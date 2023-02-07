Read full article on original website
Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Virginia - National Pizza Day
VIRGINIA - If you are looking for the best pizza shops in Virginia, you've come to the right place. Whether you're craving a New York-style pizza or a more casual version, there are plenty of options in the area. These spots make great pizzas with fresh ingredients. If you're in the mood for something Italian, try Regino's Italian Restaurant in Norfolk or Osteria Marzano in Alexandria.
'Junk fees' disappearing? How it could save Hampton Roads' residents money
You might notice extra charges when you buy concert tickets or book a hotel room. They’re known as ‘junk fees.’ President Biden is proposing to get rid of those surcharges and help people save money.
Princess Cruises will stop in Yorktown beginning in 2024; State lawmakers propose $7.5M for pier
Princess Cruises made the announcement Thursday that in 2024, two of its ships will call at the historic port city for a grand total of five visits.
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Virginia
A popular restaurant chain that has been expanding its footprint in recent years recently announced that it would be opening another new location in Virginia this week. Read on to learn more.
Hampton Resident Input Requested At Community Plan Checkpoint Meeting February 15
HAMPTON—The City of Hampton will hold a community Plan checkpoint meeting on Wednesday, February 15 at the Mary W. Jackson Neighborhood Center from 6:30pm to 8pm. The neighborhood center is located at 231 Lincoln St. in Hampton. The meeting will provide an opportunity for residents to offer input on...
Historic Lancaster Tavern – Almost As Old as the United States Itself – Heads to Auction
LANCASTER, Va., Feb 09, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Might America’s first president have quenched his thirst at the Lancaster Tavern and Inn, which was built circa 1790 in the Virginia town where George Washington’s mother, Mary Ball Washington, resided? While we will probably never know for sure, he did visit the area five times during his presidency. Since the Tavern was the only public house at the time, it’s quite likely Mr. Washington bellied up to the bar and dined here. Regardless, this tavern and inn is only slightly younger than America itself, and has borne witness to much history. And now, it can be yours as it hits the market via online auction, with bids closing the morning of February 22, 2023, says the auction firm, Tranzon Fox.
Townhomes, apartments could be built at former Hampton public housing complex
Townhomes, apartments could be built at former Hampton …. Bill to open up offshore drilling passes House, heads …. The notion of drilling for gas and oil off Virginia's coast may not be as dead in the water as many people think. A bill currently on Capitol Hill, the Strategic Production Response Act, has passed through the House on a party line vote and is now in the Senate.
Hanover Police Announce Project Sticker Shock
Hanover Police Announce Project Sticker Shock
What's going on with the Railyard at Lambert's Point?
Construction is underway to develop The Railyard at Lambert's Point, a ten-building complex filled with retail, office, and restaurant space that spans four city blocks.
Developer unveils plan for old Richmond theater
Originally built as the Bellevue Theater in 1937, the building was most recently a Masonic lodge for the local chapter of Grottoes International.
Brick House brothers open new Richmond restaurant
The Boulevard location, near the Interstate 64-95 interchange where Arthur Ashe Boulevard converges with Hermitage Road, will be open for breakfast and lunch daily.
Plans to develop former Lincoln Park Housing site in Hampton move forward
A proposed $130 million project in Hampton is getting a green light. The 23-acre piece of land has been sitting empty since the Lincoln Park Housing Development was torn down in 2016.
Pirate’s Cove Adventure Golf In Williamsburg Seeking General Manager
YORK-Pirate’s Cove Adventure Golf off Bypass Road in Greater Williamsburg is looking for a full-time general manager. Responsibilities include leadership, maintenance oversight, staffing, training, marketing, facilities upkeep, office management, and looking after inventory. This a salaried position with paid time off with benefits including health insurance and more. Starting...
Williamsburg Offering Cybersecurity Training To Residents
WILLIAMSBURG-The City of Williamsburg recently launched a free pilot program on cybersecurity training for its residents. The program teaches community members how to be more aware of cybersecurity threats. The Resident Cybersecurity Training uses the course KnowBe4, an industry leader that helps businesses and organizations train employees on how to identify internet security risks. The Resident Cybersecurity Training program primarily focuses on home internet security threats.
Recruits in short supply as Hampton Roads police depts. work to fill vacancies
Law enforcement agencies across the country are experiencing staffing shortages, and Hampton Roads is no exception. New recruits are in short supply.
Emergency water main repair on Independence Blvd in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – An emergency water main repair has caused the closure of two lanes in Virginia Beach. The two inside lanes on southbound Independence Boulevard between N Hessian Road and Hinsdale Street will be closed so repairs can be made. The repair is expected to be...
Accident involving pedestrian and vehicle in Chesapeake Thursday
Police dispatchers confirmed they received the first call about the accident at 4:39 p.m.
The Desserterie in Chesterfield reopens with new name and focus
Annie Ruth’s Wine Bar and Bistro is at 6161 Harbourside Centre Loop near Brandermill. The restaurant was formerly known as The Desserterie.
1700 Brewing Company Hosting BEer My Valentine Event
NEWPORT NEWS—1700 Brewing Company in Newport News invites patrons to feel the love on Saturday, February 11 as it hosts its BEer My Valentine event from 1pm to 5pm. 1700 Brewing Company is located at 11838 Canon Blvd. #400 in Newport News. “We’re bringing in a ship load of...
Shored Up Receives Grant From Chesapeake Oyster Alliance (COA)
HAMPTON—For the second consecutive year, Shored Up LLC, a Hampton-based small ecotourism business, has received a $10,000 grant from the Chesapeake Oysters Alliance (COA). The grant, which is administered by the Chesapeake Bay Trust, will support multiple programs including an Oyster Stew Tasting competition, a public “Shellabration” in downtown Hampton, and two “Hampton Oyster Paddles,” that are hosted by Shored Up to demonstrate Hampton’s unique history with oysters as well as to discuss the efforts that are being done to reintroduce oysters to the Hampton River and other local waterways.
