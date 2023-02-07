ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Microsoft Vs. Google: Analyst Says Brace Yourself Cuz 'First Shot Across The Bow' In AI Battle Coming Today

By Shanthi Rexaline
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
  • Microsoft will likely announce integration of ChatGPT into its Bing search and cloud services, says Wedbush's Daniel Ives.
  • The analyst expects big techs to invest billions of dollars into the broader AI industry over the next 12-18 months.

As Alphabet Inc. GOOGL GOOG upped the ante with its announcement concerning “Bard,” its ChatGPT equivalent, Microsoft Corp. MSFT has reportedly teased an event to be held at 1 p.m. EST on Tuesday to officially unveil ChatGPT integration into its ecosystem.

The Microsoft Analyst: Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives has an Outperform rating and $280 price target for Microsoft shares.

The Microsoft Thesis: The OpenAI investment or strategic partnership valued at about $10 billion is a “game changer” for Microsoft as the ChatGPT bot is one of the most innovative AI technologies in the world today, Ives said in a note.

With Google aggressively looking to defend its search leadership with its beta AI tool Bard, Microsoft is aggressively going after the AI opportunity on both the Cloud and search fronts, the analyst said.

“We view this as the first shot across the bow in this Big Tech AI battle that is set to hit its next gear of investments over the coming months with Microsoft now leading the race,” he added.

The analyst noted that Bing currently has only about 9% of the search market. Integration of the ChatGPT tool and algorithms into the Microsoft search platform will likely result in a major share shift away from Google down the line, he said. OpenAI’s co-founder Sam Altman sharing the podium with Satya Nadella on Tuesday is a clear signal that Microsoft is looking to win this AI battle over the coming years.

The analyst also expects Microsoft to announce the integration of ChatGPT with its cloud services, including Azure. This would pose a threat to Amazon Inc. AMZN and Google, he said.

Ives sees tech companies investing billions of dollars into the broader AI industry over the next 12 to 18 months. “Tomorrow [Tuesday] will be a big step for Microsoft and Nadella to flex their AI muscles with the Street watching closely this next avenue of growth in Redmond, he added.

Price Action: Microsoft closed Monday’s session down 0.61%, at $256.77, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo courtesy Juicy FOTO on Shutterstock; Microsoft and Google logos from Wikipedia

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Looking To Buy Legal Weed? Check Out These New Stores

Unrivaled Brands Expands California Retail Footprint. Unrivaled Brands, Inc. UNRV, which operates in California, held the grand opening of its previously closed San Leandro retail dispensary on Saturday, Feb 4. The new store is located at 1915 Fairway Dr in San Leandro. "We're thrilled for the grand re-opening of Blum...
SAN LEANDRO, CA
morningbrew.com

Google lost $100b after its AI made a factual error in a demo

Still don’t believe that generative AI is breaking new ground? When was the last time you saw a human make a $100 billion mistake? Google showed off its answer to ChatGPT-infused Bing this week and things went…worse than expected. In an advertisement Google released on Monday touting its...
Benzinga

Dogecoin About To 'Rage Pump' With 25% Gains, Says Analyst

A pseudonymous crypto analyst said on Twitter that he is confident that Dogecoin DOGE/USD is about to ‘rage pump’. What Happened: At the time of writing, Dogecoin was trading at $0.088, down 3.79% in the last 24 hours. ‘SmartContracter’ told his 220,200 followers on Twitter, “Never owned as...
Benzinga

Dogecoin Address Awakens To Eye-Popping 23,000% Gains After 9 Idle Years

A crypto wallet with 2 million Dogecoin DOGE/USD has awakened after remaining dormant for 9.1 years. What Happened: At the time of writing, the holdings were valued at $186,364. Nine years ago, when DOGE was worth just $0.00022, which means the investor bought DOGE for $806.75, as per Blockchair data...
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
115K+
Followers
196K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy