Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Long Range Advisory Issued for Southern California for the Week of February 19th, 2023Southern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Man Found Shot To Death Inside Vehicle In South LAWestmont Community NewsLos Angeles, CA
5 of Our Favorite Burgers in CaliforniaCalifornia GuideCalifornia State
Americans are in line to receive $500 in monthly payments - will you get one?Aneka DuncanLong Beach, CA
Queen Mary: The Mystery Of Most Haunted ShipSiddhartha SapkotaLong Beach, CA
Related
Paramore, Chase Rice, Korn and Rolling Stones lead this week’s new music releases
The return of Paramore highlights this week’s batch of new music releases, joined by fresh titles from Chase Rice, In Flames, Brad Mehldau and Yo La Tengo and archival goodies from the Rolling Stones and Luther Vandross... Album of the Week: Paramore’s first new album in six years, “This...
Ozzy Osbourne and Bonnie Raitt Lead Classic Rock Grammy Winners
It was a big night for many classic rock artists at the 65th annual Grammy Awards -- not that you saw much of it on TV. The majority of the rock winners were honored during the Premiere Ceremony, a pre-televised event that dished out the large majority of the Grammys' 91 categories.
Hollywood Bowl Announces 2023 Season: John Williams, Janet Jackson, King Gizzard, Tributes to Sondheim and Quincy Jones, ‘2001’ and More
The summer 2023 season for the Hollywood Bowl will kick off in June with an opening night concert pairing Janet Jackson with Ludacris and continue with shows by King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Maxwell, My Morning Jacket, Sparks, the Beach Boys, Louis Tomlinson, Diana Krall, Maggie Rogers and many others, it was announced Tuesday by the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association. The most anticipated three-night stand of the year may well be the return of the not-so-retiring John Williams. The 90-year-old maestro will share conducting duties with Gustavo Dudamel as they oversee the Phil in playing along with classic film clips July 7-9. Another...
2023 Grammy Awards – Full Rock + Metal Winners List
Here is the full winners list for each rock and metal category at the 2023 Grammy Awards. A total of four awards will be doled out at "Music's Biggest Night" — Best Rock Performance, Best Metal Performance, Best Rock Song and Best Rock Album. Only one artist — Ozzy...
Grammys 2023: The Country Music and Americana Winners
Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde won their first-ever Grammys when the bulk of the country music categories were presented during the Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony on Sunday afternoon in L.A. The country vocalists’ collaboration “Never Wanted to Be That Girl” was named Best Country Duo/Group Performance, besting nominees like Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton, and Robert Plant and Alison Krauss. “I’m still working on pulling my dress up,” McBryde said after rushing hand-in-hand to the stage with Pearce. “I’ve known Ashley for a long time and I just wanted to sing a song with her,” Pearce said of their duet,...
Burt Bacharach, legendary composer of pop songs, dies at 94
Burt Bacharach, the singularly gifted and popular composer and Oscar winner who delighted millions with the quirky arrangements and unforgettable melodies of "Walk on By," "Do You Know the Way to San Jose" and dozens of other hits, has died at 94.Bacharach died Wednesday at home in Los Angeles of natural causes, publicist Tina Brausam said Thursday.Over the past 70 years, only Lennon-McCartney, Carole King and a handful of others rivaled his genius for instantly catchy songs that remained performed, played and hummed long after they were written. He had a run of top 10 hits from the 1950s into...
Top 5 Songs Burt Bacharach Wrote
Burt Bacharach is responsible for some of the most beloved melodies in pop history. His songwriting efforts earned him six Grammy Awards, three Oscars, and cuts from more than a thousand different artists. The pop maestro died on Wednesday (Feb. 8) at his home in Los Angeles. In the wake...
