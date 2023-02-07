ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Rough Draft Atlanta

History: Why is Georgia called the Peach State?

Georgia decided that the peach would be its official state fruit in 1995, but the trajectory to that decision was a long and arduous one. According to Today in Georgia History, Franciscan monks brought the fruit to St. Simons and Cumberland island in the 16th century, though historian William Thomas Okie places the introduction of […] The post History: Why is Georgia called the Peach State? appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
GEORGIA STATE
Travel Maven

This Pizza has Been Named the Best in Georgia

From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner in Georgia. And when it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others.
ATLANTA, GA
WSAV News 3

Georgia lawmakers cracking down on gang recruitment

ATLANTA (WSAV) — The attorney general’s gang prosecution unit has indicted 50 alleged gang members since it launched last July.  “We are trying to focus on gang recruitment and seeing younger kids getting recruited into gangs or participating,” said Ag. Chris Carr (R-Georgia). “There’s a gang in Albany, Ga that started in the high school. […]
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Georgia ‘Karen’ Says She Brought a Gun to the Polls Because Black Voters ‘Intimidated’ Her

A Georgia woman who complained she was “intimidated” by voters donning “Black Votes Matter” shirts and handing out bottles of water in 2020 is now the subject of a probe herself for allegedly bringing a gun into a polling place. The state's election board voted unanimously Tuesday to open an investigation into Sarah Webster for carrying the gun within 150 feet of a polling place—a crime in Georgia for civilians. The ordeal occurred in Macon, south of Atlanta, with witnesses alleging Webster bizarrely told a group of Black people handing out water, “Communism is great until you have to cook your puppy for dinner.” Webster claimed she was in “fear for her life” as things escalated, citing the arguing, the shirts, and the playing of hip-hop music, so she armed herself. “I was completely, absolutely in horror when I pulled up to the polls,” Webster told the election board. Others present, however, said Webster was the only one making threats. Read it at Atlanta Journal-Constitution
GEORGIA STATE
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best Weekend Road Trips From Atlanta Georgia

The little town of Dahlonega, located in the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains, has a lot to offer visitors. It's home to some of the best wineries in Georgia, stunning waterfalls, a thriving agricultural industry, and a history that dates back to the gold rush in 1828. It's a...
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Carolina

Three South Carolinians win big in Monday’s Powerball drawing

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Three South Carolinians are now winners after Monday night’s Powerball drawing. The South Carolina Education Lottery says all three tickets came within one number of winning Powerball’s fifth largest jackpot of $754.6 million that was won in Washington state. In the Upstate -...
MURRELLS INLET, SC
WRBL News 3

Alabama Power to refund customers $62 million on August bill

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Alabama Power customers are getting a refund this summer. Al.com reports the Alabama Public Service Commission on Tuesday approved the refund to be paid to eligible customers in August. The decision came after the company reported it was above the allowed rate of return range by about $62 million in 2022. […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Albany Herald

Bart Davis named 2023 Georgia Farmer of the Year

DOERUN — Bart Davis doesn’t seek out accolades or praise, but through an impressive dedication to his farm and the industry, honor found him at this year’s Georgia Ag Forecast presentation, where he was recognized as 2023 Georgia Farmer of the Year. University of Georgia College of...
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

Dogfighting penalties in Georgia to be tougher if this state law passes

ATLANTA — Georgia could convict more people of dogfighting-related crimes and send them to prison for longer stretches under a bill advancing in the state Senate. The Senate Public Safety Committee voted 6-3 Wednesday to approve Senate Bill 68, which would apply Georgia's racketeer influenced and corrupt organizations law to dogfighting. Applying the state RICO law would result in prison sentences of five to 20 years for convictions, up from one to 10 years now.
GEORGIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely give them a try next time you are in the area.
GEORGIA STATE
