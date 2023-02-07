Gov. Lee announces $350M improvements to FedExForum, Liberty Stadium

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Governor Bill Lee delivered his fifth State of the State address Monday and revealed that $350 million would go to improve the FedExForum and Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

According to reports, the money would come from a tourism-related grant to the city of Memphis.

The budget proposal also includes funding for the University of Memphis, the University of Tennessee Health Science Center, the National Civil Rights Museum, and the Wolf River Greenway.

Governor Lee also proposed the following priorities that will affect people in the Memphis area:

$3B to the Transportation Modernization Fund to fix rural roads across the state. Each region of Tennessee will receive $750 million.

$50M to the Violent Crime Intervention Fund Expansion. The fund provides new support for local jails and sheriffs through jail programs.

$350M K-12 Education Funding. Expands funding for the TN Investment in Student Achievement– also includes $125M for teacher pay raises.

$18.7M to increase the income threshold for pregnant women and caregivers to expand access to TennCare Services

$4.7M grant funding to improve local water quality

