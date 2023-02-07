Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
Inmate escapes on work release in Wapello County
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KCRG) - Police say a 36-year-old male convicted of Domestic Abuse Assault - 3rd or Subsequent Offense in Wapello County, failed to report to the Ottumwa Residential Facility as required on Friday. Ross Thomas Cobler was admitted to the work release facility on October 26th, 2022. He is...
ottumwaradio.com
Oskaloosa Police Investigating Possible Overdose Death
The Oskaloosa Police Department says it is looking into the death of a woman who may have suffered an overdose. Authorities say the initial investigation shows a 22-year-old female was in a house on the 100 block of 13th Avenue East when she lost consciousness. The victim was transported to the hospital late Tuesday night in a private vehicle by an acquaintance and was later pronounced dead. The identity of the deceased was not disclosed.
KCCI.com
KCCI Archive: Tom and Roseanne Arnold open restaurant in Iowa
ELDON, Iowa — People were waiting in line for up to two hours in 20-degree weather in 1993. There was a lot of anticipation for a restaurant serving loose meat sandwiches. But that wasn't the only attraction. The restaurant serving those sandwiches was opened in Eldon by Tom and...
KBUR
Southeast Iowa man dies in logging accident
Putnam County, MO.- An Amish man from Southeast Iowa was killed Saturday, February 4th, in a logging accident in Putnam County, Missouri. TV Station KTVO reports that a 911 call was received at about 12:22 PM about a man who had been struck during a logging accident near 135th street, north of Livonia.
KCCI.com
Winter storm: Forecast, road conditions on Thursday morning in central and southeast Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — We are taking a look at the latest forecast and road conditions on Thursday morning. WATCH: Heavy snowflakes fall in Albia Thursday morning. Not much for accumulating snow in central Iowa. Some cities in eastern Iowa saw about 2 inches fall. The snow is on its way out.
Pen City Current
West Point Mayor Walker dead at 79
WEST POINT – It’s a sad day for the City of West Point as an icon that helped shape the city’s past, present, and future died early Wednesday morning after battling lung cancer. West Point Mayor Paul Dean Walker, 79, of West Point, Iowa, died at 2:32...
KBOE Radio
OTTUMWA CITY COUNCIL APPROVES MAXIMUM PROPERTY TAX DOLLARS FOR FY24
The Ottumwa city council met earlier this week and held a public hearing for the city’s maximum property tax dollars for FY24. City administrator Philip Rath walked the council through the numbers, which ultimately reflect a 0.02% increase in the maximum tax levy. He said that the levies for the general fund, emergency levy, and Bridge View Center are already maxed out, but that the rest of the changes were based on projections, such as a projected 8% increase in property insurance costs.
kyoutv.com
Storm system to bring rain, snow to area
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A round of rainfall that will likely change to snow is ahead for our area, causing the potential for slick roadways. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of the area. You can get the latest on these alerts here. Rain will begin later...
thelittlehawk.com
City High Forfeits Basketball Game Against Fairfield
On Monday, January 23rd, the varsity boys basketball team at City High took on the Fairfield Trojans in a regular season game at the Fairfield basketball arena. The game ended with three ejections, police being called, and City High being escorted from the arena by an Iowa State Patrol Trooper.
