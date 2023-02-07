ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ferguson, MO

Special election in Ferguson taking place today

By Reggie Lee
 2 days ago

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – There’s a special election in Ferguson on Tuesday.

Voters will decide whether to recall ward two council member Joanne ‘Toni’ Burrow. She’s accused of interfering with city business.

A public confrontation last September led to the resignation of the Ferguson city manager. Burrow claimed it’s all politics because she is considering a run for mayor.

