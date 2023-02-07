ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloucester County, VA

East Coast Traveler

Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Virginia - National Pizza Day

VIRGINIA - If you are looking for the best pizza shops in Virginia, you've come to the right place. Whether you're craving a New York-style pizza or a more casual version, there are plenty of options in the area. These spots make great pizzas with fresh ingredients. If you're in the mood for something Italian, try Regino's Italian Restaurant in Norfolk or Osteria Marzano in Alexandria.
californianewswire.com

Historic Lancaster Tavern – Almost As Old as the United States Itself – Heads to Auction

LANCASTER, Va., Feb 09, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Might America’s first president have quenched his thirst at the Lancaster Tavern and Inn, which was built circa 1790 in the Virginia town where George Washington’s mother, Mary Ball Washington, resided? While we will probably never know for sure, he did visit the area five times during his presidency. Since the Tavern was the only public house at the time, it’s quite likely Mr. Washington bellied up to the bar and dined here. Regardless, this tavern and inn is only slightly younger than America itself, and has borne witness to much history. And now, it can be yours as it hits the market via online auction, with bids closing the morning of February 22, 2023, says the auction firm, Tranzon Fox.
WAVY News 10

Townhomes, apartments could be built at former Hampton public housing complex

Townhomes, apartments could be built at former Hampton …. Bill to open up offshore drilling passes House, heads …. The notion of drilling for gas and oil off Virginia's coast may not be as dead in the water as many people think. A bill currently on Capitol Hill, the Strategic Production Response Act, has passed through the House on a party line vote and is now in the Senate.
peninsulachronicle.com

Pirate’s Cove Adventure Golf In Williamsburg Seeking General Manager

YORK-Pirate’s Cove Adventure Golf off Bypass Road in Greater Williamsburg is looking for a full-time general manager. Responsibilities include leadership, maintenance oversight, staffing, training, marketing, facilities upkeep, office management, and looking after inventory. This a salaried position with paid time off with benefits including health insurance and more. Starting...
peninsulachronicle.com

Williamsburg Offering Cybersecurity Training To Residents

WILLIAMSBURG-The City of Williamsburg recently launched a free pilot program on cybersecurity training for its residents. The program teaches community members how to be more aware of cybersecurity threats. The Resident Cybersecurity Training uses the course KnowBe4, an industry leader that helps businesses and organizations train employees on how to identify internet security risks. The Resident Cybersecurity Training program primarily focuses on home internet security threats.
peninsulachronicle.com

1700 Brewing Company Hosting BEer My Valentine Event

NEWPORT NEWS—1700 Brewing Company in Newport News invites patrons to feel the love on Saturday, February 11 as it hosts its BEer My Valentine event from 1pm to 5pm. 1700 Brewing Company is located at 11838 Canon Blvd. #400 in Newport News. “We’re bringing in a ship load of...
peninsulachronicle.com

Shored Up Receives Grant From Chesapeake Oyster Alliance (COA)

HAMPTON—For the second consecutive year, Shored Up LLC, a Hampton-based small ecotourism business, has received a $10,000 grant from the Chesapeake Oysters Alliance (COA). The grant, which is administered by the Chesapeake Bay Trust, will support multiple programs including an Oyster Stew Tasting competition, a public “Shellabration” in downtown Hampton, and two “Hampton Oyster Paddles,” that are hosted by Shored Up to demonstrate Hampton’s unique history with oysters as well as to discuss the efforts that are being done to reintroduce oysters to the Hampton River and other local waterways.
