monitordaily.com
SLIM Capital Increased Overall Funding Volume by 5.91% in 2022
SLIM Capital reported a 39.6% increase in its average amount funded and an overall funding volume increase of 5.91% in 2022 compared with 2021. “We made a concerted effort to encourage better deals that are more closely aligned with our credit parameters. This resulted in a lower dollar amount of processed deals, but a much greater efficiency in our closing ratios,” Shervin Rashti, CEO of SLIM Capital, said. “With better precision in our scoring tools and better-quality deals, we increased the our average funding per deal by about 40%. We also saw a higher funding volume. We anticipate the market to shift considerably in the coming year, as capital markets recoil away from the lending environment. Because we are an independent lender, we are able to broaden our credit parameters and pick up a lot of well-structured deals for those who will continue to see a need for capital and growth in their businesses. We are eager to see what 2023 and beyond has in store.”
A Q4 Earnings Tale: Will Robinhood Investors Be Rewarded With Riches Or Continue To Suffer From Stock's Poor Performance?
Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD is set to report fourth-quarter results after the bell Wednesday. The stock is up nearly 30% year-to-date heading into the print. Here's a look at what to expect after the close. What To Know Ahead Of The Report: Robinhood is expected to report a fourth-quarter net...
freightwaves.com
Postal Service posts net loss, small revenue gain in fiscal Q1
The U.S. Postal Service on Thursday reported that revenue in its fiscal 2023 first quarter, which included the holiday season, rose 1% over year-earlier levels to $21.5 billion, while total volumes declined 4.8% to 1.7 billion pieces. Shipping and packages revenue rose 2.4% to $8.8 billion, up from $8.637 billion...
Motley Fool
Why CTS Stock Took a Hit on Tuesday
CTS missed analyst estimates for revenue and adjusted earnings per share in Q4. Management's guidance implies significantly slower growth in 2023. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Why This American Express Analyst Is Turning Bullish As Rising Debt Expected To Hurt Consumer Cashflows
American Express Company AXP Wednesday announced plans to expand its partnership with consumer credit bureau Nova Credit, taking the company’s stock briefly higher as markets opened. American Express’s high-quality loan book, solid revenue growth and moderating expenses are driving its strong operating leverage, according to Morgan Stanley. The...
Motley Fool
2 Top Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation in 2023
Both the travel and telehealth industries have undergone rapid changes in the last few years. Teladoc is shaving net losses and seeing rapid adoption in its core business segments. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, Bank of America says
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, according to Bank of America. BofA said the reopening of China's economy and ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine will lead to higher commodity prices. That means secular trends that dominated the...
Ford 4Q profit drops 90%, CEO pledges better execution
Ford Motor Co.'s fourth-quarter net income fell 90% from a year earlier as shortages of computer chips and other parts slowed factories and cut vehicle sales.
3 Dividend Stocks That Generate More Passive Income Than a 10-Year Treasury Note
A risk-free interest rate is appealing, but these stocks provide even more passive income and potential upside.
Ford 4Q profit drops 90%, company says more cost cuts coming
DETROIT (AP) — Ford Motor Co. reported Thursday that its fourth-quarter net income fell 90% from a year earlier, leading company officials to say the automaker’s costs are too high and to pledge more belt-tightening this year. CEO Jim Farley said Ford should have done better last year,...
monitordaily.com
Baystone Government Finance Reports Company Record Business Volume
Baystone Government Finance, part of KS StateBank and based in Manhattan, KS, reported a company record 2022 year in new business volume and remains optimistic about 2023 due to rising demand for equipment and vehicles from schools and counties across the United States. “The average size of deals rose 22%....
L’Oréal Q4 Sales Grow 13.5 Percent
PARIS — L’Oréal’s business remains robust, with sales up 13.5 percent in the fourth quarter of 2022. The group outperformed the beauty market in all of its divisions and geographic regions during the full year. Sales at the maker of Lancôme, Kérastase and Garnier products reached 10.32 billion euros in the three months ended Dec. 31, an 8.1 percent rise on a like-for-like basis.More from WWDMiss Universe National Costumes 2023: All the LooksInside the Beauty Inc Awards Breakfast 2022A Look at Bleached Brows, Then and Now “We achieve a remarkable performance, maintaining growth in excess of 20 percent quarter after quarter compared...
monitordaily.com
Quipli Receives $3.5MM in Funding to Power Equipment Rental Management Solution
Quipli, a provider of software for the equipment rental market based in Atlanta, raised $3.5 million from Boundless Venture Co, a venture studio based out of Oakland, CA. “We have worked with Kyle Clements [Quipli founder and CEO] since Quipli was just an idea, and we couldn’t be more excited to announce our continued support and partnership with him and the team,” Dan Saper, CEO of Boundless, said. “We found that customers in this market have been frustrated with legacy options and are ready for the next generation of software. The pain points are real and the opportunity is massive.”
monitordaily.com
Dext Capital Selects Syndifi as Equipment Finance Syndication Platform
Syndifi, the cloud-based syndication software provider built specifically for the equipment finance industry, partnered with Dext Capital, which will use Syndifi’s platform to digitize its overall loan syndication processes and use features including DocuSign integration, real-time deal offer submissions and advanced document management tools. “We are thrilled to welcome...
Motley Fool
10 Top Stocks to Buy in 2023
The market is already up so far this year, erasing part of 2022's loss. Yet shares of many good companies are still down over the past year. Now may be a great time to consider positions in some of them. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
freightwaves.com
Trimble’s transportation revenue falls 3% in Q4
Trimble Inc. on Wednesday reported transportation revenue decreased 3% year over year (y/y) to $150 million during the fourth quarter. For full-year 2022, transportation revenue totaled $604.2 million, a 5% y/y decrease from ’21. Trimble is a Westminster, Colorado-based provider of technology solutions for trucking companies, freight brokerages and...
CNBC
Affirm cuts 19% of workforce; shares tank on earnings miss
Affirm announced its cutting 19% of its workforce. Shares fell as it reported second quarter earnings that fell below analyst estimates on both the top and bottom lines. The layoffs are effective Wednesday, Founder and CEO Max Levchin said. announced it's cutting 19% of its workforce Wednesday. The news came...
NASDAQ
Emerson (EMR) Q1 Earnings Miss, Soar Y/Y on Higher Revenues
Emerson Electric Co. EMR reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Dec 31, 2023) adjusted earnings of 78 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate as well as our estimate of 88 cents. The bottom line declined by double digits in the reported quarter. Emerson’s net sales of $3,373 million,...
monitordaily.com
ENGS Commercial Finance Partners with Notarize to Offer On-Demand Notary Services
ENGS Commercial Finance integrated Notarize into its fintech platform. Through Notarize, ENGS customers can schedule their closings 24 hours per day, six days per week. This fully digital integration means ENGS customers have access to on-demand notary services that are accessible by desktop, tablet and mobile devices. Documents handled on the Notarize platform are supported with audit trails and are handled using bank-grade security.
ffnews.com
Socotra Achieves Strong 2022 Results With 71% Revenue Increase and 75% Growth in Customers
Socotra today announced its results for 2022, demonstrating strong momentum for its software and market-leading approach to overcoming the insurance industry’s barriers to innovation. Despite difficulties for the overall InsurTech sector, Socotra achieved a 71% revenue increase and 75% growth in customers. While 2023 is expected to see many...
