor. Martinez has been program manager at the Robert W. Johnson Community Center in Hagerstown, has been involved in public schools here and was elected to council two years ago. “I […]
mocoshow.com
MoCo Rec Department Collecting New or Gently Used Items for Project Prom Dress
Montgomery County Recreation is working to ensure the dream of attending prom can come true for all high school students. To ease the financial obstacle, the department is collecting gently used and new dresses, suits and accessories for “Praisner’s Project Prom Dress” giveaway event on Saturday, April 15, at the Marilyn J. Praisner Community Recreation Center in Burtonsville. Dresses, suits and accessories can be donated at the recreation center until March 15 during the following hours: Monday–Thursday, 9 a.m.–9 p.m., Friday, 9 a.m.–6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. The center is located at 14906 Old Columbia Pike in Burtonsville. Three other community centers are also collecting items and have specific donation drop-off dates (see below).
mocoshow.com
New Window Regulations Now in Effect in Takoma Park
Last month, new regulations were enacted that allows tenants to request window guards be installed in their apartment at no cost. A tenant can request a window guard for any window if it meets the following criteria:. It is not a ground floor or basement window. The window does not...
mocoshow.com
Rio Grande Grill to Hold Ribbon Cutting Ceremony to Celebrate Grand Reopening in Germantown
The Gaithersburg-Germantown Chamber of Commerce (GGCC) will be hosting a ribbon cutting for Rio Grande Bar & Grill in Germantown to celebrate the family-owned restaurant’s new ownership and grand reopening. Rio Grande was sold to new owners in 2022 and has been operating under new ownership since October. Rio...
mocoshow.com
Lawyer or Retired Judge Needed for Role with County’s Police Accountability Board and Administrative Charging Committee
Per Montgomery County: The Montgomery County Office of the County Attorney seeks expressions of interest from lawyers interested in being appointed, pursuant to Montgomery County Charter Section 213, as special counsel to provide legal services to the newly formed Police Accountability Board (PAB) and Administrative Charging Committee (ACC) sitting in Montgomery County, Maryland. Additional information on the PAB/ACC can be found here.
mocoshow.com
Councilmember Albornoz Introduces Bill to Require Disclosure of Credit Price for Gas
Per Montgomery County: On Tuesday, February 7, Montgomery County Councilmember Gabe Albornoz introduced Bill 7-23, which would require gas stations in Montgomery County to post the credit price of regular gasoline. Current Maryland state law requires gas stations to display the lowest price of regular gasoline. Many gas stations charge different prices according to method of payment with the lowest price typically requiring payment in cash. Bill 7-23 would require the additional disclosure of the credit price for regular gas which is typically higher.
