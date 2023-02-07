Missouri Legislature to hear bills aimed at LGBTQ community

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri State Legislature is taking a look at two bills aimed at LGBTQ+ youth.

One bill would prohibit teachers, school administrators, counselors, or school nurses from discussing gender identity or sexual orientation with students unless they have permission from a parent or guardian. The other deals with changes to birth certificates.

Missouri Capital Bureau Chief Emily Manley and FOX 2’s Mandy Murphy will both be in Jefferson City tuesday to hear the discussion on these bills and what they mean to Missouri.

