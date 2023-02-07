ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheDailyBeast

Elite School Head and 7-Year-Old Killed by Husband in Murder-Suicide: Report

By Dan Ladden-Hall
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tH1LV_0kf3LDnk00
Naveed Barakzai/Maxal Photography via Wikimedia Commons

Police believe the head teacher of an elite private school in England was shot dead by her husband, who then murdered their 7-year-old daughter and used the gun to kill himself, according to a report.

The bodies of Emma Pattison, her husband, George, and daughter, Lettie, were found in their family home on the grounds of Epsom College in southern England on Sunday. Police now think George is responsible for the deaths, the BBC reports.

Late on Saturday evening, Emma Pattison reportedly made a distressed call to a family member. But the 45-year-old head teacher, her 39-year-old husband, and her daughter were all dead by the time the loved one arrived. Gunshots were heard before the trio were found in the early hours.

Surrey Police, which is investigating the deaths, is set to release more information about the tragic case later on Tuesday. But citing unnamed sources, the BBC reports that the force’s officers made a routine call to George Pattison’s home in the days leading up to the killings to check the details of his new address.

The chartered accountant, who was a licensed gun owner, and his wife were reportedly known to local authorities. Postmortem examinations are scheduled to take place later this week.

Emma Pattison became the first female head teacher of Epsom College when she started in the job in September. Before moving to the prestigious $50,000-a-year school in Surrey, she had worked as the head of another independent school in south London .

Epsom College has a history of rifle-shooting dating back to the 19th century, according to The Telegraph , with the school’s indoor eight-lane firing range apparently cordoned off by authorities on Monday. A source close to the school told the newspaper that the shooting range has no live ammunition in it.

In a statement on its website , the school said its “thoughts, condolences and sympathies are with [the victims’] at this tragic time.” It added that the college is cooperating with the investigation. “The news is heartbreaking and we need time and space to come together and process this loss,” the statement reads.

Speaking on a school-run podcast two months ago, Emma Pattison said she had been “absolutely loving” her time at Epsom College so far.

“In terms of transition, it’s been a really big change for my family,” she said. “So we’ve obviously moved house, we’ve got a dog, I’ve got a new job, my husband’s got a new job, which wasn’t meant to happen but did, and my daughter has started at a new school. So there’s been a lot of change for us as a family, but it’s been wonderful.”

If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. You can also text or dial 988.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Black schoolgirl viciously attacked by gang as 10-year-old girl and 43-year-old man arrested

A white man and a 10-year-old child are among the gang of people who have been arrested following a brutal “racist” attack on a Black schoolgirl in Surrey.Surrey Police launched an investigation into the “serious racially aggravated assault” after the girl was attacked near Thomas Knyvett College, in Ashford, on Monday. A video of the attack was shared on social media.Officers were called following reports of a fight at around 2.30pm. Five people were arrested in connection with the incident, police said, including a 39-year-old woman, a 16-year-old girl, an 11-year-old girl, a 10-year-old girl, and a 43-year-old man.A...
People

Newlywed Found Decapitated in Her Home, Her Husband of 3 Months Allegedly Confessed to Killing Her

Anggy Diaz was found dead in the home she shared with her husband, her family said her death was "parent's worst nightmare" Authorities in a Texas town are investigating the death of a 21-year-old woman after her in-laws found her body dismembered in their home. Their son, the victim's husband of three months, allegedly confessed to killing her while being interviewed by police. In a news briefing captured by Fox 26 Houston on Thursday, Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry said the local police department was alerted to "a...
WALLER COUNTY, TX
Anthony James

8-year-old Girl Married a 40-year-old Man and Dies on Wedding Night

As the saying goes, "it takes a village to raise a child." However, the primary role in a child's upbringing falls on the parents. They are responsible for providing love, affection, basic necessities, and guidance as the child grows and develops. In a world where many families face poverty, disease, and other challenges, the task of parenting can be difficult, and not all parents are able to provide the care and support their children need.
The Independent

