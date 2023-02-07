Death toll passes 5,000 in Turkey, Syria quake; what to expect in Biden's State of the Union; $747M Powerball winner; and more morning headlines

Read full article on original website
Related
Bryan College Station Eagle
Biden warns of GOP plans for Social Security, Medicare cuts; Sen. Fetterman hospitalized; Kevin Durant heading West? ... and more morning headlines
Today is Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Let's get caught up. Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. ***. This morning's top headlines: Thursday, Feb....
Bryan College Station Eagle
LeBron James becomes NBA scoring king; Biden tells Congress to 'finish the job'; 11,000 dead in quake; and more morning headlines
Today is Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. Let's get caught up. Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. ***. This morning's top headlines: Wednesday, Feb....
Bryan College Station Eagle
Biden delivers State of the Union; LeBron James sets scoring record; US forces returning to Philippines | Hot off the Wire podcast
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. » The death toll in Turkey and Syria rose Wednesday to more than 11,000, making it the deadliest quake worldwide in more than a decade. » President Joe Biden has exhorted Republicans...
Rescuers race to find earthquake survivors, single ticket wins Powerball jackpot and more top headlines
DEVASTATING DISASTER - Earthquake deaths surpass 5,000 in Turkey, Syria as rescuers race against the clock to find survivors
Trump shares photos of DeSantis alleging he partied and drank with high school girls when he was a teacher
Trump, who is known for nasty smears against his opponents, has ramped up his attacks against the the governor.
MTG demands probe over why former President Trump was apparently not informed of previous Chinese balloons over the US
Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested the Pentagon may have withheld information about Chinese spy balloons from Trump, and called for an investigation.
A style expert said Kyrsten Sinema's yellow dress at the State of the Union 'reflects her independent spirit,' but that it 'missed the mark'
Lauren Rothman, a Washington, DC-based style expert, told Insider that Sinema's yellow dress "appeared ill-fitting."
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled
In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
Kim Jong Un tells troops to prepare for war
After disappearing for 36 days, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un resurfaced Tuesday during a meeting with military officials and ordered his country to “prepare for war.”
Marjorie Taylor Greene wore a $495 alpaca wool coat to the State of the Union to 'highlight' the Chinese spy balloon
The self-described "Christian nationalist" congresswoman spent nearly $500 on the coat, which supports Peruvian artisans.
US government map shows areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map showing the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war originally issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in 2015 is making the rounds again amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active...
$747 million Powerball jackpot now 9th-largest in US history as drawing nears
The jackpot will be up for grabs Monday night for players willing to risk $2 against the long, long odds of winning the big prize.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Photos: Scenes of devastation as Turkey, Syria quake kills more than 11,000
This gallery shows the most compelling scenes from a devastating earthquake that hit southeast Turkey and northern Syria on Monday. Warning: This gallery contains some graphic images.
Washington State Powerball Winner Claims $747 Million Jackpot: The Second Largest Prize in Powerball History
Washington state has a new Powerball winner after a single ticket was sold for the massive $747 million jackpot on February 6th, 2023. This is the second-largest Powerball jackpot ever won and the largest in over two years.
One Lucky Washington Lottery Player Scores Fifth Largest Powerball Jackpot in History
A single lottery ticket sold in Washington has scored the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot in history. This massive $754.6 million jackpot is also the ninth-largest lottery prize in U.S. history. That’s right, one lucky lottery player who purchased a ticket in Washington for Monday night’s (February 6) scored a major win...
Bryan College Station Eagle
AP-NORC poll: Biden in 2024? Most Democrats say no thank you
WASHINGTON — A majority of Democrats now think one term is plenty for President Joe Biden, despite his insistence that he plans to seek reelection in 2024. That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research that shows just 37% of Democrats say they want him to seek a second term, down from 52% in the weeks before last year’s midterm elections.
Comments / 0