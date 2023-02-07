Read full article on original website
Jacksonville woman displaced, wants answers after apartment floods
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Morgan Todd’s apartment was a total mess after firefighters got the water out of it on Jan. 31. The flood happened when a pipe on the third floor broke, setting off her sprinkler system. “I was very emotional considering a lot of my child's clothing,...
JSO: Two people found in 'late stages of decomposition' during wellness check
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating after two people were found dead inside a home in the Panama Park area late Tuesday night. Police say around 6 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 500 block of E 61st Street in reference to a wellbeing check. Upon...
1960s Civil Rights activist told he could not speak at Duval school, one he has spoken at before
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man who was active in the civil rights movement in Jacksonville in the 1960’s is no longer welcome to speak at a school. Rodney Hurst has spoken to students for years, sharing his experiences about racism in Florida when he was a teenager and young man.
'I was scared': Jacksonville woman cites long captivity as murder defense
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video was difficult to hear and lasted hours. On Wednesday, jurors in the first-degree murder case against Tiara Hall listened to and watched home surveillance video of her final encounter with boyfriend Raynaldo Wolkooski on Nov. 29, 2021. Hall admits fatally shooting the 35-year-old –...
Jacksonville's Overdose Squad is focused on getting dealers off the streets
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — “Somebody snuffed out Leigh's life in a heartbeat for a few dollars," Patricia Brantley said. "That's what I feel like." It's just shy of two years since Patricia Brantley came home from work and found her only child, Leigh Brantley, lifeless in her bed. “I...
News4Jax.com
New $100M UF satellite campus could be coming to Jacksonville, focus on AI, medical technology
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The University of Florida and the city are working on plans to build a new graduate satellite campus in Jacksonville. The project would cost $100 million and Mayor Lenny Curry said he will bring a three-year, $50 million proposal to the Jacksonville City Council while UF and community leaders will seek an additional $50 million in private support.
News4Jax.com
‘It’s very scary’: Former administrator says state mental health facilities low on nursing staff & physicians, presenting ‘real danger’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A former leader of the Northeast Florida State Hospital says the situation with patients at the hospital is “very scary.”. Dr. Richard Herstein was the chief hospital administrator and chief medical officer for all Department of Children and Families state hospitals. “These individuals that are...
First Coast News
Broken elevator at Jacksonville apartment complex creates obstacle for disabled residents
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Several residents at Christine Cove Apartments on Jacksonville's Northside contacted the "Ask Anthony" team because of a broken elevator. One resident, who asked to remain anonymous, wrote in an email:. "Our elevator hasn't been operating in our senior citizens/handicap complex building for a month!!! We need...
Jacksonville, UF to explore possible graduate campus
Three-year, $50 million proposal to be considered by Jacksonville City Council.
New University of Florida campus could be coming to Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville is joining the University of Florida to "explore" the idea of creating a new graduate campus in the city, Mayor Lenny Curry and UF President Ben Sasse announced Tuesday. The campus would focus on "innovative programs" in medicine, business and engineering. “We are excited about...
Florida Race Day announced Valentines Hot Chocolate Runs for American Heart Association
Florida Race Day invites the Jacksonville community to take part in the Bartram Springs Valentines Hot Chocolate 3-mile and 1.5-mile Gpw Runs.
First Coast News
Jacksonville woman needs $50,000 to buy vests for children of fallen soldiers
Rita Robbs does whatever she can for the men and women who have served our country. She's raising money to buy vests for children in the Snowball Express program.
Jacksonville bookstore adds 'Books Recently Banned in Duval County' display
DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. — A Jacksonville bookstore is taking a stand against Florida book bans in schools, with a new “Books Recently Banned in Duval County” display. Chamblin Bookmine and Chamblin Uptown are using the sections to raise awareness about the hundreds of books banned in schools across the state.
Jacksonville highway crash leads to improbable cat rescue
A tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 10 that caused a highway shutdown for several hours on Monday, Feb. 6 led to an unlikely cat rescue.
Child hit by car in Clay County while trying to board school bus
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A child was hit by a truck in Clay County while trying to cross the road. They were rushed to the hospital as a trauma alert, according to Jacksonville Fire and Rescue. A red pickup truck, driven by an 80-year-old man, was heading westbound on CR-218...
News4Jax.com
Elderly woman rescued from bed after Bartram Park home catches fire
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department crews rushed to a house fire in the Bartram Park neighborhood Wednesday morning, Captain Eric Prosswimmer said. The fire on Mondovi Lane inside the Montevilla subdivision started a little after 7:30 a.m., according to Prosswimmer. JFRD said crews had to pull...
News4Jax.com
🔒 Insiders only: Great local spots to celebrate National Pizza Day
What is there not to like about pizza? Other than the hefty number of calories it comes with. But who cares about that? It’s pizza! We’re pretty sure Bruce Hamilton would eat it at every meal. News4JAX is celebrating National Pizza Day and we want to share with...
Jacksonville police, fire-rescue find decomposing bodies in northside home
JSO and JFRD found the bodies of a Black man and Black woman in the late stages of decomposition inside a home on E. 61st Street.
Action News Jax Investigates: Odometer fraud on the rise in Jacksonville
There’s been a significant rise in odometer fraud, especially in Jacksonville. Action News Jax Investigates found it’s now cheaper and easier to do than ever before. And there is no trace of a crime left behind.
Victim identified in Jacksonville Heights area drowning
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville Heights mother says her 2-year-old daughter, De'Mari Wells, was the victim in drowning last Saturday. Police said Wells died after wandering into a pool at their family's home in the Jacksonville Heights area. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and Jacksonville Fire Rescue & Rescue Department...
