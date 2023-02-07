Read full article on original website
Police Seek Help Finding Woman Who Stole Sunglasses, Threatened Employee At Tulsa Business
Police are looking for a woman who they say threatened an employee at a Tulsa business, before stealing sunglasses. Tulsa Police shared photos of the woman who they say walked into the store and started browsing. According to police, when a store employee asked the woman if she needed help, the woman threatened to cut the employee.
Police arrest second 15-year-old in connection to homicide of Broken Arrow teen
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Broken Arrow Police Department has arrested 15-year-old Ja'Cori Whitmore in connection to the homicide of a 16-year-old boy. Whitmore is facing charges of first-degree murder and will be charged as an adult. He is the second suspect police have arrested in connection to this...
Woman killed after failing to yield at stop sign in Osage County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a woman is dead after a crash on State Highway 20 near Skiatook on Wednesday evening. Troopers say 66-year-old Vickie Morrison was driving her 2020 Ford Escape southbound on Ranchland Road when she failed to yield at a stop sign. Morrison's vehicle was T-boned by a Ford F-150 traveling westbound on SH-20.
Sand Springs police arrest alleged porch pirate
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Sand Springs Police Department arrested an alleged porch pirate Friday night. On Feb 3, a night shift officer received a call of a porch pirate that had just stolen packages on North Elder Court. Police obtained a description of the suspect and canvassed the...
Another arrest made in shooting, killing of Broken Arrow teen
Tulsa Police search for owners of stolen objects connected to burglary arrest
The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) is searching for the owners of several items connected to a burglary arrest they made in December last year.
Second 15-year-old arrested in shooting, killing of Broken Arrow teen
Woman arrested after search warrant reveals meth in diaper bag, deputies say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Creek County Sheriff's Office arrested a woman after finding methamphetamine, fentanyl pills, and drug paraphernalia inside her home while serving a search warrant. Creek County deputies say a search warrant was served at the home of Autumn Young on Monday in Sapulpa. Deputies say...
Broken Arrow police, Tulsa District Attorney share input on youth violence
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Broken Arrow police and the Tulsa County District Attorney's Office are sharing input in the aftermath of the murder of a 16-year-old boy in Broken Arrow last month, and the recent arrests of two other teen suspects. The incident in question happened on Jan. 24....
Man found guilty of kidnapping, assaulting 72-year-old woman in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A federal jury has convicted a man for assaulting and kidnapping a 72-year-old woman in Tulsa. The elderly woman called police on May 4, 2022 and reported that her handyman, Elga Eugene Harper beat and sexually assaulted her in her home near 51st and Memorial.
Claremore police identify man suspected of indecent exposure
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — UPDATE: Claremore police say they have identified the individual driving the car. The Claremore Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating the pictured vehicle. Police say this white Infiniti Q50 that has a paper tag was seen at a Claremore Reasor's around...
OHP: Tulsa woman killed in Osage County crash
Police remove multiple pounds of heroin, meth, fentanyl off Tulsa streets
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department's Special Investigations Division made a large seizure of fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine last week. Officers seized 2.6 pounds of heroin, one pound of fentanyl, which is said to be approximately 224,000 dosage units, and 73 pounds of methamphetamine laced with fentanyl.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol investigating deadly Noble County hit and run
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol's Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating a deadly crash that happened on US 64 near County Road 305 in Noble County. On Feb. 2 around 5:20 p.m., troopers say a tan Chevrolet Tahoe and a white pickup collided one mile west of the Noble and Pawnee County line.
Man In Custody After Leading Authorities On High-Speed Pursuit Through Creek County
A man is in custody on Tuesday after leading police on a high-speed chase from Sand Springs down southeast to Bristow. Sources say it started as a traffic stop, but the driver of a motorcycle took off and hit speeds of 115 mph. Officers eventually stopped him along Highway 16...
Tulsa woman wants justice after neighbor shot her dog with shotgun
A Tulsa dog owner is distraught after she said her neighbor shot her dog with a shotgun. Ashley Jefferson told FOX23 her dog, Bando, has to have his leg amputated.
Tulsa Police say traffic stop nets laundry list of illegal drugs
A car that was smoking, with no hazard lights on, and going about 5 m.p.h. down Sheridan early Sunday morning led to a sizable drug bust, Tulsa Police said. Police say they spotted the car driven by Phillippe Garmy a little after Midnight near 21st and Sheridan and decided it might not be roadworthy and pulled it over. Inside the car, officers say they saw an open Fireball shot container, an open Budweiser, and an open bottle of tequila. They say a search then turned up heroin, cocaine, meth, PCP, and oxycodone.
Police investigating shooting in north Tulsa
Tulsa Police are on the scene of a shooting near E Apache and N Peoria.
OK officers find stolen 1800s gate worth $25K: police
Investigators in Tulsa say they were able to recover several stolen items after learning about an eBay post.
Tulsa police arrest 2 for allegedly selling stolen goods online
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has arrested two suspects after they tried to sell stolen goods on eBay. TPD says they received several reports in early December of larcenies in the Swan Lake Neighborhood in midtown Tulsa. Victims reported various items were stolen including Christmas decorations...