Mother arrested after two children missing for almost a year are found wearing disguises in supermarket

Two children who were allegedly kidnapped by their mother 11 months ago from their home in Missouri have been found by police in a grocery store in Florida. Police in High Springs, 20 miles northwest of Gainesville, said they located Adrian Gilley, 12, sister Brooke, 11, and their mom Kristi Nicole Gilley, 36, shopping in a Winn Dixie store on 1 February after running a routine vehicle license check.The two children, whose descriptions had been listed on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children database, were wearing disguises, police said. Ms Gilley, described as the children’s “non-custodial mother,”...
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
AL.com

Pennsylvania family wore ear protection, drugged dog in triple suicide

Investigators have found some answers to what they called a “very unusual” case when a woman and her parents died in a suicide pact last week in York County, Pennsylvania. In speaking to CBS21, West Manchester Township Police Chief John Snyder and other investigators shared that the family left behind notes explaining their individual reasoning for the pact, plus details of the preparations they took before their deaths.
YORK COUNTY, PA
Ceebla Cuud

A Baby Monitor Caught Man’s Wife Cheating On Him With His Colleague

A court heard how an angry husband caught his unfaithful wife cheating after hearing her with one of his coworkers through a baby monitor. While at work, Marek Fecko heard about his wife's affair through a device connected to his phone. The 47-year-old husband, furious at his wife's betrayal, rushed home to face her and her boyfriend, brandishing a knife. In the marital bedroom, the wife had flipped the baby monitor but neglected to silence it before Fecko heard the noises.
New York Post

Woman arrested after young daughter writes school story about mom shooting at dad

A Tennessee woman was arrested after her daughter wrote a story in her kindergarten class about her mother shooting at her father during a fight at home. Kaydra Johnson, 28, was nabbed by deputies from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Monday and charged with four counts of reckless endangerment for allegedly firing the gun at their Arlington house while their four kids were inside, WREG reported. Police said they learned of the domestic violence after a school counselor at Donelson Elementary tipped off the state’s Department of Children’s Services about potential abuse after the young girl penned a story for class...
ARLINGTON, TN
OK! Magazine

New Photo Of Gabby Petito's Blood-Smeared Face Released After Her Parents Hurl $50 Million Wrongful Death Lawsuit At Police

A shocking new photo may help Gabby Petito's parents win the $50 million wrongful death lawsuit they hurled against the Moab, Utah, police.As OK! reported, Petito's family filed docs after their daughter's body was found, as they believe if police did their job correctly and noticed her injuries and fearful demeanor, they may have been able to prevent her abusive fiancé, Brian Laundrie, from killing her."Moab police failed to listen to Gabby, failed to investigate her injuries and the seriousness of her assault, and failed to follow their own training, policies, and Utah law," their attorney stated.In the picture, Petito...
MOAB, UT
Savannah Aylin

Man is criticized for dating a woman trapped in 8-year-old's body

Many people look younger than they are. I grew up hearing people telling my mom that she and I looked more like sisters. Even today, some of my friends and I are mistaken for teens even though we're well into our twenties. Most of the time, looking younger than you are is chalked up to having a "baby face" or "good genes." But some suffer from medical conditions that cause them to have a younger appearance.
RadarOnline

GRAPHIC Crime Scene Photos Reveal Gravity Of Gruesome Attack On Alex Murdaugh's Family Ahead Of His Double Homicide Trial

New details have emerged in the double homicide case of two members of South Carolina's prominent Murdaugh family. The family's patriarch, Alex Murdaugh, has been accused of killing his wife, Maggie, 52, and their youngest son, Paul, 22. The gravity of the gruesome attacks was revealed with the release of new information, RadarOnline.com has learned. The murders of Paul and Maggie have brought a series of bizarre events that read as if they came from a Hollywood movie script. As the once respected and powerful family's reputation crumbled after the horrific double homicide, the father's legal team attempted a last-ditch...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
151K+
Followers
40K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy