rocketcitynow.com
$50K winning Powerball ticket sold in Georgia | Wednesday's $20 million jackpot numbers
ATLANTA — No one won the $20 million Powerball jackpot last night, but one person in Georgia won $50,000. The winning numbers for Wednesday, Feb. 8 were 52-58-59-64-66 and Powerball 9. The Power Play was 2x. With no $20 million winner Wednesday, the estimated grand prize increases to $34...
History: Why is Georgia called the Peach State?
Georgia decided that the peach would be its official state fruit in 1995, but the trajectory to that decision was a long and arduous one. According to Today in Georgia History, Franciscan monks brought the fruit to St. Simons and Cumberland island in the 16th century, though historian William Thomas Okie places the introduction of […] The post History: Why is Georgia called the Peach State? appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
'I never thought $15 would come': Some Georgia lawmakers look to raise the minimum wage
MACON, Ga. — Some Georgia lawmakers are pushing to increase the state's minimum wage to $15. Currently, the minimum wage in Georgia is $5.15. The federal minimum wage is $7.25 and has remained at that level since 2009. Carl Fambro is the owner of Francar's Buffalo Wings. He says...
Single Ticket Takes $754.6 Million Powerball Jackpot
A Louisiana ticket wins $50,000 and we now know where the winning Easy 5 ticket was sold for Saturday's $120,000 win.
Some Georgia government officials seek to ban heavier trucks in Georgia
Over 100 local government leaders across Georgia signed a letter asking legislators to oppose a bill that would increase the weight of heavier trucks across Georgia.
IRS to Georgians: Don’t file your income taxes, yet | What to know
ATLANTA — The Internal Revenue Service is recommending that taxpayers in Georgia hold off on filing their tax returns for 2022 if they received a special tax refund or payment from the state last year. The IRS issued the guidance Friday due to the agency’s uncertainty about the taxability...
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in Georgia
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner in Georgia. And when it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others.
Georgia lawmakers cracking down on gang recruitment
ATLANTA (WSAV) — The attorney general’s gang prosecution unit has indicted 50 alleged gang members since it launched last July. “We are trying to focus on gang recruitment and seeing younger kids getting recruited into gangs or participating,” said Ag. Chris Carr (R-Georgia). “There’s a gang in Albany, Ga that started in the high school. […]
Georgia ‘Karen’ Says She Brought a Gun to the Polls Because Black Voters ‘Intimidated’ Her
A Georgia woman who complained she was “intimidated” by voters donning “Black Votes Matter” shirts and handing out bottles of water in 2020 is now the subject of a probe herself for allegedly bringing a gun into a polling place. The state's election board voted unanimously Tuesday to open an investigation into Sarah Webster for carrying the gun within 150 feet of a polling place—a crime in Georgia for civilians. The ordeal occurred in Macon, south of Atlanta, with witnesses alleging Webster bizarrely told a group of Black people handing out water, “Communism is great until you have to cook your puppy for dinner.” Webster claimed she was in “fear for her life” as things escalated, citing the arguing, the shirts, and the playing of hip-hop music, so she armed herself. “I was completely, absolutely in horror when I pulled up to the polls,” Webster told the election board. Others present, however, said Webster was the only one making threats. Read it at Atlanta Journal-Constitution
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia boy makes case for 3-day weekends
A 6-year-old Georgia boy has made his case that there should be three days off school per week. Watch the adorable video here.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best Weekend Road Trips From Atlanta Georgia
The little town of Dahlonega, located in the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains, has a lot to offer visitors. It's home to some of the best wineries in Georgia, stunning waterfalls, a thriving agricultural industry, and a history that dates back to the gold rush in 1828. It's a...
Kamala Harris visits Atlanta, speaks about Georgia's role in addressing climate change
ATLANTA — Vice President Kamala Harris has now been added to the distinguished list of dignitaries to visit Georgia Tech. On Wednesday, Harris spoke to students, school officials and residents about the role the state of Georgia and the city of Atlanta will play in addressing climate change. “This...
Georgia woman who brought gun to polls said she was in ‘fear’ as Black Lives Matter handed voters water
A white woman who brought her gun into a Georgia polling place said Tuesday she was “in fear for my life” when the group Black Voters Matter handed out water to waiting voters and played hip-hop music during the 2020 election. Black Voters Matter volunteers didn’t break any...
FOX Carolina
Three South Carolinians win big in Monday’s Powerball drawing
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Three South Carolinians are now winners after Monday night’s Powerball drawing. The South Carolina Education Lottery says all three tickets came within one number of winning Powerball’s fifth largest jackpot of $754.6 million that was won in Washington state. In the Upstate -...
Alabama Power to refund customers $62 million on August bill
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Alabama Power customers are getting a refund this summer. Al.com reports the Alabama Public Service Commission on Tuesday approved the refund to be paid to eligible customers in August. The decision came after the company reported it was above the allowed rate of return range by about $62 million in 2022. […]
Bart Davis named 2023 Georgia Farmer of the Year
DOERUN — Bart Davis doesn’t seek out accolades or praise, but through an impressive dedication to his farm and the industry, honor found him at this year’s Georgia Ag Forecast presentation, where he was recognized as 2023 Georgia Farmer of the Year. University of Georgia College of...
Dogfighting penalties in Georgia to be tougher if this state law passes
ATLANTA — Georgia could convict more people of dogfighting-related crimes and send them to prison for longer stretches under a bill advancing in the state Senate. The Senate Public Safety Committee voted 6-3 Wednesday to approve Senate Bill 68, which would apply Georgia's racketeer influenced and corrupt organizations law to dogfighting. Applying the state RICO law would result in prison sentences of five to 20 years for convictions, up from one to 10 years now.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely give them a try next time you are in the area.
