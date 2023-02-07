SLIM Capital reported a 39.6% increase in its average amount funded and an overall funding volume increase of 5.91% in 2022 compared with 2021. “We made a concerted effort to encourage better deals that are more closely aligned with our credit parameters. This resulted in a lower dollar amount of processed deals, but a much greater efficiency in our closing ratios,” Shervin Rashti, CEO of SLIM Capital, said. “With better precision in our scoring tools and better-quality deals, we increased the our average funding per deal by about 40%. We also saw a higher funding volume. We anticipate the market to shift considerably in the coming year, as capital markets recoil away from the lending environment. Because we are an independent lender, we are able to broaden our credit parameters and pick up a lot of well-structured deals for those who will continue to see a need for capital and growth in their businesses. We are eager to see what 2023 and beyond has in store.”

2 DAYS AGO