Medical News Today
Could sleep medications increase dementia risk?
Sleep disturbances, which are common as people get older, have been associated with an increased risk of all types of dementia. According to the CDC, more than 10% of older adults in the United States take medications most days to help them sleep. A new study has found that, particularly...
‘It’s hard to accept I’m dying’: Mother diagnosed with cancer after noticing blood in her stool
A single mother with cancer and less than a year to live is frantically raising cash to support her two youngest kids - who will be raised by her sister when she dies.Single mother-of-three Louise Hayward, 48, was diagnosed with bowel cancer in November 2020 - and it quickly spread to her liver and lungs.After two gruelling years of chemotherapy she was told last November doctors have run out of options.Louise said she has less than a year left to live, but hasn’t yet told her two youngest kids about the bleak prognosis.The devastated mother to William, 19, Faith, nine...
Healthline
What Are the Stages of Bipolar Disorder?
Bipolar disorder can unfold in stages over time. Here’s what it might look like. Bipolar disorder is a mental health disorder characterized by severe shifts in mood and energy levels. Similar to other mental disorders, bipolar can come in stages. These stages aren’t always clearly defined, and they don’t...
News Channel Nebraska
The Four Borderline Personality Disorders
Originally Posted On: https://alterbehavioralhealth.com/mental-illness/the-four-borderline-personality-disorders/. When a person hears the term “borderline personality disorder (BPD),” confusion often follows. This term represents numerous disorders, each of which varies in severity and symptoms. Understanding the complexities of and distinctions between such mental health conditions can often be perplexing. Prevalence of Borderline...
verywellmind.com
The Relationship Between ADHD And Addiction
Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a neurodevelopmental condition characterized by difficulty with attention, executive functioning, hyperactivity, and difficulty with impulse control. People with ADHD are at higher risk than those who do not have ADHD for developing substance use disorders and addiction. In this article, we explore the connection between ADHD...
MindBodyGreen
New Research Shows Vitamin D Status Influences Your Depression Risk
If you're one of the 29% of U.S. adults1 deficient in vitamin D, you might have already noticed the telltale signs, like bone achiness, muscle weakness, and fatigue. However, you might be surprised to learn that not getting enough of this essential vitamin can lead to mood-related side effects as well.
Don't Mix Alcohol Abuse with Bipolar Illness
As a former mental health nurse and recovering alcoholic, I write a lot about alcohol use and mental health. To my mind, not enough has been done to educate the general public about the dangers of alcohol use combined with mental illness. In particular, serious mental illnesses like bipolar disorder may react very badly to excessive alcohol use. It's time we draw more attention to horrible combination of alcoholism and mental health issues. I have witnessed many people fall through the cracks in the health care system and I myself have struggled with severe depression and anxiety that resolved when I quit drinking. Without this discussion, many people who struggle with mental illness may be disproportionately harmed by combining alcohol with their mental illness.
Healthline
Is Schizophrenia a Personality Disorder?
The symptoms of schizophrenia can impact interpersonal relationships, but they don’t mean you’re living with a personality disorder. Many symptoms associated with mental health conditions can create social isolation, pressure, and a deterioration of relationships. Stigma and fear of judgment may keep you away from peers. Sometimes, the...
Healthline
What to Know About High Functioning Schizophrenia
When a person’s schizophrenia symptoms do not appear to interfere with their daily life, their condition may be referred to as high functioning schizophrenia. But this is not an official diagnosis. Schizophrenia is a complex and varied psychiatric disorder that affects each person differently. Some people have relatively mild...
Healthline
What Is Bipolar Depression?
Depressive episodes are often part of the mood cycling in bipolar disorder. Bipolar disorder is a mental disorder characterized by significant shifts in mood, energy, and behavior. These mood shifts are often severe and debilitating and can make daily functioning very difficult. While mania is the primary feature of bipolar...
Depression treatments haven't changed much in decades. Here are the promising new drugs that could be more precise, work faster, and help more people.
A new generation of treatments promises to help more people with depression.
Vitamin D linked to reduced risk of suicide, study show
A recent study suggests that supplementing low vitamin D levels may have a critical benefit for certain people: a lower likelihood of suicidal ideation. Over the course of eight years, researchers discovered that people who were given vitamin D supplements were about 50% less likely to commit suicide than those who were not.
psychologytoday.com
Depression Can Be the Tip of an Iceberg
Many people have depression symptoms at some point in their life, but that does not mean they are experiencing a major depressive episode. Not all people who experience depression have major depressive disorder. Depression is often the tip of the iceberg; the specific contributing factors of illness can help to...
KPLC TV
CDC adds COVID shot to list of routine vaccines for children, teens and adults
(CNN) - The COVID-19 shot is now on the list of regularly scheduled routine vaccinations for children, teens and adults, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The new recommendations were published Thursday in the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality weekly report. Along with the COVID-19 shot, key...
psychreg.org
Noopept Is Possibly More Than Just Another Nootropic But a New Aid for Depression
It is indeed nothing new for any of you, the old enemy, depression, enters your life and once again you go to visit your psychiatrist or your therapist recommends you to do so. Then again, you have been prescribed some SSRI, SNRI, or even other drugs. They may work or...
Healthline
What’s the Difference Between Bipolar Disorder and Mood Swings?
People with bipolar disorder tend to experience ups and downs that last longer than typical mood swings and significantly interfere with their day-to-day life. Lots of people experience mood swings from time to time. But if you experience extreme highs and lows, you may be wondering whether these are everyday emotional shifts or a sign of a more serious condition like bipolar disorder.
Healthline
How Is Schizophrenia Diagnosed?
A schizophrenia diagnosis can help you receive the proper treatment to manage your symptoms. A diagnosis of schizophrenia can help clarify the symptoms you may be told you’re experiencing. Friends and family may tell you to visit a doctor, but you may not feel it’s warranted. In other cases,...
Healthline
What Is the Age of Onset for Schizophrenia?
The average schizophrenia age of onset is in early adulthood, but anyone of any age can develop this condition and the symptoms of psychosis that accompany it. Schizophrenia is a mental health disorder that affects how you interpret reality. It’s characterized by symptoms of psychosis, and false sensory experiences like hallucinations, delusions, and disjointed thoughts.
hcplive.com
Manpreet Singh, MD: The Different Subtypes of ADHD and Mood Disorders
The connection between different ADHD subtypes and mood disorders has not been fully explored. Personalized medicine is a pursuit in basically all medical spaces, including psychiatry. This is particularly challenging in psychiatry because many of the diseases manifest differently individual patients. If you take a disease like ADHD, for example,...
2minutemedicine.com
Age-related macular degeneration may be associated with depression risk
1. In a large population-based cohort, age-related macular degeneration (AMD) diagnosis was associated with increased risk for depression onset. 2. Visual disability related to AMD was associated with a further significant increase in depression risk. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Study Rundown: Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is one of the...
