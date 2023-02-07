Read full article on original website
Related
coinjournal.net
Binance to suspend USD deposits and withdrawals
Binance is reportedly set to suspend all US dollar (USD) deposits and withdrawals. According to a crypto news report on the matter, the suspension starts on 8 February 2023. Binance will reportedly continue to support all other payment methods, including bank transfers in another currently supported fiat currency. Binance will...
CNBC
Robinhood board approves plan to buy back Sam Bankman-Fried's $578 million stake
Robinhood's board has approved a plan to purchase Sam Bankman-Fried's shares in the company, which amount to more than a 7% stake. Robinhood said it's working with the Department of Justice on the plan and can't guarantee when or if it will happen. The 55 million shares are at the...
Robinhood’s crypto business continues to decline during Crypto Winter as customers steer clear of trading
The drop came amid a major retrenchment in the crypto industry.
bitcoinist.com
SEC To Step Up Probe On Firms And Brokers Pitching Crypto
The Securities and Exchange Commission is in charge of regulating the United States’ securities markets. In the context of cryptocurrencies, the SEC has taken a cautious approach to regulation, classifying the majority of cryptocurrencies as securities and subjecting them to federal rules. The U.S. government agency released its yearly...
monitordaily.com
Encina Lender Finance Promotes Avnir to Chief Commercial Officer
Encina Lender Finance promoted Dan Avnir to chief commercial officer. Avnir had previously served as managing director of originations for the firm. In Avnir’s new role, he will continue to lead Encina Lender Finance’s origination strategy across its commercial and consumer verticals. Avnir will also lead the company’s syndications strategy by managing the capital markets initiatives for various portfolio companies.
Stimulus Check 2023 Update: Some Americans to Receive $1,200 Payment
After more than a decade of advocacy and years of legislative effort, the Washington Treasury Department on Wednesday introduced the Working Family Tax Credit. The credit could offer a rebate of up to $1,200 for those who qualify. The tax credit is expected to benefit more than 400,000 low-income households in the state.
Dogecoin Address Awakens To Eye-Popping 23,000% Gains After 9 Idle Years
A crypto wallet with 2 million Dogecoin DOGE/USD has awakened after remaining dormant for 9.1 years. What Happened: At the time of writing, the holdings were valued at $186,364. Nine years ago, when DOGE was worth just $0.00022, which means the investor bought DOGE for $806.75, as per Blockchair data...
u.today
Ethereum (ETH) Going to Valhalla, Says Former Ark Invest Analyst
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Binance Has Some Bad News for Crypto Investors
The world's first cryptocurrency exchange no longer accepts dollar transfers to buy coins like Bitcoin.
monitordaily.com
Dext Capital Selects Syndifi as Equipment Finance Syndication Platform
Syndifi, the cloud-based syndication software provider built specifically for the equipment finance industry, partnered with Dext Capital, which will use Syndifi’s platform to digitize its overall loan syndication processes and use features including DocuSign integration, real-time deal offer submissions and advanced document management tools. “We are thrilled to welcome...
monitordaily.com
SLIM Capital Increased Overall Funding Volume by 5.91% in 2022
SLIM Capital reported a 39.6% increase in its average amount funded and an overall funding volume increase of 5.91% in 2022 compared with 2021. “We made a concerted effort to encourage better deals that are more closely aligned with our credit parameters. This resulted in a lower dollar amount of processed deals, but a much greater efficiency in our closing ratios,” Shervin Rashti, CEO of SLIM Capital, said. “With better precision in our scoring tools and better-quality deals, we increased the our average funding per deal by about 40%. We also saw a higher funding volume. We anticipate the market to shift considerably in the coming year, as capital markets recoil away from the lending environment. Because we are an independent lender, we are able to broaden our credit parameters and pick up a lot of well-structured deals for those who will continue to see a need for capital and growth in their businesses. We are eager to see what 2023 and beyond has in store.”
ValueWalk
Searches For “Digital Currency” Explodes 434% After The Digital Pound Announcement
Searches For “Digital Currency” Explodes 434% After The Digital Pound Announcement By The UK Treasury And Bank Of England. Google search data reveals that online searches for “Digital Currency” exploded by 434% in the UK on the 7th of February, after the UK Treasury and Bank of England announced plans for a digital pound.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Boom to $28,000 Incoming – If Top Crypto Can Stay Above This Line: Analyst Michaël van de Poppe
Popular crypto strategist Michaël van de Poppe believes that Bitcoin (BTC) is gearing up for a burst to the upside as it now trades above a key level. Van de Poppe tells his 647,300 Twitter followers that traders who are betting against the king crypto may provide the necessary fuel for a rally toward his target of $28,000.
theblock.co
Binance to temporarily suspend USD transfers on Feb. 8
The Binance team is working to resolve what will be a temporary halt of U.S. dollar transfers on the exchange effective February 8th, said CEO Changpeng Zhao. The restrictions will not affect users on Binance.US. Binance said Monday that it would temporarily halt U.S. dollar transfers on Feb. 8, a...
monitordaily.com
Quipli Receives $3.5MM in Funding to Power Equipment Rental Management Solution
Quipli, a provider of software for the equipment rental market based in Atlanta, raised $3.5 million from Boundless Venture Co, a venture studio based out of Oakland, CA. “We have worked with Kyle Clements [Quipli founder and CEO] since Quipli was just an idea, and we couldn’t be more excited to announce our continued support and partnership with him and the team,” Dan Saper, CEO of Boundless, said. “We found that customers in this market have been frustrated with legacy options and are ready for the next generation of software. The pain points are real and the opportunity is massive.”
monitordaily.com
Managing Director, Sales Equipment Finance Team
We help companies move forward through change. Since 1903, Gordon Brothers has partnered with operating companies, advisors, investors, and lenders to help fuel growth, facilitate strategic consolidation, or finance new opportunities. Helping clients navigate strategic change requires a special kind of character. We attract and retain professionals with the expertise, knowledge, and ability to see value where others don’t. Our team brings the decisiveness it takes to stay ahead of changing market conditions.
What factors should drive your ETF investment directives for 2023?
ETF industry members weigh in on the impact Exchange Traded Funds can have on an investor's portfolio. Argues that ETFs reduce volatility vs stocks and tax-burden vs mutual funds.
dailyhodl.com
JPMorgan Institutional Survey Says Crypto and Blockchain To Soar in Prominence This Year
A new survey conducted by banking giant JPMorgan finds that institutional traders believe cryptocurrency and blockchain technologies will become more mainstream in 2023. JPMorgan’s new “The e-Trading Edit: Insights from the Inside” survey reports that all institutional traders surveyed said they will increase electronic trading activity this year.
u.today
Ancient Bitcoin Wallet With 412 BTC Suddenly Reawakens After 11 Years: Details
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
monitordaily.com
ELFF Releases Study on Specialized Apps for Equipment Finance Industry
The Equipment Leasing & Finance Foundation released a new study, “Specialized Apps, Software and Information Services for the Equipment Leasing & Finance Industry,” to help equipment finance companies navigate the growing number of options for automating and improving their business processes. The study presents a list of specialized services currently available to equipment finance companies looking to take a step forward on their path toward digital automation and optimization.
Comments / 0