FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Buffalo Wild Wings to Open Next Door to a WalmartJoel EisenbergXenia, OH
Discovering the Best Pizzeria in Ohio - A Journey Through Pizza HeavenLiviu RomanOhio State
Springfield Police unit involved in injury crash Wednesday nightSteel Ohio MediaSpringfield, OH
House Infested with over 200 ratsSteel Ohio MediaSpringfield, OH
Governor DeWine talks economics and innovation in the Miami Valley today.Steel Ohio MediaOhio State
'It's nightmare' Local Turkish groups are helping families impacted by massive earthquake
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Many families in Turkey and Syria are recovering after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit their countries. Now, thousands of people are dead and thousands more are hurt. Here in Dayton, local Turkish communities are stepping up to help. Islom Shakhbandarov, President of the Ahiska Turkish American...
Kettering Health unveils first mobile CPR kiosk in the country
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Kettering Health, in collaboration with the American Heart Association, will make a new mobile hands-only CPR training kiosk available to the public. On February 13, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., a ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at its first host site, the Student Union at Wright State University.
Dayton mayor Mims discusses state of the city 2023
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims, Jr. discussed the City of Dayton’s accomplishments and plans moving forward in front of a live audience during his second 'State of the City' address on Wednesday. Retired journalist, Marsha Bonhart interviewed Mims in a conversation type setting at the Dayton...
'The Facing Project' coming to Montgomery County to address homelessness
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Facing Project will be in Montgomery County from February 13 to 18, with several events centered on housing justice and the issue of homelessness. The goal is to raise awareness about the need for safe, affordable housing and to address housing disparities caused by systemic racism.
Dayton Fire crews on scene at 5461 W. Third Street
TROTWOOD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Dayton Fire crews are on scene at 5461 W. Third Street. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch says that a house is on fire at that address, but crews say that no one was inside the home. Dayton 24/7 Now is heading to the scene and we'll update...
$2M Dayton award targets youth mental health issues
FAIRBORN, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- The Boonshoft School of Medicine will use $2.3 million in federal funding to boost the training for its family medicine residents. The training will focus on mental and behavioral health problems, including substance use disorders, suicide prevention, trauma-informed care and the effects of abuse and gun violence on young people.
Police to conduct large search for missing Dayton woman this Saturday
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Dayton Police provided an update at a news conference Wednesday regarding Cierra Chapman. Investigators say 30-year-old Chapman was last seen Dec. 27, 2022 leaving a Trotwood apartment complex where her ex-boyfriend lives. 10 days later, her car along with her purse, and personal items were found in Middletown, but Chapman was no where to be found.
At least 1 injured in crash on U.S. 35 eastbound at I-75
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- At least one person is injured in a crash on U.S. 35 eastbound at I-75. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch says that two medics have been dispatched to the scene, and it is unknown how many people are injured at this time. Dispatch says that the call...
Bibi the hippo celebrates 24th birthday at the Cincinnati Zoo
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - One of the most famous animals at the Cincinnati Zoo is celebrating her birthday Tuesday. Bibi, the mother of Fiona the hippo, is celebrating her 24th birthday Tuesday. Bibi was born in February 1999 in St. Louis, Missouri, according to the Cincinnati Zoo. Bibi gave birth to...
Dayton Children's experiencing spike in mental health crises
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF)--According to Dayton Children’s Hospital, the number of those struggling with suicide ideation is increasing at an alarming rate, to the point that suicidal thoughts are the number one reason kids are admitted to their hospital. Dayton Children’s has 24 behavioral health beds and when they are...
Dayton Police Department finishes installing automated license plate readers
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Dayton Police Department has completed the installation of fixed-position Automated License Plate Readers (ALPRs). This technology will assist officers in addressing community concerns about crime. In accordance with the city's technology ordinance, a public hearing on ALPRs was held at a Dayton City Commission meeting...
'Plane Talks' return to National Museum of the U.S. Air Force in honor of Presidents Day
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The National Museum of the United States Air Force will host "Plane Talks" on Saturday, February 18 from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. to honor Presidents Day and the legacy of Special Air Mission (SAM) Presidential Transport aircraft. Visitors are invited to listen to and interact...
24 years later, hope remains a constant in search for Erica Baker
Tuesday marked 24 years since 9-year-old Erica Baker went missing. On February 7, 1999, Erica put on her raincoat, leashed up her dog and started to walk through a Kettering park. The 9-year-old was never seen again. The prime suspect, Christian Gabriel, admitted to hitting Erica with his van, but...
Cincinnati Cyclones to play as Hippos for Cincinnati Zoo fundraiser
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Each year, the Cincinnati Cyclones swap names with a local icon for a night and players wear special jerseys. This year, the Cyclones will be the Hippos for Hippos Night at Heritage Bank Center on March 4. The team will wear special jerseys designed by the Cyclones'...
Car hits cruiser, Sheriff's Office searching for two suspects in Jefferson Township
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- On February 7, 2023, at 8:46 p.m., a deputy from the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Jefferson Township substation attempted to pull over a grey Cadillac sedan in the 800 block of Calumet Lane for an equipment violation. The Cadillac pulled into a driveway and stopped....
UPDATE: Cedarville University student released from hospital after stabbing
CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Public Relations team at Cedarville University said that the male student who was stabbed Tuesday morning on campus has been treated and released from a hospital. The female student remains in custody, pending charges. The university is offering counseling services to students, and Residence Life...
Dunbar High School basketball player dies
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Dunbar High School Boys Varsity Basketball Guard Daveontae Williams has died, according to Dayton Public Schools. Dayton Public School District Superintendent Dr. Elizabeth Lolli released a statement Tuesday about the Dunbar sophomore student. The Dayton Public School District is saddened by the death of Dunbar student...
CODE RED WEATHER: Damaging winds possible today
Winds will begin to increase by Thursday morning. Strong sustained winds from the southwest between 20-30 mph and gusts between 50-60 mph are likely during the late morning and early afternoon. Gusts this strong can down trees, power lines and fences. Power outages will be possible on Thursday due to...
Clark County Prosecutor's Office releases new information about Matthew Yates' death
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- New information surrounding the shooting death of Clark County Deputy Matthew Yates was released on Wednesday, February 8, by the Clark County Prosecutor's Office. The incident on July 24, 2022, began as a wellness check that Jodie Arbuckle wanted for her son, Cole White, when she...
Springfield police make arrest in shooting that left one dead and one injured
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Springfield Police Division (SPD) officers have arrested a man on murder charges following the weekend shooting death of one woman and the injury of another person. William H. Calhoun, a 40-year-old man from Springfield, was arrested on charges of aggravated murder, attempted murder, felonious assault, discharge...
