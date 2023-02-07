Quipli, a provider of software for the equipment rental market based in Atlanta, raised $3.5 million from Boundless Venture Co, a venture studio based out of Oakland, CA. “We have worked with Kyle Clements [Quipli founder and CEO] since Quipli was just an idea, and we couldn’t be more excited to announce our continued support and partnership with him and the team,” Dan Saper, CEO of Boundless, said. “We found that customers in this market have been frustrated with legacy options and are ready for the next generation of software. The pain points are real and the opportunity is massive.”

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO