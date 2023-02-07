Read full article on original website
Exclusive: Simplifya And Shield Compliance Bring Critical Cannabis RegTech Market Data To Financial Institutions
Simplifya, a regulatory and operational compliance software platform serving the cannabis industry, announced the availability of the Simplifya Market Guide for financial institutions working with Shield Compliance. Shield’s purpose-built Bank Secrecy Act and Anti Money Laundering technology platform enables banks and credit unions serving the cannabis industry to manage compliance, onboard clients, and deliver payment solutions with greater efficiency and value to the financial institution.
nationaljeweler.com
Emerging Brands Can Apply for WJA’s Business Development Program
New York—The Women’s Jewelry Association is looking for its next group of emerging design talent for “The Jewelry Loupe Project.”. In its second year, the project is a business development program for young jewelry brands. Over a period of six months, participants are matched with a seasoned...
TechCrunch
Former Affirm exec Silvija Martincevic to lead shift work management platform Deputy
As part of her work at Affirm, Martincevic oversaw sales and strategic partnerships, growing the number of merchants that offer Affirm as a payment option from about 5,000 to more than 200,000 and onboarding companies like Walmart, Shopify and Amazon. Before joining Affirm in 2019, Martincevic led Groupon’s international business in Europe, Asia and Australia as chief operating officer and chief marketing officer. She is also a board member of Lemonade and Kiva.
monitordaily.com
Encina Lender Finance Promotes Avnir to Chief Commercial Officer
Encina Lender Finance promoted Dan Avnir to chief commercial officer. Avnir had previously served as managing director of originations for the firm. In Avnir’s new role, he will continue to lead Encina Lender Finance’s origination strategy across its commercial and consumer verticals. Avnir will also lead the company’s syndications strategy by managing the capital markets initiatives for various portfolio companies.
Temu Leverages the Best of PDD Holdings to Offer Consumers Best Deals
After two years of muted celebration, Tom is ready to throw his most over-the-top Big Game party ever. Helping him is Temu (pronounced tee-moo), an e-commerce platform whose name means “Team Up, Price Down” and features a mind-boggling variety of merchandise. Temu is the affordable shopping app that consumers are loving.
monitordaily.com
Dext Capital Selects Syndifi as Equipment Finance Syndication Platform
Syndifi, the cloud-based syndication software provider built specifically for the equipment finance industry, partnered with Dext Capital, which will use Syndifi’s platform to digitize its overall loan syndication processes and use features including DocuSign integration, real-time deal offer submissions and advanced document management tools. “We are thrilled to welcome...
monitordaily.com
Quipli Receives $3.5MM in Funding to Power Equipment Rental Management Solution
Quipli, a provider of software for the equipment rental market based in Atlanta, raised $3.5 million from Boundless Venture Co, a venture studio based out of Oakland, CA. “We have worked with Kyle Clements [Quipli founder and CEO] since Quipli was just an idea, and we couldn’t be more excited to announce our continued support and partnership with him and the team,” Dan Saper, CEO of Boundless, said. “We found that customers in this market have been frustrated with legacy options and are ready for the next generation of software. The pain points are real and the opportunity is massive.”
Zoho Unveils Unified Communications Platform, Launches New Collaboration Tech
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- Zoho Corporation, a leading global technology company, today unveiled its unified communications platform, Trident, as well as strengthened collaboration technologies to offer businesses easier ways to communicate across channels, reduce tool-ambiguity, and improve an organization’s overall digital adoption. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005114/en/ A look at all the main updates for Zoho Workplace. (Graphic: Business Wire)
monitordaily.com
Wingspire Capital Exceeds $3B in Senior Secured Financing Commitments
Wingspire Capital provided more than $700 million in senior secured financing commitments in 2022, bringing its total to $3 billion in its third year of operations. “We are pleased to reach this commitment milestone in our third year of operations as we continue to solidify and expand our standing as a leading diversified specialty finance firm serving the middle market,” David Wisen, CEO and co-founder of Wingspire Capital, said. “In addition to continuing to offer flexible capital during a challenging year, we also acquired Liberty Commercial Finance, expanding our product offering. Rebranded as Wingspire Equipment Finance, this vertical will accelerate Wingspire’s growth via a dedicated equipment finance direct originations platform.”
monitordaily.com
Baystone Government Finance Reports Company Record Business Volume
Baystone Government Finance, part of KS StateBank and based in Manhattan, KS, reported a company record 2022 year in new business volume and remains optimistic about 2023 due to rising demand for equipment and vehicles from schools and counties across the United States. “The average size of deals rose 22%....
monitordaily.com
Verdant Commercial Capital Issues Inaugural Term Securitization
Verdant Commercial Capital closed its inaugural term securitization, Verdant Receivables 2022-1. The transaction was privately issued to an insurance company. The bonds are backed by a portfolio of equipment leases and loans collateralized by primarily material handling equipment, vocational trucks and other industrial and manufacturing equipment with an average original ticket size of approximately $130,000.
