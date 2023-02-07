LANCASTER, Va., Feb 09, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Might America’s first president have quenched his thirst at the Lancaster Tavern and Inn, which was built circa 1790 in the Virginia town where George Washington’s mother, Mary Ball Washington, resided? While we will probably never know for sure, he did visit the area five times during his presidency. Since the Tavern was the only public house at the time, it’s quite likely Mr. Washington bellied up to the bar and dined here. Regardless, this tavern and inn is only slightly younger than America itself, and has borne witness to much history. And now, it can be yours as it hits the market via online auction, with bids closing the morning of February 22, 2023, says the auction firm, Tranzon Fox.

LANCASTER, VA ・ 10 HOURS AGO