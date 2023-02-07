ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Trusted Reviews

Apple explains HomePod 2’s strange Wi-Fi downgrade

Apple’s surprise announcement of the HomePod (2nd Gen) last month saw a few minor upgrades and one surprising downgrade. A quick look at the tech specs for the newer iteration of Apple’s smart speaker showed the ancient Wi-Fi 4 technology on board, rather than the Wi-Fi 5 modem sitting within the original HomePod.
Consumer Reports.org

Best Soundbars Under $200

With Super Bowl deals ramping up, many of us will be shopping for a new TV. Perhaps it’s not too surprising that people tend to focus on picture quality, screen size, and price—while sound quality is often an afterthought. But that can lead to disappointment if you get a new TV home and discover that its built-in audio can’t do justice to the great picture.
Gear Patrol

The Best New Tech, Gadgets, Audio Accessories and More of 2023 (So Far)

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is the company's new "best of the best" flagship smartphone. It has the biggest and brightest display, the biggest battery, the best camera system (now with a 200MP sensor) and it comes with an embedded S Pen stylus for note-taking. The Samsung Galaxy S23 is...
Apple Insider

HomePod 2 review: A great smart speaker that struggles to stand out

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — What's old is new again as Apple's originalHomePod has returned with revamped internals and big sound — but an unchanged high price. The HomePod launched as a product without an actual home. It...
Phone Arena

Android 14 might bring the ability to toggle the Fast Pair Bluetooth feature

Android is full of useful little features that make our lives easier, and one that you probably don't pay much attention to is Fast Pair (found on most of the best Android phones). This feature is what makes it possible for your phone to recognize a nearby Bluetooth device and send you a prompt to connect to it, therefore saving you the trouble of having to tediously go through the settings menu.
Apple Insider

Grab an Apple HomePod mini for just $84.99

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Verizon has dropped the price of Apple's HomePod mini to just $84.99 in all five colors. Free 2-day shipping or free express pickup is also included. With excellent sound quality for its compact size,...
Ars Technica

OnePlus unveils its first mechanical keyboard: Mac layout, custom switches

OnePlus is finally ready to detail its first mechanical keyboard. No, we didn't need another company to start making mechanical keyboards. But if you're looking for a new Bluetooth keyboard that plays particularly well with Macs, has a compact layout, and a rotary knob that looks stylish and functional, OnePlus will have one more choice for you come April.
Apple Insider

Meross Smart Plug Mini review: A good addition to your smart home

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Not everything has to be Matter-compatible. One version of the Meross Smart Plug Mini isn't, and still allows you to control nearly any appliance in your HomeKit setup within a small and light design.
Gear Patrol

How to Use HomePods As Computer Speakers for Your Mac

Welcome to Product Support, a column devoted to helping you get the most out of the gadgets and software you already use. In the past, it wasn't easy to designate two HomePods or two HomePod minis as the default computer speakers for your Mac. Thankfully, Apple rolled out a macOS update (Big Sur 11.3) in 2021 that changed that. It's not perfect — and we'll explain why below — but it's easier and better than ever to turn Apple's smart speakers into computer speakers.
Digital Trends

Sonos One smart speaker just got an unprecedented price cut

A great smart speaker is a necessity if you’re piecing together a smart home arrangement, and one of the best smart speaker deals right now is on the second generation Sonos One smart speaker. It’s seeing a price cut of $40 at Best Buy, which brings its price down from $220 to just $180. This is an unprecedented price for one of the best smart speakers on the market, and it even comes with four free months of Apple Music with your purchase. Free shipping and in-store pickup at your nearest Best Buy are also available.
ZDNet

Bose TV speaker, soundbar just dropped to less than $200 on Amazon

The Super Bowl is nearly here, and with the major sporting event, you might want to improve your home entertainment system at the last minute. If a new TV soundbar is what you're looking for, we have a budget-friendly option for you. Currently on sale at Amazon, Bose's TV speaker, a soundbar that will slot neatly under your TV, is available for a 29% discount. You would normally expect to pay $279, but with a price reduction of $80, the sale price is now $199.
Apple Insider

Moment launches new 1.55x anamorphic mobile lens for iPhone

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — On Thursday, Moment released its latest mobile lens, the 1.55x anamorphic, which will give you lovely horizontal flares and a cinematic ultra-wide POV iniPhone photos and videos. The new 1.55x anamorphic joins the company's...

