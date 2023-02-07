ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Gov. Lee announces $350M improvements to FedExForum, Liberty Stadium

By Lawrencia Grose
WREG
WREG
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Flafi_0kf3JqZT00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Governor Bill Lee delivered his fifth State of the State address Monday and revealed that $350 million would go to improve the FedExForum and Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

According to reports, the money would come from a tourism-related grant to the city of Memphis.

The budget proposal also includes funding for the University of Memphis, the University of Tennessee Health Science Center, the National Civil Rights Museum, and the Wolf River Greenway.

📲 Download the WREG App today and stay up to date with breaking news and weather.

📧 Sign up for WREG newsletters and have the latest top stories sent right to your inbox.

📡 See more breaking news, local news and weather from WREG.com for Memphis and the Mid South .

Governor Lee also proposed the following priorities that will affect people in the Memphis area:

  • $3B to the Transportation Modernization Fund to fix rural roads across the state. Each region of Tennessee will receive $750 million.
  • $50M to the Violent Crime Intervention Fund Expansion. The fund provides new support for local jails and sheriffs through jail programs.
  • $350M K-12 Education Funding. Expands funding for the TN Investment in Student Achievement– also includes $125M for teacher pay raises.
  • $18.7M to increase the income threshold for pregnant women and caregivers to expand access to TennCare Services
  • $4.7M grant funding to improve local water quality
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

TN Senate passes bill restricting drag shows

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Senate passed a bill Thursday that would restrict drag show performances. Senate Bill 3, sponsored by Sen. Jack Johnson (R-Franklin), classifies performances by “male or female impersonators,” along with go-go dancers, exotic dancers and strippers, as an adult cabaret performance that “appeals to a prurient interest.” Under the bill, those […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WATN Local Memphis

New plant to bring 129 jobs to southeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee state leaders, the Greater Memphis Chamber, and MSS Steel Tubes USA LLC announced Wednesday a new $6 million plant will be opened in southeast Memphis. The chamber said the manufacturing plant will create 129 jobs for the Memphis area, at an average wage plus...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Tennessee House speaker mulls rejecting US education money

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — One of Tennessee’s most influential Republican lawmakers says the state should stop accepting the nearly $1.8 billion of federal K-12 education dollars that help provide support for low-income students, English learners and students with disabilities. House Speaker Cameron Sexton told The Associated Press that he has introduced a bill to explore […]
TENNESSEE STATE
fox17.com

TN lawmakers considering limiting community oversight of police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — New restrictions could be coming to Nashville’s Community Oversight Board (COB). State lawmakers are considering a bill that would alter the board and limit its ability to investigate police misconduct. COB is responsible for holding police officers accountable, including investigating officer shootings and citizen...
NASHVILLE, TN
WREG

Methodist, LeBonheur strike deal on some insurance plans

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare announced Wednesday that the hospital group has reached an agreement on accepting some BlueCare and TennCare insurance plans. Methodist and Le Bonheur had been out of network for Blue Cross Blue Shield Tennessee plans as of the first of the year because of a dispute over the rates […]
MEMPHIS, TN
independentappeal.com

Gov. Bill Lee breaks little new ground in State of the State

Gov. Bill Lee enters the Tennessee House of Representatives Chambers to deliver his fifth State of the State Address on Feb. 6, 2023. (Photo: John Partipilo) Gov. Bill Lee broke little new ground nor dropped any policy changes in his fifth State of the State address Monday, choosing to highlight issues he has discussed for months and in some cases, years — including a transportation plan that would include “toll” roads for motorists who want to bypass congestion, a boost to the state’s rainy day fund, additional funds to address ongoing crises at the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services, and funding for crisis pregnancy centers.
TENNESSEE STATE
WREG

Tom Lee Park lease puts Memphis In May ‘in jeopardy,’ festival says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — This year’s Memphis In May annual festival is in jeopardy because the damage deposit required for Tom Lee Park would make it financially unfeasible, the festival’s president told city officials Tuesday. Jim Holt, MIM president and CEO, said the Memphis Riverfront Parks Partnership, the private vendor that manages the city-owned property at […]
MEMPHIS, TN
womanaroundtown.com

10 Best Places To Travel To In Tennessee

Vacations help people ditch their everyday routine for a while and forget their worries. No wonder 75% of Americans planned a vacation last year. So, where are you planning to go this year?. When it comes to planning a vacation, you won’t find an option better than the Volunteer State,...
TENNESSEE STATE
WREG

Memphis woman finds racial slur on MTSU dorm door

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman attending Middle Tennessee State University says she is disappointed after finding a racial slur on her dorm room door last Friday. Kristin Blake said the offensive n-word was written on a whiteboard below a Gossip Girl meme and a large banner she and her roommate put up to celebrate […]
MURFREESBORO, TN
Advocate Andy

Tennessee Pastors Claim Lee's Agenda is Failing Families

Advocacy group calls on Lee to move in new direction ahead of State of the State. As Gov. Bill Lee prepares to deliver his State of the State address tonight, pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition are calling for a change of direction and claiming that Lee's current agenda is failing Tennessee families.
TENNESSEE STATE
Advocate Andy

Tennessee Teachers Respond to Gov. Lee's Budget Proposal

Tennessee Education Association "encouraged" by proposal, calls for more funding going forward. Following Gov. Bill Lee's State of the State Address in which he outlined proposed improvements to funding for K-12 education and a 4% base salary increase for the state's teachers, the Tennessee Education Association (TEA) welcomed the news and called for a stronger investment in the state's public schools.
TENNESSEE STATE
WREG

WREG

60K+
Followers
14K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy