Special election in Ferguson taking place today
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – There’s a special election in Ferguson on Tuesday.
Voters will decide whether to recall ward two council member Joanne 'Toni' Burrow. She's accused of interfering with city business.
A public confrontation last September led to the resignation of the Ferguson city manager. Burrow claimed it’s all politics because she is considering a run for mayor.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
