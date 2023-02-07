ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

News4Jax.com

New $100M UF satellite campus could be coming to Jacksonville, focus on AI, medical technology

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The University of Florida and the city are working on plans to build a new graduate satellite campus in Jacksonville. The project would cost $100 million and Mayor Lenny Curry said he will bring a three-year, $50 million proposal to the Jacksonville City Council while UF and community leaders will seek an additional $50 million in private support.
News4Jax.com

‘It’s very scary’: Former administrator says state mental health facilities low on nursing staff & physicians, presenting ‘real danger’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A former leader of the Northeast Florida State Hospital says the situation with patients at the hospital is “very scary.”. Dr. Richard Herstein was the chief hospital administrator and chief medical officer for all Department of Children and Families state hospitals. “These individuals that are...
News4Jax.com

Elderly woman rescued from bed after Bartram Park home catches fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department crews rushed to a house fire in the Bartram Park neighborhood Wednesday morning, Captain Eric Prosswimmer said. The fire on Mondovi Lane inside the Montevilla subdivision started a little after 7:30 a.m., according to Prosswimmer. JFRD said crews had to pull...
First Coast News

Victim identified in Jacksonville Heights area drowning

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville Heights mother says her 2-year-old daughter, De'Mari Wells, was the victim in drowning last Saturday. Police said Wells died after wandering into a pool at their family's home in the Jacksonville Heights area. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and Jacksonville Fire Rescue & Rescue Department...
