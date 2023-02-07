Read full article on original website
Strong Earthquake Hits NY Following Seismic ActivityBridget MulroyBuffalo, NY
Earthquake in United States worried residents of Western New YorkUSA DiarioBuffalo, NY
Buffalo Area Shaken by Early Morning EarthquakeHamza HayatBuffalo, NY
3.8 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Buffalo Area in New YorkJordan ArthurBuffalo, NY
East Buffalo Small Business Working Capital Grant Program Offers $3 Million in GrantsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Burglary in Salamanca leads to lengthy police pursuit that ends in West Seneca
The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office announced two arrests were made following a burglary in Salamanca that led to a police pursuit that ended in West Seneca.
Two Niagara Falls men sentenced in a 2022 fatal hit-and-run
Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman announced Wednesday that two Niagara Falls men were sentenced for their roles in a 2022 fatal hit-and-run.
nyspnews.com
Buffalo woman arrested for 2022 Yorkshire shoplifting incident
Buffalo woman arrested for 2022 Yorkshire shoplifting incident. On February 7, 2023, SP Machias Troopers arrested Adele V. Barnwell, 37, of Buffalo, NY, for Petit Larceny. Troopers investigating a May 25, 2022 shoplifting incident which occurred at a business on State Route 16 in the town of Yorkshire determined Barnwell had stolen merchandise valued at $578.98.
Two arrested, arraigned following joint narcotics investigation
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Law enforcement officials, including Erie County Sheriff John Garcia, FBI Buffalo representatives, DHS HSI representatives, Buffalo Police, and the Erie County District Attorney’s office spoke Thursday on recent arrests made related to drug trafficking and weapons charges. A replay of the press conference can be seen above. According to authorities, two […]
16-year-old reported missing in Buffalo
BUFFALO, NY – A 16-year-old girl has been reported missing in Buffalo and police are asking the public to keep an eye out for her. The Buffalo Police need the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old Tannia Jones, a black female approximately 5’3, 200lds. She was last seen wearing a red hoodie with a black shirt underneath, blue leggings, and carrying a black and pink duffle bag. Last seen in the 100 block of Deshler Street in the City of Buffalo. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately. The post 16-year-old reported missing in Buffalo appeared first on Shore News Network.
Deadly Stabbing Of College Student At University At Buffalo Still Not Solved
A mother and family are still fighting to get closure and justice in the murder case of their beloved son, nephew, and grandson. It has been 4 months since 19-year-old Buffalo State College sophomore Tyler Lewis was murdered at the North Campus of the University at Buffalo. The campus police are supposed to be handling the case. In my opinion, it would seem that the Buffalo Police Department's homicide unit would have more resources and experience in investigating a crime of this magnitude. It would also seem that since UB is a SUNY school, state resources should be utilized to move the case forward.
West Seneca police looking for woman last seen in Buffalo
"Family members say it is extremely unlike Anna to disappear and not be in contact like this," West Seneca police wrote on Facebook.
wnymedia.net
BUFFALO MAN PLEADS GUILTY FOR STEALING FIRE TRUCK
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announces that 26-year-old Yassin A. Abdikadir of Buffalo pleaded guilty this morning before Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case to one count of Grand Larceny in the Second Degree (Class “C” felony). The defendant pleaded guilty to the highest charge in the indictment against him.
nyspnews.com
Intoxicated driver arrested in Niagara Falls
On February 4, 2023 at 10:15PM, Troopers out of SP Lockport arrested David D. Jones, 44 of Lockport, NY for Driving While Intoxicated and other vehicle and traffic infractions. On February 4, 2023 Troopers stopped Jones on South Transit Road in the Town of Lockport for traffic infractions. While interviewing...
Dog found in home on Howard Street, SPCA looking for information
The SPCA is looking for information after a dog was found in a home on Howard Street in Buffalo and is receiving "emergency life-saving care."
Man admits to stealing Buffalo fire truck
A Buffalo man faces 15 years in prison after admitting to stealing a fire truck. 26-year-old Yassin A. Abdikadir pleaded guilty to grand larceny in connection with the incident in the evening hours of July 14h.
20-year-old man indicted in connection to fatal crash
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 20-year-old man was indicted Wednesday in connection to the death of two people back in March of 2022. Ryan Stencel is charged with criminally negligent homicide after two passengers in his vehicle died after he allegedly crashed into a pole in Lancaster. The two counts are felonies.
28-year-old man shot on Clay Street
Police were called to the first block of Clay Street just after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday after a 28-year-old Buffalo man was shot.
Police departments all around WNY struggling with car theft problem
It doesn't matter where you live, it's happening almost daily in Buffalo, Cheektowaga, Amherst, Eden. People are stealing cars in areas all around WNY.
Driver in March crash that killed 2 teens charged with criminally negligent homicide
As a result of the crash, Makenzie Mycek and Molly Kaminski were killed.
2 men indicted for allegedly beating victim during home invasion
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County District Attorney's Office said two men have been charged after a home invasion in Amherst. Jason K. Evans, 36, of Depew and 33-year-old Mark S. Shadle of Kenmore were in court Wednesday and the DA's office said both have been indicted on one count of burglary in the first degree and one count of robbery in the first degree (Class “B” violent felonies).
What’s A Cop City And Does Buffalo Need One?
After several high-profile incidents that have involved police departments all over the country, there have been lots of interest over the last several years regarding the type and style of training that police departments receive to ensure they are adequately prepared to serve the people they are changed to protect.
Two men indicted for assaulting victim during Amherst home invasion
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Wednesday that two men were indicted on one count of burglary in the first degree and one count of robbery in the first degree.
nyspnews.com
Local pair arrested for Machias break-in
On February 6, 2021, SP Machias Troopers arrested Dustin J. Dashnaw, 40, of Yorkshire, NY for Criminal Trespass 2nd Degree, and Cassadi L. Tillinghast, 38, no known address, for False Personation. Troopers investigating a trespass complaint at a vacant residence on State Route 16 in the town of Machias determined...
