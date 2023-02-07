Read full article on original website
healthcareguys.com
Business Skills That Translate Well in the Healthcare Industry
Oftentimes, people view business and healthcare as distinct fields with little to no overlap. In reality, however, there are many business skills that can translate into one finding success in a variety of positions in healthcare organizations. These skills give one the opportunity to explore new opportunities and find career...
Breakthrough Technology Enables World’s Most Efficient 5G Small Cells
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- InnoPhase, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company focused on innovative radio solutions for 5G/Cellular infrastructure equipment, announces the Hermes TWO digital radio device, a groundbreaking product development for more efficient cellular networks. The device utilizes InnoPhase's patented radio architecture to deliver exceptional system efficiency and performance improvements. It shatters existing levels of integration by incorporating many key radio components onto a single CMOS semiconductor die, notably power amplifiers, Tx/Rx chains, digital signal processing including time/frequency conversions (FFT/iFFT) and system control. This revolutionary development enables an extremely efficient system implementation for cellular network radio units such as enterprise small cells. Enterprise small cells will benefit greatly from the overall system integration that allows for more economical end-product designs.
Exclusive: Simplifya And Shield Compliance Bring Critical Cannabis RegTech Market Data To Financial Institutions
Simplifya, a regulatory and operational compliance software platform serving the cannabis industry, announced the availability of the Simplifya Market Guide for financial institutions working with Shield Compliance. Shield’s purpose-built Bank Secrecy Act and Anti Money Laundering technology platform enables banks and credit unions serving the cannabis industry to manage compliance, onboard clients, and deliver payment solutions with greater efficiency and value to the financial institution.
nationaljeweler.com
Emerging Brands Can Apply for WJA’s Business Development Program
New York—The Women’s Jewelry Association is looking for its next group of emerging design talent for “The Jewelry Loupe Project.”. In its second year, the project is a business development program for young jewelry brands. Over a period of six months, participants are matched with a seasoned...
Zoho Unveils Unified Communications Platform, Launches New Collaboration Tech
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- Zoho Corporation, a leading global technology company, today unveiled its unified communications platform, Trident, as well as strengthened collaboration technologies to offer businesses easier ways to communicate across channels, reduce tool-ambiguity, and improve an organization's overall digital adoption.
King of Prussia’s Qlik Details Data Trends to Help Businesses Thrive in 2023
Whether inflation, global conflict or supply chain disruption, 2022 was full of significant events that have fundamentally impacted the business landscape. The undercurrent is an accelerating de-globalization process. But this isn’t just geo-political in nature; the re-distribution of power and fragmentation of data are inextricably linked.
FPT Software and Anaplan Asia Pacific Partner to Enhance Enterprise Performance across Southeast Asia
HANOI, Vietnam--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023-- FPT Software, Vietnam's leading technology and IT services provider recently entered a strategic partnership with business planning and decision-making platform Anaplan Asia Pacific. As Anaplan Asia Pacific's regional integration partner, FPT Software sets to deliver cloud-based Enterprises Performance Management to businesses across Southeast Asia. The alliance expands Anaplan's reach to new customer segments in FPT Software's world-leading digital transformation portfolio throughout the Southeast Asia region. Businesses customers will be able to boost their performance with enterprise-wide planning, data collection and data analysis. Furthermore, through leveraging both sides' capabilities, the partnership also focuses on promoting continuous collaboration among finance and operations departments.
monitordaily.com
Dext Capital Selects Syndifi as Equipment Finance Syndication Platform
Syndifi, the cloud-based syndication software provider built specifically for the equipment finance industry, partnered with Dext Capital, which will use Syndifi’s platform to digitize its overall loan syndication processes and use features including DocuSign integration, real-time deal offer submissions and advanced document management tools. “We are thrilled to welcome...
monitordaily.com
Quipli Receives $3.5MM in Funding to Power Equipment Rental Management Solution
Quipli, a provider of software for the equipment rental market based in Atlanta, raised $3.5 million from Boundless Venture Co, a venture studio based out of Oakland, CA. “We have worked with Kyle Clements [Quipli founder and CEO] since Quipli was just an idea, and we couldn’t be more excited to announce our continued support and partnership with him and the team,” Dan Saper, CEO of Boundless, said. “We found that customers in this market have been frustrated with legacy options and are ready for the next generation of software. The pain points are real and the opportunity is massive.”
Five growth careers in tech for 2023
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. From tech behemoths like Amazon, Google, and Meta, to fintech companies such as Klarna and Stripe, many firms looked at their bottom lines in 2022 and found them wanting. In order to weather a stormy economic outlook, preserve cash, and streamline over-large teams, tech firms scaled back.
