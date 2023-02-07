ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri Legislature to hear bills aimed at LGBTQ community

By Reggie Lee
FOX 2
FOX 2
 2 days ago

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri State Legislature is taking a look at two bills aimed at LGBTQ+ youth.

One bill would prohibit teachers, school administrators, counselors, or school nurses from discussing gender identity or sexual orientation with students unless they have permission from a parent or guardian. The other deals with changes to birth certificates.

Top story: Pam Hupp fallout: Investigators netted in Faria corruption sting

Missouri Capital Bureau Chief Emily Manley and FOX 2’s Mandy Murphy will both be in Jefferson City tuesday to hear the discussion on these bills and what they mean to Missouri.

Related
Missouri Independent

Missouri lawmakers debate limiting access to some public government records

It would be harder — and more expensive — for the public to get access to some taxpayer-funded government records under legislation debated Thursday by a Missouri Senate committee. The bill, sponsored by Republican Sen. Andrew Koenig of Manchester, would permit government agencies to withhold more information from the public by creating new exemptions to […] The post Missouri lawmakers debate limiting access to some public government records appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

MO Senator Wants to Increase Punishment for Killing Law Enforcement Animal

Senator Tony Luetkemeyer (R-Parkville) (MISSOURINET) – In Missouri, breaking out the window of a police cruiser has a greater punishment than killing a law enforcement animal. State Senator Tony Luetkemeyer (LOOT-ka-meyer), of northwest Missouri’s Parkville, has filed a bill that aims to change this. Under his proposal, killing a Missouri law enforcement animal would be a felony.
MISSOURI STATE
Salon

Missouri GOP votes down bill to ban children from carrying guns

The Republican-led House in Missouri on Wednesday voted against a proposal to ban minors from openly carrying firearms without adult supervision in public. The proposal failed by a 104-39 vote, with only one Republican state representative voting in support of it. Democratic state Rep. Donna Baringer told the Associated Press...
MISSOURI STATE
gladstonedispatch.com

Bills hindering LGBTQ+ rights has a community ready for war

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri’s 102nd General Assembly has been in session all of 34 days, but members of the LGBTQ+ community gathered at the Capitol Tuesday to say they think the focus of this legislature has become clear: creating bills hindering their community. In those 34 days, 27...
MISSOURI STATE
mymoinfo.com

Veterans Groups Say Bill in Missouri Legislature Will Not Help Them

(Centerville) Veterans groups in Missouri will not be backing a couple particular bills in the Missouri Legislature this year. Randy Tollivar is the quartermaster with Reynolds County V.F.W. Post 6660 in Centerville. Tollivar says veterans are being used in an attempt to get these two bills passed. Tollivar says this...
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

Protests emerge as Missouri Lawmakers discuss "Don't Say Gay" bill

The Jefferson County sheriff answered questions from residents on the tougher gun control legislation that was recently passed by Illinois lawmakers. Police in Jackson are investigating what they call an apparent Murder-Suicide. Rape, burglary suspect arrested by Graves County Sheriff's office. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Authorities in Western Kentucky...
MISSOURI STATE
showmeprogress.com

Missouri, well

Right now Republicans in the MO House are fighting against an amendment that would say children can’t carry guns in public. (Yep it’s legal right now.) They’re saying it would violate the 2nd amendment to deny a 12 yr old the right to carry an AR-15 down the street. #moleg.
MISSOURI STATE
kjluradio.com

Missouri legislature to take up amendment to return schools to five-day week

The Missouri Legislature is scheduled to take up a public education bill this week, with an amendment that would require schools to return to a traditional five-day week. The amendment was proposed by Democratic state Senator John Beck. His amendment has the support of Senate Minority Leader John Rizzo. Rizzo says some schools’ plans to add on thirty minutes to each day to make up for a four-day school week won’t work.
MISSOURI STATE