Cody Johnson’s “Til You Can’t” Wins Grammy For Best Country Song
The 65th Annual Grammy Awards are LIVE, but most of the country music category winners have already been announced. Willie Nelson’s “Live Forever” took home the win for Best Country Solo Performance, nominated alongside Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert and Zach Bryan, who secured his first career nomination with “Something In The Orange.” Ashley McBryde and Carly Pearce took home the win for Best Country Duo/Group Performance with “Never Wanted To Be That Girl,” besting Luke Combs and Miranda […] The post Cody Johnson’s “Til You Can’t” Wins Grammy For Best Country Song first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
James Taylor, Mavis Staples, Pat Benatar, Sheryl Crow and More Among the 2023 NYC Rocks Lineup
Mavis Staples, James Taylor, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Sheryl Crow, and John Mayer Trio, are among the collection of artists set to perform at the seventh annual Love Rocks NYC benefit concert in New York City on March 9, 2023. Held at the historic Beacon Theatre and executive produced...
operawire.com
Lise Davidsen, Renée Fleming, Bryn Terfel, Benjamin Bernheim Headline 2023 Verbier Festival
The Verbier Festival has announced its 30th edition, which is set to take place between July 14-30, 2023. For the purposes of this article, our focus will be solely on vocal and operatic performances. Kicking things off is Verdi’s Requiem with Lise Davidsen, Okka von der Damerau, Freddie De Tommaso,...
Lucinda Williams Gets Tribute Fit for an Americana Queen From Mumford & Sons, Dwight Yoakam, Allison Russell and a Cast of Roots Luminaries
How is it that the Americana Music Association has been holding annual Grammy eve tribute shows at the Troubadour since the mid-2010s, but never got around, until this year, to feting Lucinda Williams — of whom AMA director Jed Hilly said, “You are the voice, you are the songs, you are the soul of Americana”? Probably only because Americana is the rare field of music that typically takes care of or at least looks to its elders first, and so previous shows in the series focused on artists with more tread on their tires, like Willie Nelson and, before they...
Burt Bacharach, Legendary American Songwriter, Dead at 94
Bacharach, famous for working with Dionne Warwick, Aretha Franklin and many others, won six Grammys, three Oscars and countless other awards.
Film Composer Burt Bacharach Dead At 94
Legendary composer Burt Bacharach has died at age 94, per the Associated Press. The news of Bacharach's passing broke on Thusday, February 9, via an announcement by his publicist Tina Brausam. According to Brausam, Bacharach died of natural causes in his home in Los Angeles, CA. Bacharach was a true...
Burt Bacharach, Composer Of Huge Hits From The ’50s Through The ’80s, Dies At 94
Burt Bacharach has died at age 94. He was best known for composing some of the biggest hits of the ’50s through the ’80s. Some of those hits include “I Say A Little Prayer” and “Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head.”. It has been reported...
Composer Burt Bacharach, Smooth Virtuoso of 1960s Pop, Dies at 94
Burt Bacharach, the velvety smooth composer and orchestrator whose partnership with lyricist Hal David brought swanky sophistication to pop music in the 1960s, has died. He was 94. Bacharach died Wednesday of natural causes at his home in Los Angeles, publicist Tina Brausam announced.More from The Hollywood ReporterRobert Dalva, Oscar-Nominated Film Editor on 'The Black Stallion,' Dies at 80Arnold Schulman, Screenwriter on 'Goodbye, Columbus' and 'Love With the Proper Stranger,' Dies at 97Charles Kimbrough, Anchor Jim Dial on 'Murphy Brown,' Dies at 86 Bacharach composed the music for some 50 top 10 hits, including six that reached No. 1. Among his most...
Legendary Hitmaker Burt Bacharach Has Said His Last "...Little Prayer"
Burt Bacharach was a legendary American composer, songwriter, and record producer who has significantly impacted popular music for over six decades. With a career that has covered eight decades, he has written some of the most memorable and beloved songs in the history of popular music.
Burt Bacharach, Master Tunesmith, Dies at 94
Burt Bacharach, the master pop composer behind innumerable classics—“Walk on By,” “What the World Needs Now Is Love,” “I Say a Little Prayer,” “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head,” “(They Long to Be) Close to You,” and many more—died at home in Los Angeles of natural causes yesterday (February 8), The New York Times reports, citing the songwriter’s publicist. Bacharach was 94.
Burt Bacharach, Architect of the Modern Pop Song, Dead at 94
Burt Bacharach, the acclaimed songwriter and composer whose lush orchestrations, challenging jazz chord progressions, and effortless melodies made him synonymous with the golden era of American pop music, has died at the age of 94. According to the Associated Press, Bacharach died Wednesday (February 8th) at home in Los Angeles...
Comments / 0