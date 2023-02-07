Story by Curtis Walsh – Beaver County Radio News Director. Published February 8, 2023 7:30 P.M. (East Palestine, Ohio) Ohio Governor, Mike DeWine, spoke at a press conference Wednesday evening in regards to the train derailment situation in East Palestine. DeWine was joined by other official personnel including Beaver County Director of Emergency Services Eric Brewer and East Palestine Fire Chief Keith Drabick. Drabick took the podium to announce that the evacuations were lifted, and that there are no ongoing hazards to water or air in the radius, which included a portion of Beaver County. Residents can request water and air quality checks of their residence if they wish to do so or ask toxicology questions by contacting 234-542-6474. Clean up crews have removed all of the train cars, but there is still a lot of clean up to do be done. Roads will be reopened with the exception of Taggart Road past the Ohio line as crews will be using it for clean up work. Norfolk Southern will be paying for all damages ensued by the train wreck, and they will continue to investigate the cause of the crash which is said to be a suspected axle failure at this time. DeWine thanked all of the emergency personnel who safely handled the potentially catastrophic incident.

EAST PALESTINE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO