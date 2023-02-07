Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania lawmakers face multibillion-dollar budget question after major school funding ruling
Should the ruling stand, Gov. Josh Shapiro and the divided Pennsylvania legislature will be faced with a multibillion-dollar challenge with no prescribed solution. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. A long-awaited ruling on...
Pennsylvania issues $9 million for crisis services
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania’s battle against addiction and mental illness continues as the state announced almost $9 million in grants to expand treatment for those in crisis. The Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs will supply four county organizations with grants of up to $3 million to create or expand their crisis stabilization centers, aimed at serving those struggling with mental health or substance abuse issues. “There has never...
Pennsylvania voting officials are still fighting election deniers
It’s been 27 months since President Biden won the 2020 election. But that election continues to haunt officials in the Philadelphia suburb of Delaware County, Pa., who are still dealing with lawsuits alleging election fraud, despite no substantial evidence, and ongoing criticism from some local residents during public meetings.
Residents hope for good news in East Palestine prior to Governor appearance
Story by Curtis Walsh – Beaver County Radio. Published February 8, 2023. 2:02 P.M. (East Palestine, PA) Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced he will be travelling to East Palestine for the second time since the train derailment on Wednesday. He will speak during a press conference scheduled for 3pm at the East Palestine Elementary School. Residents on both sides of the border are anxiously waiting to hear the status of the situation. Many are concerned about air and water quality following the hazardous train derailment and controlled release. Videos of dead fish washing up in creeks and streams have surfaced since the disaster took place and the community wants answers. Check back to Beaver County Radio for more information as it is released.
5 dangerous highways in Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania is full of all different kinds of roads. Highways, turnpikes, back roads. If you can name it, Pennsylvania probably has it. But, with all these roads, which ones are the most dangerous?. Below is a list of 5 of the most dangerous highways in the...
Pa. state system for school funding deemed ‘unconstitutional’
A historic ruling by a Pennsylvania judge Tuesday, declaring the state’s system for school funding as “unconstitutional.”
Evacuations lifted for East Palestine train delrailment
Story by Curtis Walsh – Beaver County Radio News Director. Published February 8, 2023 7:30 P.M. (East Palestine, Ohio) Ohio Governor, Mike DeWine, spoke at a press conference Wednesday evening in regards to the train derailment situation in East Palestine. DeWine was joined by other official personnel including Beaver County Director of Emergency Services Eric Brewer and East Palestine Fire Chief Keith Drabick. Drabick took the podium to announce that the evacuations were lifted, and that there are no ongoing hazards to water or air in the radius, which included a portion of Beaver County. Residents can request water and air quality checks of their residence if they wish to do so or ask toxicology questions by contacting 234-542-6474. Clean up crews have removed all of the train cars, but there is still a lot of clean up to do be done. Roads will be reopened with the exception of Taggart Road past the Ohio line as crews will be using it for clean up work. Norfolk Southern will be paying for all damages ensued by the train wreck, and they will continue to investigate the cause of the crash which is said to be a suspected axle failure at this time. DeWine thanked all of the emergency personnel who safely handled the potentially catastrophic incident.
COVID in Pa. weekly update, Feb. 9: Deaths up, community level lowers
(WHTM) — According to Pennsylvania Department of Health data checked at 8:45 a.m. on Feb. 9, 2023, there were 10,936 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Pennsylvania from Wednesday, Feb. 1 through Tuesday, Feb. 7. The daily case breakdown from the most recent seven days, according to DOH data,...
Judge Declares Pennsylvania’s School Funding System Unconstitutional
In one of the biggest court cases in Pennsylvania history, a judge has ruled that the state’s school funding system is unconstitutional. WHYY’s Kenny Cooper has more. Read the full story here. (Original air-date: 2/8/23)
Update from PEMA Director Randy Padfield on East Palestine Train Derailment
Harrisburg, PA – PEMA Director Randy Padfieldreleased the following update on the East Palestine train derailment:. “The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency continues to closely monitor the situation in Eastern Ohio and its effects on Southwestern Pennsylvania. As continues to be the case, no concerning air quality readings have been detected. For now, out of an abundance of caution, Pennsylvanians who were evacuated from their homes should continue to stay away from the site. We know how difficult it is to leave your home and thank Pennsylvanians for their continued cooperation. We are working with working with Norfolk Southern and our partners in Ohio to get people back in their homes as soon as it is safe to do so.
Evacuation order lifted for residents near East Palestine train derailment
The evacuation order issued to East Palestine and some Beaver County residents has been lifted.
PA school funding ruled unconstitutional
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A judge has declared that Pennsylvania's school funding formula is unconstitutional. The plaintiffs included educators and parents across northeastern and central Pennsylvania, including Panther Valley, Wilkes-Barre Area, and Shenandoah Valley School districts. The lawsuit alleged all state funding should be given out using the fair funding...
In last Chamber address, Kenney pitches for help to get state gun law passed
Mayor Jim Kenney asked the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia to help get one specific gun law passed in Pennsylvania during his final appearance before the group as mayor.
Opinion: Pennsylvania Might Be the Next State to Legalize Recreational Marijuana
It seems as though legalizing recreational marijuana in PA is becoming a bipartisan effort. Pennsylvania seems to be on the cusp of legalizing recreational cannabis. The former Governor and Lt. Governor, Tom Wolf and John Fetterman made it a large part of their agenda, but the Republicans had the majority in the state House and Senate, and they couldn't come to any agreements on how to move forward.
Bernstine Announces Grants to First Responders in 8th District
HARRISBURG – Grant funding will be coming to several first responder companies in the 8th District under a program administered by the Office of the State Fire Commissioner (OSFC) within the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA), according to Rep. Aaron Bernstine (R-Butler/Lawrence). Every emergency service organization that completes the...
GOP leaders accuse judge of overreach in Pennsylvania school funding case
In the wake of Commonwealth Court Judge Renée Cohn Jubelirer’s order to overhaul Pennsylvania’s system of funding education, Republican legislative leaders accused her of judicial overreach while stressing the need for local control and for monitoring school district spending.House Republican Leader Bryan Cutler issued a statement Wednesday calling the ruling “disappointing, but not surprising from a state judiciary that consistently identifies itself as a legislature to reach policy gains political allies...
Pump Prices Continue to Decrease
(Harrisburg, PA) -- Industry analysts say gas prices are slightly down and will continue to decline because driving typically falls off during the winter. Prices at the pump in Pennsylvania are down about five cents this week. Triple-A reports the average cost per gallon in the state is three dollars and 73-cents. The average in Harrisburg is about three-76 but prices are nine cents higher in York.
End of pandemic-era policy presents dilemmas for millions of Pa. Medicaid, CHIP recipients
For 3.6 million Pennsylvanians enrolled in Medicaid, the next few months will be a race against the clock to keep their health insurance coverage or a scramble to find a new option. During the pandemic, Pennsylvania and other states were able to continue Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP)...
Millions will lose emergency food stamp payments next month
Pittsburgher Michelle Ricketts, 63, is bracing for the coming loss of more than $200 from her monthly grocery budget. She’s one of millions of Americans who had been getting extra pandemic-related assistance through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly called SNAP or food stamps. Those additional payments will be...
Commissioners give insights into county progress during “State of the County”
The photo above shows the County Commissioners on stage. (Beaver Falls, PA) Hundreds gathered at Alexander Hall on the campus of Geneva College Tuesday for the Beaver County Chamber of Commerce “State of the County”. The event started with a breakfast before county commissioners Dan Camp, Jack Manning, and Tony Amadio held down the stage answering questions, giving insights, and overall addressing residents with an update on the status of the county. Notable guests in attendance included Sheriff Tony Guy and District Attorney David Lozier, among many others. Beaver County Radio was live at the event on air and on digital platforms featuring a broadcast with Mike Romigh.