Packaging industry outlook highlights sustainability trend, supply chain challenges
Looking ahead this year, experts in the packaging industry are on common ground when it comes to naming the most-notable trends, the common challenges, and the best solutions for managing the landscape. Demand for sustainable packaging, for instance, will continue driving the industry, as companies work to produce and use recyclable materials, as well as […] The post Packaging industry outlook highlights sustainability trend, supply chain challenges appeared first on Transportation Today.
monitordaily.com
Wingspire Capital Exceeds $3B in Senior Secured Financing Commitments
Wingspire Capital provided more than $700 million in senior secured financing commitments in 2022, bringing its total to $3 billion in its third year of operations. “We are pleased to reach this commitment milestone in our third year of operations as we continue to solidify and expand our standing as a leading diversified specialty finance firm serving the middle market,” David Wisen, CEO and co-founder of Wingspire Capital, said. “In addition to continuing to offer flexible capital during a challenging year, we also acquired Liberty Commercial Finance, expanding our product offering. Rebranded as Wingspire Equipment Finance, this vertical will accelerate Wingspire’s growth via a dedicated equipment finance direct originations platform.”
monitordaily.com
RVI Group Names Bedard CFO
RVI Group appointed James Bedard CFO. Bedard has more than 20 years of experience in finance, including business planning, financial modeling, expense management and distribution channel effectiveness. He also has a track record of driving growth across healthcare, financial services and property casualty insurance businesses. Most recently, Bedard has held several roles within UnitedHealthcare, including M&A lead and divisional CFO. Prior to that, he had financial management leadership roles at The Hartford, CIGNA and Traveler’s.
monitordaily.com
Managing Director, Sales Equipment Finance Team
We help companies move forward through change. Since 1903, Gordon Brothers has partnered with operating companies, advisors, investors, and lenders to help fuel growth, facilitate strategic consolidation, or finance new opportunities. Helping clients navigate strategic change requires a special kind of character. We attract and retain professionals with the expertise, knowledge, and ability to see value where others don’t. Our team brings the decisiveness it takes to stay ahead of changing market conditions.
Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Graphjet Technology with Prestigious 2023 Best Practices Awards
SHANGHAI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023-- Graphjet Technology Sdn Bhd, the world's first and only graphene and graphite producer using innovative waste to super-material conversion technology, has received the Frost & Sullivan 2023 Global Leadership Award and 2023 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award. Furthermore, AIDEN LEE PING WEI, CEO and Founder of Graphjet Technology, has received the Frost & Sullivan 2023 Global Entrepreneur Excellence Award.
crowdfundinsider.com
Banks Accelerate Move to Cloud with Oracle Banking Services
With transaction volumes, customer expectations, and competitive threats at an all-time high, banks must “adapt quickly to keep pace.”. To address these challenges, Oracle launched Oracle Banking Cloud Services, a new suite of componentized, composable cloud native services. The six new services available “provide banks with highly scalable corporate...
Rovensa Group Launches Rovensa Next, a New Global Biosolutions Business Unit to Shape a Sustainable Future for Agriculture
BERLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- Faced with global challenges due to a growing population and climate change, among others, farmers need a solution to feed the planet through healthy and safe solutions. Today, Rovensa Group, a global leader of agricultural inputs for sustainable agriculture, answers that need with Rovensa Next, a new global business unit dedicated to biosolutions for agriculture that aims to give back to the Earth what the Earth gives to us. Rovensa Next makes its debut this week at Fruit Logistica Berlin (Hall 1.2, Stand B-50), the leading trade fair for the fresh fruit industry. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005486/en/ José Alfredo García, Co-COO Rovensa Next, Javier Calleja, incoming CEO Rovensa Group, Eric van Innis, CEO Rovensa Group and Carlos Ledó, Co-COO Rovensa Next (Photo: Business Wire)
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Elite Roster of Cybersecurity Investors Backs Lineaje to Deliver Industry-first Supply Chain Security Solution
The company also unveils seed investors, SBOM360, and distribution partnerships, validating approach to detecting software supply chain attacks. SARATOGA, Calif., February 7, 2023/BusinessWire/ – Lineaje, an emerging leader in software supply chain security management, today announced that it has closed a $7 million seed funding round led by Tenable Ventures, a corporate investment program of Tenable, the exposure management company. The round also includes participation from other industry-leading executives and cyber technology companies. The new injection of capital comes at a pivotal time as the company also announces SB0M360, a first-of-a-kind software supply chain management solution, as well as a new distribution partnership with Persistent Systems.
fintechfutures.com
Pipe Technologies appoints Luke Voiles as its new CEO
Pipe Technologies, a platform that allows firms to turn their recurring revenue into up-front capital, has appointed Luke Voiles as its new CEO. The firm, which was seeking a veteran CEO to take over at the firm amid a restructuring of its leadership team, has also appointed Zilch USA CEO Albert Periu to its board of directors.
fanthatracks.com
Top 7 Leading Software Providers in 2023
Online gambling is becoming increasingly popular today, and you can only access online gambling services via casino sites. The main attraction of online casinos, besides bonuses, is the portfolio of games they offer. Software providers are the establishments that provide these gambling games, and the extent to which you will enjoy your online gaming experience is dependent on the software providers that develop the games you play.