Woonsocket Call
InvestorNewsBreaks – ECGI Holdings Inc. (ECGI) Inks Deal to Acquire East West Pharma Group in Strategy Shift
ECGI Holdings (OTC: ECGI), d/b/a Elite Cannabis Group Inc., a Nevada -based portfolio company pivoting into the legal cannabis and cannabinoid marketplace, has signed a letter of intent (“LOI”) with Wyoming-based East West Pharma Group Inc. (“EWPG”) to acquire EWPG’s key personnel, intellectual property, and current and future business operations. According to the announcement, the acquisition is a shift in ECGI’s strategy as it becomes part of the $2.7 billion Cannabis Manufacturing, Extract and Concentrates market. The company noted that its goal is to pair its vast cannabis space network and knowledge capital with EWPG’s talent and equipment to drive rapid growth as an emerging leader in the California cannabis manufacturing space. “This is a key talent and asset acquisition that will expand our network of potential investors through the lead operations team we get as part of the deal,” said ECGI Holdings CEO Danny Wong in the press release. “East West has extensive knowledge and proprietary technology/processes within the CBD and Eastern medicine field, and we will gain a tremendous base of specialized equipment as well as key personnel that include leaders in the cannabinoid extraction and product manufacturing space.”
monitordaily.com
RVI Group Names Bedard CFO
RVI Group appointed James Bedard CFO. Bedard has more than 20 years of experience in finance, including business planning, financial modeling, expense management and distribution channel effectiveness. He also has a track record of driving growth across healthcare, financial services and property casualty insurance businesses. Most recently, Bedard has held several roles within UnitedHealthcare, including M&A lead and divisional CFO. Prior to that, he had financial management leadership roles at The Hartford, CIGNA and Traveler’s.
theevreport.com
Elektrobit Announces Partnership with Sony Honda Mobility on Groundbreaking AFEELA Prototype
ERLANGEN, Germany – Elektrobit has announced its role as a software and services provider for the Sony Honda Mobility (SHM) AFEELA prototype. The company collaborated with Sony and SHM over the past few years to create the latest iteration in software-defined vehicles, which was unveiled at CES 2023. Elektrobit...
ffnews.com
Green Fintech Ekko to Now Offer Its Services to Businesses and Banks
London-based, green fintech ekko is gearing up for a year of sustained growth. Today, the company revealed a series of unique product updates, and has opened up its service to employers, banks and payment providers for the first time. These exciting announcements come ahead of the imminent announcement of the company’s expert advisory board. ekko offers embedded sustainability for the digital economy.
monitordaily.com
Managing Director, Sales Equipment Finance Team
We help companies move forward through change. Since 1903, Gordon Brothers has partnered with operating companies, advisors, investors, and lenders to help fuel growth, facilitate strategic consolidation, or finance new opportunities. Helping clients navigate strategic change requires a special kind of character. We attract and retain professionals with the expertise, knowledge, and ability to see value where others don’t. Our team brings the decisiveness it takes to stay ahead of changing market conditions.
monitordaily.com
APPROVE Upgrades Platform for Automated Financing Approvals
APPROVE updated its platform to enable qualifying buyers to receive automated financing approvals in a matter of seconds. APPROVE’s API allows lenders that wish to participate to link to this automated technology. This new capability is the latest in a suite of features APPROVE has added to help equipment sellers find greater success across all sales channels.
Appy Pie Launches New TV Commercial Focused on Helping Businesses of All Sizes
Appy Pie, the leading no-code app development platform with over 10 million registered users, has recently launched a new TV commercial to showcase the benefits of its innovative tools.
monitordaily.com
Cobleigh and Alverez Join Star Hill Financial
Star Hill Financial appointed Robert Cobleigh managing director and Michael Alverez account executive. “I’m excited to welcome Robert and Michael to Star Hill. Rob brings more than 30 years of leadership and industry knowledge to the team that will enable us to reach even deeper into the equipment finance industry,” Hollis Bufferd, CEO of Star Hill, said. “Mike was previously at Ascentium Capital in the hotel and hospitality sector; we are excited to expand on the opportunities in those verticals.”
freightwaves.com
Last-mile firm Bungii streamlines payments with Branch
Once a relatively unknown strategy, networks of independently contracted delivery drivers — or what might be referred to as “the Uber model” — have proliferated throughout the transportation industry in recent years. Amazon has Flex. Target has Shipt. And platforms like DoorDash, Gopuff and Bringg all...
